AMD Ryzen+ CPU pre-orders go live today

AMD’s second generation Ryzen CPUs, also known as Ryzen+, are arriving this week and now we know exactly what type of processors we can expect to see when they release this Thursday on April 19. There will be four new Ryzen 2000-series CPUs to choose from, with the cheapest starting from $199, and pre-orders open at 2pm UK time.

Not to be confused with AMD’s already-released 14nm Ryzen Vega CPUs that came out last month, these new Ryzen CPUs will consist of four 12nm chips (a pair of Ryzen 7 CPUs and a pair of Ryzen 5 CPUs) that utilise AMD’s Zen+ architecture. Let’s start by taking a look at the Ryzen 7 duo.

Ryzen 7 2700X (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.7GHz base clock speed, 4.3GHz max boost clock speed) – £257 / $329

(8 cores, 16 threads, 3.7GHz base clock speed, 4.3GHz max boost clock speed) – Ryzen 7 2700 (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.2GHz base clock speed / 4.1GHz max boost clock speed) – £283 / $299

As you can see from the brief summary above, both of the Ryzen 7 chips will have eight cores and 16 threads, but the more expensive Ryzen 2 2700X gives you a higher base and boost clock speed for an extra $20. Both CPUs also have a 20MB smart pre-fetch cache to help boost performance, but the X variant has a much higher power-draw than its non-X sibling, drawing 105W as opposed to just 65W. They’ll also come with their own AMD cooler in the box – a Wraith Prism LED version for the Ryzen 7 2700X and a Wraith Spire LED for the regular 2700.

The pair of Ryzen 5 CPUs, meanwhile, consist of the following:

Ryzen 5 2600X (six cores, 12 threads, 3.6GHz base clock speed / 4.2GHz max boost clock speed) – £194 / $229

(six cores, 12 threads, 3.6GHz base clock speed / 4.2GHz max boost clock speed) – Ryzen 5 2600 (six cores, 12 threads, 3.4GHz base clock speed / 3.9GHz max boost clock speed) – £170 / $199

With fewer cores than the Ryzen 7 pair, the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600 are naturally less expensive than their high-end cousins, although you’ll notice the X version of the Ryzen 5 2600 actually has a higher base and boost clock speed than the baby Ryzen 7. The trade-off is a higher power draw, as AMD says the 2600X will have a thermal design point of 95W, while the regular 2600 will also draw 65W like the non-X Ryzen 7 2700. These Ryzen 5 CPUs also only have a 19MB smart pre-fetch cache, and their respective Wraith Spire and Wraith Stealth coolers don’t come with any flashy LEDs.

All of them, however, will support AMD’s Precision Boost 2 tech, which should allow them to better regulate their clock speeds on the fly when overclocked and under load. Only the X variants, however, will be able to take advantage of what AMD’s calling Precision Boost Overdrive, which presumably will give you even more control over the speed of your CPU.

In terms of motherboard requirements, all four of these Ryzen+ CPUs will slot happily into pre-existing AM4 sockets, so existing Ryzen owners shouldn’t need to buy a new motherboard, but those after the very best performance will be pleased to know AMD is also releasing a new X470 chipset for them as well.

This particular chipset comes with AMD’s new StoreMI storage acceleration tech that supposedly combines the speed of your SSD with the capacity of your hard disk into a single drive, so I’ll be interested to see how this pans out once I get them in for testing. These motherboards will launch alongside the Ryzen+ CPUs on Thursday, with boards available from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and Asrock.