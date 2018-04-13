Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)

I’m ten metres from a climbing frame and a sandpit. I can see more than one hundred balconies. The country I’m in is a NATO member and has a bicolour flag. 150 metres away is a sizeable marshalling yard. I’m being watched by a tabby cat and a woman in a high-vis vest. It would take me about minutes to walk to the local football pitch. The nearest capital city is in another country. If you circled the globe at this latitude you’d pass over a body of water mentioned around a dozen times in the book “Above Us the Waves”. I’m due north of an island that features in a Hieronymus Bosch painting. Roughly three kilometres SW of here is an impressive Nineteenth Century fortress.

Feature Foxer

Below is a list of 25 Things That You Might Find on a Map or Chart (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if ‘contour line’ was present, it might appear as…

CNT RLN

Oslo would be…

SL

1. N NS

2. MN TNRNG

3. TRP CFCN CR

4. PTRPTT GRW

5. WNDR SNTWRK

6. T HDS LT NFSMG

7. TDLDM ND

8. YR H R

9. CM PSSRS

10. TRRNC GNT

11. BTV

12. TMBL

13. NGLRDSTR TN

14. Y RSG LMYPLC

15. BBNDM

16. TRPST RT

17. PRT LNDCR SPLTTR

18. H CSNTL NS

19. TR DRT

20. BK RLLN

21. MXM MLV TNFGR

22. CNSTLLTN

23. SRPNT SHLD

24. HYP SMTRCTNTS

25. PNMC NL

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was this jigsaw puzzle (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

Last week’s feature foxer

Blocks

i) The names Britain gave to US-sourced aircraft and AFVs in WW2

a1. Honey (chuckieegg)

a2. Priest (phlebas)

a3. Martlet

a4. Boston (AbyssUK)

a5. Hadrian (Stugle)

b1. Mohawk (Stugle)

ii) The number 50 (The Bitcher III)

b2. Sandra Bullock in Speed (AFKAMC)

b3. Ulysses S. Grant ($50 bill) (AbyssUK)

b4. Roman numeral L (AbyssUK)

b5. Hawaii, the 50th state (Stugle)

c1. B-50 Superfortress (mrpier)

c2. Class 50 loco (The Bitcher III)

iii) Sportswear/equipment manufacturers (mrpier)

c3. Wilson (Little_Crow)

c4. Reebok (phlebas)

c5. Mitre (Stugle)

c6. Nike (mrpier)

b6 Patrick (Rorschach617)

a6. Puma (mrpier)

iv) Scorsese movies and documentaries (The Bitcher III)

d1. Raging Bull (mrpier)

d2. George Harrison: Living in the Material World (Little_Crow)

e1. The Last Temptation of Christ (mrpier)

e2. The Aviator (phlebas)

e3. No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (Little_Crow)

f1. Cape Fear (Stugle)

v) Nelson

d3. Admiral (Little_Crow)

d4. Battle of Cape St. Vincent (Gothnak)

e4. Lady Hamilton (AbyssUK)

f2. Battle of the Nile (AFKAMC)

f3. Battle of Trafalgar (phlebas)

f4. Victory

vi) English poets (phlebas)

d5. Browning (mrpier)

d6. Milton (The Bitcher III)

e5. Hughes (AFKAMC)

e6. Blake (phlebas)

f5. Hardy (DORKSMAN)

f6. Owen (mrpier)