Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)
I’m ten metres from a climbing frame and a sandpit. I can see more than one hundred balconies. The country I’m in is a NATO member and has a bicolour flag. 150 metres away is a sizeable marshalling yard. I’m being watched by a tabby cat and a woman in a high-vis vest. It would take me about minutes to walk to the local football pitch. The nearest capital city is in another country. If you circled the globe at this latitude you’d pass over a body of water mentioned around a dozen times in the book “Above Us the Waves”. I’m due north of an island that features in a Hieronymus Bosch painting. Roughly three kilometres SW of here is an impressive Nineteenth Century fortress.
Feature Foxer
Below is a list of 25 Things That You Might Find on a Map or Chart (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if ‘contour line’ was present, it might appear as…
CNT RLN
Oslo would be…
SL
1. N NS
2. MN TNRNG
3. TRP CFCN CR
4. PTRPTT GRW
5. WNDR SNTWRK
6. T HDS LT NFSMG
7. TDLDM ND
8. YR H R
9. CM PSSRS
10. TRRNC GNT
11. BTV
12. TMBL
13. NGLRDSTR TN
14. Y RSG LMYPLC
15. BBNDM
16. TRPST RT
17. PRT LNDCR SPLTTR
18. H CSNTL NS
19. TR DRT
20. BK RLLN
21. MXM MLV TNFGR
22. CNSTLLTN
23. SRPNT SHLD
24. HYP SMTRCTNTS
25. PNMC NL
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was this jigsaw puzzle (defoxed by Gusdownnup)
Last week’s feature foxer
Blocks
i) The names Britain gave to US-sourced aircraft and AFVs in WW2
a1. Honey (chuckieegg)
a2. Priest (phlebas)
a3. Martlet
a4. Boston (AbyssUK)
a5. Hadrian (Stugle)
b1. Mohawk (Stugle)
ii) The number 50 (The Bitcher III)
b2. Sandra Bullock in Speed (AFKAMC)
b3. Ulysses S. Grant ($50 bill) (AbyssUK)
b4. Roman numeral L (AbyssUK)
b5. Hawaii, the 50th state (Stugle)
c1. B-50 Superfortress (mrpier)
c2. Class 50 loco (The Bitcher III)
iii) Sportswear/equipment manufacturers (mrpier)
c3. Wilson (Little_Crow)
c4. Reebok (phlebas)
c5. Mitre (Stugle)
c6. Nike (mrpier)
b6 Patrick (Rorschach617)
a6. Puma (mrpier)
iv) Scorsese movies and documentaries (The Bitcher III)
d1. Raging Bull (mrpier)
d2. George Harrison: Living in the Material World (Little_Crow)
e1. The Last Temptation of Christ (mrpier)
e2. The Aviator (phlebas)
e3. No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (Little_Crow)
f1. Cape Fear (Stugle)
v) Nelson
d3. Admiral (Little_Crow)
d4. Battle of Cape St. Vincent (Gothnak)
e4. Lady Hamilton (AbyssUK)
f2. Battle of the Nile (AFKAMC)
f3. Battle of Trafalgar (phlebas)
f4. Victory
vi) English poets (phlebas)
d5. Browning (mrpier)
d6. Milton (The Bitcher III)
e5. Hughes (AFKAMC)
e6. Blake (phlebas)
f5. Hardy (DORKSMAN)
f6. Owen (mrpier)
13/04/2018 at 13:03 Gothnak says:
Start with an easy one:
24: Hypsometric Tints
13/04/2018 at 13:06 Gothnak says:
1. IONIAN SEA
4. PETER PETTIGREW
9. COMPASS ROSE
19. TRADE ROUTE
22. CONSTELLATION
13/04/2018 at 13:21 Tim Stone says:
Thanks, I’ve just won 50p off Roman. He was convinced ‘N NS’ would survive for at least thirty minutes.
13/04/2018 at 13:34 Gothnak says:
Well, having been busy the last 2 weeks, i booked out the time this week.
2 words with only 3 consonants… I could think of INN and that was it, until the S could be ‘SEA’ and then it’s a quick google list of seas :).
13/04/2018 at 13:10 AFKAMC says:
8 – “YOU ARE HERE”?
13/04/2018 at 13:11 Gothnak says:
I did wonder if anyone else was :).
13/04/2018 at 13:15 AFKAMC says:
10 – TERRA INCOGNITA
13/04/2018 at 13:17 AFKAMC says:
23 – SERPENT’S HOLD (Ultima) ?
13/04/2018 at 13:20 AFKAMC says:
21 – MAXIMUM ELEVATION FIGURE
13/04/2018 at 13:40 AFKAMC says:
16 – TRAP STREET (link to en.wikipedia.org)
13/04/2018 at 14:01 AFKAMC says:
14 – EEYORE’S GLOOMY PLACE
link to classicwinniethepooh.com
13/04/2018 at 14:10 Stugle says:
I spotted the ‘Gloomy Place’, but couldn’t do anything with YRS except for “Yuri’s”, and that obviously didn’t work.
13/04/2018 at 13:15 Gothnak says:
20. BAKERLOO LINE
25. PANAMA CANAL
13/04/2018 at 13:15 Stugle says:
2 MOUNTAIN RANGE
13/04/2018 at 13:16 Stugle says:
3 – TROPIC OF CANCER
13/04/2018 at 13:18 Gothnak says:
17. PORTLAND COURSE PLOTTER
13/04/2018 at 13:21 unacom says:
23. Serpent Shield
EDIT: I find AFKAMCs´ answer better.
13/04/2018 at 13:23 Gothnak says:
Also your space would be in the right place, so it’s wrong :).
13/04/2018 at 13:21 Rince Wind says:
21: MAXIMUM ELEVATION FIGURE
13/04/2018 at 13:24 phlebas says:
6. THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG
15. BIBENDUM (Michelin map, maybe?)
13/04/2018 at 13:24 Gothnak says:
Dammit, really, at the same time? :p
13/04/2018 at 13:27 unacom says:
A Foxer Special, if I know one.
13/04/2018 at 13:24 Gothnak says:
6. The DESOLATION OF SMAUG :)
13/04/2018 at 13:26 unacom says:
15 Bibendum
13/04/2018 at 13:28 Gothnak says:
I saw bibendum real early but couldn’t find anything to do with maps so ignored it. WHat do you think?
13/04/2018 at 13:53 unacom says:
My grandpa always had the Michelin maps. On these you could find this little feller, which young me always liked really much.
AAAND phlebas beat me to it.
13/04/2018 at 13:27 Stugle says:
7- TIDAL DIAMOND link to en.wikipedia.org
13/04/2018 at 13:27 Gothnak says:
5. WINDROSE NETWORK link to en.wikipedia.org
13/04/2018 at 13:28 Stugle says:
25 – PANAMA CANAL
13/04/2018 at 13:30 Gusdownnup says:
Warm-up: I’ve not yet managed to find that darned cat, but I’m confident we’re in the neighbourhood of here. (Link to Google Maps.)
13/04/2018 at 13:33 Gusdownnup says:
And, of course, posting that has lead me to find it: here we are.
13/04/2018 at 13:51 phlebas says:
Oh, well done! I had the right city but the wrong playground and cat…
13/04/2018 at 13:55 unacom says:
Cheery place. I do like the brick stairwells, though.
13/04/2018 at 13:37 Stugle says:
There’s a tabby cat on the hood of a car over here: link to google.co.uk
Don’t see a hi-vis vest, though.
13/04/2018 at 13:38 Gothnak says:
Pushing it with this one…
12. T-MOBILE (Coverage map)
Nay Tim? :)
13/04/2018 at 13:50 Gothnak says:
11. BATAVIA…..I mean here is a map of it, so it can be found on a map, but… Dunno, it isn’t famous for much apart from lettuces… link to pinterest.co.uk
13/04/2018 at 13:52 AFKAMC says:
In a similar vein, 12 – TOMBOLO (link to en.wikipedia.org or link to en.wikipedia.org) probably appear on some maps.
13/04/2018 at 13:53 Stugle says:
I was thinking Burlington International Airport, which is BTV in IATA.
“Batavia” could refer to the capital of the Dutch East Indies, or the eponymous ship of the VOC (a replica can be spotted outside of Lelystad, and presumably, on maps as well).
13/04/2018 at 14:02 Gothnak says:
18. HIC SUNT LEONES – You are kidding me.. link to it.wikipedia.org
(Expects someone to have pasted this 1 second before…)
13/04/2018 at 14:13 Stugle says:
Nice one! “HRTH RB DRG NS” I might have been able to decipher, but I didn’t know there was a leonine equivalent.
13/04/2018 at 14:17 Gothnak says:
Well, especially in frikkin latin…
I kind of fell onto it while investigating ‘Saint Lions’ in France.
13/04/2018 at 14:06 Gothnak says:
So, we have a crappy 11 & 12 and are missing 13…
13/04/2018 at 14:21 Tim Stone says:
Crappy but correct (Tombolo and Batavia are two of Roman’s favourite words and, according to him, feature on all the best maps).
Just 13 to go.
13/04/2018 at 14:19 AbyssUK says:
12. AUTOMOBILE – you know when your viewing your GPS ?
13/04/2018 at 14:40 Gusdownnup says:
13. ANGULAR DISTORTION?
13/04/2018 at 14:48 Stugle says:
Sounds a hell of a lot more plausible than my tentative ANGELROADS TARTAN…