What are we all playing this weekend?

It’s Rezzed time! This weekend, half of RPS will descend upon That London to visit the games show run by our corporate siblings. We have our own room with some strange games on custom controllers (look out for my sloppy work on the Tenya Wanya Teens controllers), we’re talking with makers of Into The Breach and Heat Signature, and we’ll be in a pub on Saturday night. Well, some of us will. Maybe we’ll see you there?
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Adam: Adam is busy at Rezzed.
Alec:
I have a weekend full of five year olds’ birthday parties to endure so time will be tight – as such, I shall endeavour to establish whether it is possible to play the blessedly quick Minit
in between bouts of wiping chocolatey mouths clean and arbitrating between bouncy castle-based blood feuds.
Alice:
I’ve been putting off Bloodborne’s DLC section because so many of its bosses are so fast and I am so very committed to destroying all monsters using only my deathly slow gravestone on a stick
. But I have only a straight run of three bosses left in the main campaign, so I should bite the quicksilver bullet and get hammering. It does
feel good when I nail a zippy boss with a big smash.
Brendan:
I’m not going to Rezzed, but I did get my “Certificate of Completion” for Final Fantasy XV
just in time to go on ANOTHER STAG DO this weekend. I think I’ve been hexed by some ridiculous warlock with curser’s block. “You shall, uh, you shall forever more, uh, lose your weekends to, um… to the shouts of Lads Lads Lads!” Yeah. Good one, mate. Good one.
Graham:
I’m joining the RPS crew at EGX Rezzed, which means I’ll be playing many games. Some of those games are called “stressing about the show.” Some of those games are called “drinking down the pub.” Some of those games will hopefully be spent playing with Adam, because it’ll be my last chance to see his lovable mug before he departs RPS for good. [sniff]
John: John has been fired.
Katharine:
Much like a lot of the team, I’ll be supping on the delights of EGX Rezzed this weekend. I’m particularly looking forward to tucking into shopkeep/dungeon crawler Moonlighter
, as well as the incredible-sounding Disco Elysium
. Frostpunk, Below
and Ooblets
are all on my list of must-visit stands as well, and hopefully there won’t be a 50ft queue for the lovely Tala
in the Leftfield Collection either.
Matt:
I’m at Rezzed, which means I’m playing loads of fab stuff that you can’t because nuh nuh, you’re not at Rezzed. Unless you are, in which case you might spot me trying out the likes of Disco Elysium, Wargroove
, and the fancy new upcoming version of Regular Human Basketball
.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
14/04/2018 at 10:18 Morte66 says:
Some years ago there was a game called Skyrim, and I bounced right off it because the controls were conceived by a moron and implemented by a moron’s unquestioning lackeys, and apparently reviewed by blind sycophantic gaming journalists. My mage/alchemist spent more of a fight paused navigating nested menus than he did experiencing “action combat”. It seemed an utterly ill-conceived gameplay experience, without the tactical richness of a party RPG or the slick… action of an action game. The worst of both worlds.
About seven weeks ago, something persuaded me to make a sneaky archer. 326 Steam hours and 86 Nexus mods later, with a Special Edition (not discounted) purchase in the bag, I have finished my second play through and I will not be playing Skyrim this weekend. Oh no sir. I will not be making a she-Orc with heavy armour and two handed weapons, and smithing and enchanting, and no main quest so no shouts to get me into the sodding menus, to do the Companions and the orc tribe quests and some Daedric quests and the Bruma expansion/mod.
Instead I will be concentrating on that Microsoft Certified Professional exam I’m supposed to be studying for. Yeah, I’ll be doing that.
14/04/2018 at 10:38 SBLux says:
A sneaky archer with strong alchemy skills is my choice every time. I just can’t help myself. The bow is a joy to use in combat and makes melee weapons feel very clunky in comparison.
14/04/2018 at 12:51 Kurokawa says:
Another totally-not-playing-Skyrim weekend here.
Thanks to countless restarts (due to my endless quest to find the one, perfect, ever-stable mixture of mods) and some forays into the realms of screenarchery and mod building, I somehow managed to spend 2000+ steam hours in the game without finishing any of the guilds, the civil war or the story DLCs even once. Not to mention the many as of yet unexplored corners of the map or the big quest mods…
So I threw the one-big-playthrough concept out of the window and am now having a blast catching up with a bunch of different characters focusing on specific parts of the game and my ever changing mod list each.
This WE will be spent dealing with the aftermath of the mage college line. Bit weak in terms of story (even for Skyrim level of writing) but I love my new magic-y penthouse…
14/04/2018 at 10:19 OpT1mUs says:
Giving Stellaris a shot for the first time, and obviously some Distant Worlds. With some Spy Party in between. And maybe some Titanfall 2 later on.
14/04/2018 at 10:22 Vacuity729 says:
Honestly, between Stellaris and Distant Worlds, I think you don’t have enough weekend. Not unless you have the whole of next week off on holiday or something.
14/04/2018 at 10:20 Vacuity729 says:
Glad to see someone’s fired! Wouldn’t want anything getting in the way of a good tradition.
I’m finally playing Hearts of Iron IV. I’ve owned the game for a while, but have kept getting distracted by other shiny things.
Last night I sat down and played through the tutorial. It certainly is a *lot* less fiddly than HoI III! Or at least, it has tools that allow you to do much less micromanaging. I’m thinking of having a go as Spain for my first game. No particular reason why; it just seems like it could be a good place to start.
14/04/2018 at 10:31 elsparko says:
I thought I would alternate between FF XV and AssCreed Oranges but after spending a few hours modding Gothic 1 to my liking it sucked me right in again.
Currently trying to do a run of “Die Welt der Verurteilten” which is basically Vanilla G1 with a little restored original content and some minor additions and alterations to bring it in line with Gothic 2. This already cost me a lot of my sleep during the work week and even if I manage to lay down I keep playing the game in my dreams…
This Gothic addiction will get interrupted hopefully by my obligation to attend my nephew’s first communion early (too early) this Sunday.
14/04/2018 at 10:35 SBLux says:
I have recently discovered the joys and terrors of Subnautica and as such will be playing that and nothing else.
I have just completed assembling the Moonpool, now on to finding the pieces of this mysterious Cyclops vehicle…
14/04/2018 at 11:18 celticdr says:
I’ll be driving my blue Kenworth W900 (not a euphemism) through the mighty Yosemite Park on State Route 120 in American Truck Simulator, there’ll be a glass of whiskey by my side and the hottest tracks of 2017 pumping through my headset. This experience will be total Zen.
Really looking forward to the Oregon DLC and hoping that Washington State will be next on SCS’s list (though I would begrudge Texas or Utah either).
Hope Rezzed goes well for all involved and wish I could be there were it not for living on the other side of the globe!
14/04/2018 at 11:20 Someoldguy says:
Working on completing the White March content of Pillars 1 before Pillars 2 ships. Streaming some Battletech lets-plays in between to try and understand which streamers are good at tactics that apply in this game and which merely think they are because it worked like that in MWO.
14/04/2018 at 11:37 caff says:
I’m coming to Rezzed! And it’s a lovely sunny day. Hype.
Haven’t been to a computer gaming or whatever thing since those hardware expos at Crystal Palace in the 90’s.
14/04/2018 at 11:58 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I’ve just started Mass Effect 2, and have been experiencing a sense of wonderment as I jump into that universe again. Specifically, I’ve been wondermenting things like “why the fuck did they add ammunition to the game” and “why does velcro-ing yourself to cover feel so horrible compared to MR1”, but I suppose it’s not a Mass Effect game if the combat isn’t kind of horrible.
14/04/2018 at 12:07 Morcane says:
Ghost Recon Wildlands, since it’s such a comforting game. And a little indy game called Maelstrom, which is a multiplayer / single player with bots game about ships duking it out and that is proving incredibly fun – more content than Sea of Thieves. I might fit in Tower of Time as well, and I’m toying with the idea of starting up another No Man’s Sky play run.