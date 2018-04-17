BioWare boss: not releasing Andromeda DLC was ‘a defining moment’ driving studio to refocus on story

The general manager of BioWare has said that not releasing story DLC for Mass Effect: Andromeda and leaving much-wanted tales untold was “a defining moment in refocusing BioWare’s mission”, which will inform Anthem. Casey Hudson talked up the importance of story and characters in a ‘studio update’ blog post yesterday. Given that I’ve forgotten almost everything I’ve heard of the action-RPG’s story (it’s on a spaceplanet and there are mechs and monsters?), I’ll take some convincing yet.
“As you know, we were not able to deliver story DLC for Andromeda—this was as frustrating for us as it was for players, and it was something we knew we had to solve in future games,” Hudson said, noting that many fans had hoped for DLC exploring what happened to the missing Quarian ark. (That story that will finally be told in a tie-in novel.)
Alas, Andromeda’s singleplayer only received much-needed fixes after launch, with the big additions coming to multiplayer. Those continued even after EA effectively shut down BioWare Montreal, the spin-off studio behind Andromeda, by merging it into another studio. That was final: no singleplayer DLC for Andromeda.
Hudson continued:
“That experience ultimately became a defining moment in refocusing BioWare’s mission. We need to delight players with new experiences and innovation, but we must stay focused on the importance of the world, character, and storytelling elements that players expect from our games. And our games must be designed to continue delivering new stories and experiences, in an ongoing relationship with players in the worlds we’re evolving together.
“It’s in that spirit that we are working through production on Anthem–a game designed to create a whole new world of story and character that you can experience with friends in an ongoing series of adventures. It will be unlike anything you’ve played, but if we do it right, it will feel very distinctly BioWare.”
The statement is a bit weird given that the “defining moment” was almost certainly down to EA deciding that funding Andromeda DLC wasn’t a worthwhile investment – a threat that could hang over Anthem too. But hey, there’s still a lesson in getting it right the first time, and in not leaving too much hanging for hypothetical post-launch additions. EA and BioWare are saying comforting things about Anthem, between this and chat about not repeating loot box mistakes, though talk is of course cheap.
Anthem still is a bit of a mystery, seen largely in one of those there staged E3 demos, and neither its story nor any characters stuck in my memory. It has sci-fi stuff and shooting, yeah? E3 is coming back round in June so I’m sure EA are preparing to blab more. The game is due to launch in 2019 by the end of March.
17/04/2018 at 17:08 peterako1989 says:
Oh I’m sorry, I didn’t realise story wasn’t bioware’s suit. I thought it was.
17/04/2018 at 17:12 Squermit says:
Those statements say almost nothing of substance. The only notable phrase is “you can experience with friends in an ongoing series of adventures” which I read as “you can experience in our microtransaction-laden live services Destiny clone”. No thanks.
17/04/2018 at 18:12 Hoot says:
Call me cynical, but everytime anyone says “it’s unlike anything you’ve played before” and they aren’t Yoko Taro, I know they are lying through their back teeth immediately.
Anthem will be a third person Destiny rip off with a forgettable story about gruff “space marines” and no doubt the obligatory BioWare focus on shoehorning in as many fringe components of society in a 10 man cast of characters as possible.
Nah. BioWare lost me at Andromeda (and were losing me well before that). So glad they gave me a free trial of that game though.
17/04/2018 at 18:28 Ootmians says:
Exactly. “Unlike anything you’ve played before” = Destiny clone, loot crates, endless grinding, treadmill of “good” gear that goes obsolete after each patch, annual “expansions” that cost almost as much as the base game…. Am I missing anything?
17/04/2018 at 17:13 MadMaxHellfire says:
And nothing of value was lost.
17/04/2018 at 17:14 Xelos says:
This post is so densely packed with corporate fluff that I’m not convinced it contains any actual information. If this is something they decided to share publicly I don’t think there is any soul left in that company.
17/04/2018 at 17:17 jimmya28 says:
It might be an idea for BioWare’s General Manager to start talking in human language then, rather than corporate babble
17/04/2018 at 17:20 kud13 says:
Gimme a shout when you’re back to making single-player games, Bioware.
In the meantime, I’ll get my RPG fix from Paradox and Focus Home (the publishers), while waiting for Cyberpunk.
17/04/2018 at 17:25 bacon seeker says:
Focus on story by making a Destiny clone? That doesn’t really make sense to me. Granted I haven’t really enjoyed their modern games other than Dragon Age 1 and 2, but I would still prefer for them to contribute to the wave of amazing western rigs that have been coming out lately
17/04/2018 at 17:27 vorador says:
“a defining moment in refocusing BioWare’s mission”
Next time i get yelled at for messing up something, i will say it was a defining moment in refocusing my professional efforts in my company’s mission.
17/04/2018 at 18:18 Someoldguy says:
A definite candidate for top comment right there ^
BioWare can waffle all they want. Unless they produce a game without a publisher they’re on the hook for doing what they’re told. What they were told to do, alongside how they chose to do it, killed a great franchise.
To rework the old adage about “fast, cheap, good – pick two” I think BioWare & their publisher need to consider their paradigm to be “good singleplayer, good multiplayer, affordable – pick one or two if you get lucky”. Right now Anthem seems to be an Arpg that is striving for good multiplayer, so I don’t have any expectation that it will have decent single player story. The first thing Arpgs did when they became an identifiable genre was ditch most of the storytelling.
17/04/2018 at 17:47 I Got Pineapples says:
Bioware’s problem is that their actual strength was being the only ones apart from Bethesda releasing WRPG’s of any substantial production values. The moment that changed the shine was always going to come off them.
17/04/2018 at 17:55 Mr. Robot says:
It seems pretty obvious that this is going to be a numbers-treadmill kind of game. The entire reason publishers like these games is because they’re perfectly suited to microtransactions (lots of grinding means lots of opportunities to pay to skip the grind).
In other words, I don’t believe them. This will be packed with microtransactions (if not at launch, then shortly after). And it will probably be done in the most cack-handed way possible, because that’s simply what EA’s bloated, inefficient management structure always leads to.
17/04/2018 at 18:17 Ootmians says:
A defining moment, to be sure, but not in a positive way. More like a milestone in the continued decline of a once-great studio. That said, I won’t mourn the lack of an endless stream of expensive DLC. Oh, for the time when DLC was an optional, fun surprise rather than obligatory cash farming that’s necessary to get full value from a game.
17/04/2018 at 18:20 Nelyeth says:
Is today “let’s hype Anthem as much as we humanly can and hope they don’t notice it’s all wind”-day? First the speech about how much EA learnt from the lootbox backlash (hint: not what we’d like), and now this “we can make great stories even though we haven’t for more than a decade” shtick from Bioware.
Eh. Preorder, shmreorder.
17/04/2018 at 18:21 BooleanBob says:
I’m not sure it matters how important the story is if you’re going to be grinding it day in, day out in search of the One True Drop. I kind of expect people will just be skipping the cutscenes after the first run anyway?
17/04/2018 at 18:25 mitrovarr says:
I get the feeling that EA is starting to tire of wearing the hollowed-out remains of Bioware, and this might be the last game they make before throwing the worn-out skin-suit on the pile.
The talent is gone and has been for a while, so who really cares at this point. I’ll miss what they were, but they’ve been dead for a while, and there’s no point in mourning the remains when they are finally allowed to stop moving.
17/04/2018 at 18:30 Jokerme says:
I’m pretty sure that means they won’t focus on stories or characters anymore. They’ll just create open ended bare-bones characters and stories to supplement the multiplayer focus. There, now you know.
17/04/2018 at 18:51 Chaoslord AJ says:
Good I had enough of that unredeemable game/company already.
I shrugged at watching ME3’s ending misery.
I even enjoyed Inquisition grind two times through with all DLC while many hated it outright but it’s a fricking masterpiece compared to space orks vs grinning chosen one in comparison.
If they ditched the ME franchise and came up with something similar spacy elsewhere and having to actually put creativity in it and win over new fans we might get somewhere.
Something like “The Expanse” or “The Culture” of Banks or “Altered Carbon”.