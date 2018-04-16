Steam Charts: Oh What’s The Point Edition

Join us for our weekly skip through the bountiful fields of fresh gaming joy! Hold our hand as we guide you down the top ten selling games on Steam, to discover which heart-lifting original content has caught the attention of the enthused gaming public! Someone please help me!
Get ready to get demoralised by humanity, in what world-leading experts have labelled, “The worst Steam Charts of ALL TIME.” [their caps]
10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
It’s like Skyrim, but way more annoying to play! Why sit in the comfort of your chair, looking at the screen in front of you, with the option to look over at the clock, or say hi to a friend, with the convenience of a mouse and keyboard to control the complicated RPG system? THAT WOULD BE SO AWFUL!
Instead, you could wear half a ton of plastic on your head, tether yourself to a PC you can’t see by a weirdly heavy cord you can’t see, and then sort of be a bit amazed by the game being all around you even though it’s now far more inconvenient in every imaginable way! It truly is the future of playing seven-year-old games!
9. Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Here is a list of amusing things one can say when losing a game of Vermintide 2:
“Oh rats!”
“Tails and whiskers!”
“That one will PLAGUE me!”
“That’s put a ro-DENT in my confidence!”
“I hate this stupid game about rats!”
“It was all that bastard noob’s fault!”
“Fuck this shit!”
[Something racist]
“I would like to formally apologise to all my viewers for my wholly unacceptable racist language, which was said in the heat of the moment and in no way reflects my views. Please advertise with me again now.”
8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
A half price sale caused the very last 34,967 people who haven’t bought Skyrim to buy their copies, and now everyone in the whole world owns it!
Congratulations to Bethesda, and to everyone in the world, and now we can stop writing about it!
Hooray!
7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Every single week. UNTIL YOU ARE SORRY.
6. Divinity: Original Sin 2
Divinity Original Sin 2 presents me with a dilemma (great cars, by the way). It’s a truly wonderful game, probably the best game of last year, and I so desperately wish there were ways to create pockets in time so I could ever be able to finish it without getting five weeks behind on the rest of my life. But at the same time, any game that appears perennially in the Steam Charts really begins to annoy me, as I have to think of yet another thing to write about it that’s both hilarious AND insightful (cf. all the other entries here).
So what I’m asking is that everyone stop buying this really brilliant game that you will absolutely love. That seems reasonable.
4. Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition
“But why do you even write these enormously popular columns full of jokes where you pretend to be so annoyed at having to write these enormously popular columns, if you don’t want to write them?”
Copy and paste it. Here to help.
I’m not pretending this week. Good lord, can you imagine a more dispiriting collection of obviousness? Quite how GTA V isn’t here this week I cannot understand. But there are still good things in the world!
3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTYE
There was a big sale on Witcher games, and if you managed to work up the excitatory neurotransmitters to fire your neurons to trigger further glutamate receptors and 5-hydroxytryptamine receptors on hearing this news, you might well have bought a copy.
Look, I know there were no major new releases last week or anything, but coooooooome oooooooooooooonnnn people.
5 & 2. Far Cry 5
I finished Far Cry 5 last week, and gosh it’s hard to have a glimmer of respect left for everything that’s genuinely great about it after that. It is by far the game I’ve hated enjoyed playing the most-least. What a colossal mess of lots of fun and absolutely no fun.
Generously allowing some other games in the charts this week, it’s only taking up two spots. And you know what? For that I thank it, because otherwise it’d have been GTA V, and I’d likely have started throwing furniture out of my window, and then screaming swears at passersby in the street below. So it’s not all bad!
1. Plunkbat
This week I am surviving by listening to Jon Hopkins, and so shall you:
The Steam Charts are compiled via Steam’s internal charts of the highest grossing games on Steam over the previous week.
16/04/2018 at 15:40 Flavour Beans says:
Whoa whoa whoa wait a moment. How did you know I was surviving by listening to Jon Hopkins?
16/04/2018 at 18:34 caff says:
And me. That’s freaky. I’m listening to Immunity right now. And I googled whether he has a new album out this year. And he does. In May.
16/04/2018 at 15:42 Kefren says:
I would have loved Skyrim VR if it had actually come up with a good new UI system that used the VR. E.g. your weapon goes on your belt when you’ve finished; you grab it when you want it again (same as Robo Recall). Pick up a potion or food and move it to your mouth to eat it. Cast spells with different gestures. Pull the bow and an arrow from your back. When I found out they had left in the desktop UI (that I find so awful it becomes unplayable) I could have cried virtual tears. VR is amazing when companies do stuff right, but frustrating when they only focus on the visuals to the exclusion of the other ways that it can become much more immersive.
16/04/2018 at 16:12 haldolium says:
” E.g. your weapon goes on your belt when you’ve finished; you grab it when you want it again (same as Robo Recall). Pick up a potion or food and move it to your mouth to eat it. Cast spells with different gestures. Pull the bow and an arrow from your back. ”
Well all of these sound like great game features, so obviously they’re not in a Bethesda TES game.
16/04/2018 at 18:41 Nelyeth says:
Just you wait, in 2023 we’ll have VR modders. Before that point, though, how about we agree that Bethesda and VR aren’t meant to be?
16/04/2018 at 17:03 Zorgulon says:
You mean it doesn’t have any immersive interactive features at all?
Ugh, it’s depressing enough that people are still buying this ancient and lucklustre game for £40, but I didn’t realise the extent to which Bethesda weren’t even trying any more.
16/04/2018 at 15:52 subdog says:
No Sunday papers for 3 weeks. Half a month gone by with only 5 game reviews published, 4 of which are by freelancers.
But at least I get the pleasure of watching one of my favorite gaming writers phone in a soul-crushing reminder that the same small handful of games are still selling really well on Steam, week after week.
16/04/2018 at 16:18 John Walker says:
Screw you too!
16/04/2018 at 16:24 wraithgr says:
Touched more than a few nerves there, from your reaction…
Hey, here’s an idea: top 10 newcomers or top 10 that haven’t been around in the last X months or something, anything. It hurts us to see you hurt yourself, John.
16/04/2018 at 16:43 phuzz says:
I dunno, just looking at the Steam best sellers list made me want to hurt things:
link to store.steampowered.com
There’s maybe five games there I could find something interesting about?
16/04/2018 at 18:57 John Walker says:
You’re lazy and bad at your job.
Hope that doesn’t touch a nerve!
16/04/2018 at 19:34 DeepSleeper says:
“We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community – you lot are great – and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is “be excellent to each other”.”
16/04/2018 at 16:44 HotSoapyBeard says:
Have the comments always had this negativity or have I just not been reading them much?
For the sake of balance: 2.5 reviews a week in a quiet time for releases and just before a major event they’re pretty heavily involved with is pretty good going.
P.S. The podcast is lovely, ta very much for that.
16/04/2018 at 19:15 Nauallis says:
It’s not you, people are being extra nasty and depressing, and then acting like it’s perfectly normal when they get called out on their bullshit.
16/04/2018 at 17:42 Beefenstein says:
Item no. 9 is, all by itself, a heartbreaking masterpiece of comedy + emotional overreaction + insightful parody of modern media practices.
To dismiss the level of effort and beauty in this is callous.
16/04/2018 at 19:12 John Walker says:
KISS!
16/04/2018 at 16:07 kud13 says:
FYI, I still don’t own Skyrim.
Or GTA V.
Actually, I think I only own one game off this list (TW3, pre-ordered on GOG).
16/04/2018 at 18:51 napoleonic says:
Skyrim Special Edition is the only game on the list I own, and I got it for free (due to having the original with all the expansions).
So, yet another week in which I’ve not bought any of the top ten.
16/04/2018 at 19:07 dangermouse76 says:
Same. I’m about to fire it up now in fact.
16/04/2018 at 19:09 Nauallis says:
I’ve still never seen a bear eating a mammoth though.
16/04/2018 at 19:14 aepervius says:
If you are searching for a long game, try tower of time, article from rps a few page below. It is quite wonderful. I initially was not appealed , was quite negative but after having tried, i found that it was worth the 20 euro far more than some AAA game of the list above….
16/04/2018 at 16:39 james.hancox says:
I’m starting to feel genuinely conflicted about getting pleasure from reading a column that I think is honestly grinding down one of my favourite writers. The exasperation and sarcasm is what makes it a fun read, but it’s clearly coming from somewhere real.
Let’s all make a pledge that we’ll stop clicking on and reading this column, so that John can finally be free from the pain of writing it. Sorry John.
16/04/2018 at 16:42 Drib says:
I can never really tell if the person writing these (John or otherwise) is legitimately bored of the format or what.
But if you are, I mean, do these columns really bring in so much traffic that you can’t go without it? I know the corporate overlords probably want good numbers and all, but what’s the use of that if the staff is miserable?
16/04/2018 at 17:21 Tycow says:
Judging by the people moaning in a recent Reddit thread about RPS tag spam and the Steam news functionally, I bet they get a fair bit of traffic from them.
Agreed though, this needs to die off… As Kolbex said above, much better features have been abandoned sooner than this one.
16/04/2018 at 19:01 John Walker says:
Tsk, I even wrote the comment out for you to cut and paste, to save you time!
What a waste.
16/04/2018 at 16:49 geldonyetich says:
I get that there is a need to exaggerate when confronted with the dreadful reminder every week that popularity is driven more by imitation than anything else.
However, your exaggeration about Skyrim VR is identical to the silly kids that spam the Steam forum to mock people for buying the same game for the nth time. Or possibly mock VR in general. It’s an ignorant thing because, when you’ve actually played Skyrim VR, you come to understand there’s a lot more to it. And more than there would be more to a game of Tic-tac-toe if you played it with barbells attached to your arms.
Now, here’s a thought for you for the Steam charts: only announce new entries that have appeared in the top 50-100 or so. Maybe that seems a bit disingenuous, but think, man! You could bullet them with their position number if you want to indicate how far down the list you are.
More importantly, you would be free to promote the games that deserve it. Well, perhaps “deserve” is the wrong word to use considering you’ll likely encounter a lot of libido-inspired entries and often great games get overlooked completely. Uh… you would be promoting something different than the previous Steam charts, by design of this being the literal rule.
16/04/2018 at 16:52 Gothnak says:
Still John, take heart you don’t have to do this for TV:
1 Coronation Street 8,859
2 Coronation Street 8,808
3 Coronation Street 8,678
4 Coronation Street 8,164
5 Coronation Street 8,061
6 Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 8,027
7 Coronation Street 7,917
8 Emmerdale 7,312
9 Emmerdale 7,136
10 Emmerdale 6,937
In short, the ‘average’ person is a fuckwit.
16/04/2018 at 16:55 HotSoapyBeard says:
That many people can’t be wrong!!
16/04/2018 at 16:58 Gothnak says:
I often see adverts for ‘The most popular X’ and i think ‘I’ll probably hate it then.’.
16/04/2018 at 17:44 Beefenstein says:
The average person is average, and most of us are statistically speaking quite close to the average.
16/04/2018 at 18:14 Scurra says:
As George Carlin memorably said
“Think of how stupid the average person is. Then remember that half the population is more stupid than that.”
16/04/2018 at 18:45 Nelyeth says:
Dunning-Kruger effect though. Why be average when you can feel slightly above average and act well above average?
16/04/2018 at 16:56 MrEvilGuy says:
I really hated Skyrim seven years ago, threw it out after a few hours of playing, complete trash. I must say that Skyrim VR with 260+ mods installed is quite good. I’ve never seen so much community effort put into a shitty game to make it good. The combat is still horrible, but exploration is wonderful.
16/04/2018 at 17:30 Nolenthar says:
Bethesda is quite good at modern slavery. Release a crappy game with potential, and let people fix it for free. Well, it’s not even for free, because those people buy the game. There is a genuine WTF part in that.
16/04/2018 at 18:00 Zorgulon says:
I don’t think it’s particularly apposite to compare unmet expectations in a video game and the voluntary efforts of the modding community to fix these issues to the very real problem of slavery in the modern world.
16/04/2018 at 18:10 SaintAn says:
Well no one seems to care about slavery in the modern world since everyone rabidly supports the products that keep slavery profitable and in existence, so why should he take the issue seriously enough to not make hyperbole comparisons?
16/04/2018 at 18:05 SaintAn says:
Far Cry 5 was cracked a few days ago so sales will likely increase now that we have a “demo”. Or they won’t increase because it’s a bad game and people will play it and see that. I was waiting on the crack, but I saw a video comparison of FC2 vs FC5 and FC5 was really poorly made in comparison so I don’t even want it for free anymore.
16/04/2018 at 18:49 mmandthetat says:
I’m really into defending RPS from haters, but the fact that Unknown Pleasures ghosted and this feature keeps happening has dampened my resolve.
16/04/2018 at 19:04 John Walker says:
See, it’s about the STAMINA of the author. Those Unknown Pleasures weaklings pale in my shadow.
16/04/2018 at 19:18 Someoldguy says:
I like getting the steam charts every week, but I agree it’s a bit depressing how many other great columns that you don’t find elsewhere have faded out (like S.EXE). Meanwhile the number of games getting actual full WiT’s may go through peaks and troughs, but if anything RPS is, year on year, producing more content than ever. When they produce 20+ articles a day I tend to miss key ones in amongst the “Plunkbat ate my hamster” “Kerbal Space Program lands WWII bomber on moon” material. Case in point: No Truce With The Furies. Completely missed that first time around.
One of these days we’ll get a website overhaul to find material with a better comment system too :)
16/04/2018 at 19:24 John Walker says:
It’s important to remember that some columns just have their day, and some come to a natural end.
S.EXE was brilliant, but Cara changed jobs!
I meanwhile will continue to be motivated to write Steam Charts for so long as people don’t get the joke and keep writing the comments above, even when I parody them in the article, and write comments like this madly explaining the jokes underneath.
16/04/2018 at 19:46 caff says:
It’s PUBG FFS. Everyone knows its PUBG its only you lot that call it Bunkplat.
(this was sarcasm before I get banned)
16/04/2018 at 19:49 Someoldguy says:
Indeed. I just wish another columnist could be found to pick up the torch of discussing adult games intelligently and like to encourage it from time to time. There have been some articles about adult Visual Novels since, so RPS continues to explore some of the subject matter.
16/04/2018 at 19:13 sporkife says:
hey i just wanted to stop by and share my shame that it took me this long to figure out what the CSGO image meant.
thanks, have a great day!
16/04/2018 at 19:20 Lawsoneer says:
But why do you even write these enormously popular columns full of jokes where you pretend to be so annoyed at having to write these enormously popular columns, if you don’t want to write them?
Also, what will happen when Steam Charts functionality is destroyed?
16/04/2018 at 19:58 DasBilligeAlien says:
As the game positions don’t change much you can just post the last article until the end of time.