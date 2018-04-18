Best DDR4 RAM 2018: Our top memory for gaming and buying guide

Let’s face it, RAM isn’t the most exciting part of any PC build, but getting the right type, the right amount and the right speed can make a difference to how your system performs. Plus, the latest RAM even has RGB lighting. Here you’ll find our comprehensive guide to what to look for when buying RAM for your system, plus our pick of the best options for a range of budgets.

RAM: The basics

First things first, let’s establish just what RAM (random access memory) is. It’s a classic mix-up when discussing computers and other technology that people say ‘memory’ when they mean some form of long-term storage such as a hard drive or the flash memory in an SSD or your phone. However, memory or ‘RAM’ doesn’t give you extra storage space to keep all your photos, games and other data. Instead it’s the middle ground between your computer’s processor and that long-term storage.

Data can be accessed from RAM many times faster than even the fastest SSD, so in order to help the CPU access the data it needs nice and quickly, data is copied from your SSD or hard drive into memory. That’s what’s happening when your computer boots up or you load a game. Clearly then, having enough, and fast enough, RAM is important, but just how much is enough?

You’ll find answers to this question and more in our comprehensive buying guide on the next page, where we cover things like speed, latency, different types of RAM and what you might need to look out for depending on whether your system is based on Intel components or AMD. For those who want to get straight to our best RAM picks, read on below.

How we test DDR4 memory

All the kits were tested on two separate systems. One with an Intel Core i7-8700K CPU and Z370 motherboard, and the other using an AMD Ryzen 7 1700X CPU and X370 motherboard. Both systems used the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card (which you can read more about in our best graphics card list) and Crucial MX500 SSD. I tested performance both at the default speed of the RAM and with the RAM overclocked.

On both systems, I found that around 3000MHz was the maximum for any RAM that wasn’t already specified to be higher, while faster RAM on the Intel system didn’t readily overclock any further. In fact, the 3400MHz G.Skill wouldn’t even reach its default speeds, maxing out at 3300MHz. I had more success on the AMD system, with both the Corsair and G.Skill kits overclocking beyond their ratings of 3000MHz and 3400MHz.

To test performance, I first ran SiSoft Sandra, which is a synthetic benchmark that tests for overall memory bandwidth. I only ran this test on the Intel system as its synthetic nature means it’s of little meaningful use to test it on both systems. Then I tested CPU performance using the Cinebench R15 benchmark and in real-world usage by encoding a video using Handbrake. These figures give us a clear picture of how much RAM speed does, or doesn’t, affect CPU-heavy tasks.

Finally, I did some game testing. I used the in-built benchmark in Rise of the Tomb Raider and tested to see if RAM speed makes a difference to the FPS you get. The test was performed at 1080p with High detail settings. This is relatively low for such a powerful PC, but I did this to ensure the CPU/memory was more likely to be the performance bottleneck than the graphics card.

Best high-end RAM

G.Skill Sniper X 3400MHz 2x8GB (F4-3400C16D)

Price: £220 / $222

With a default speed rating of 3400MHz, this Sniper X kit from G.Skill is the fastest I’ve tested and it has the performance to back up its high-speed claims. In Rise of the Tomb Raider, it claimed the highest FPS, hitting an average of 184fps on my Intel system. It didn’t quite top the charts in this test on the AMD system, but was certainly among the faster options.

However, I couldn’t actually get this RAM to run at its claimed 3400MHz speed on my Intel system, with it instead maxing out at 3300MHz. Thankfully, there were no such issues on my AMD test bench, and in fact it readily overclocked to 3600MHz, with a modest gain in performance too.

In the CPU tests, we can see just what a small difference fast RAM makes in CPU-heavy workloads, but the G.Skill kit did again top our charts. Likewise, its SiSoft Sandra memory bandwidth is well out in front. As to the memory sticks themselves, they aren’t the most stylish I’ve ever seen with their camo paint tops, but the modules aren’t too large and don’t require too much extra voltage. It isn’t a cheap option, but if you’re after the best, the G.Skill Sniper X 3400MHz certainly outclasses most of the rest.

Best RGB / mid-range RAM

Corsair Vengeance RGB 3000MHz (CMR16GX4M2C3000C15)

Price: £190 / $195

RGB lighting may not be for everyone, but if you are going to join in the fun, Corsair’s Vengeance RGB line is the best I’ve seen. The otherwise black modules look good on or off, and crucially they provide their RGB lighting without the need for any extra wires.

Instead, the lighting can be controlled through Corsair’s Link software, which allows you to set the light to any static colour or make it shine in a number of patterns. Moreover, you don’t have to pick this relatively high-end 3000MHz kit to still enjoy some RGB goodness. They’re available in speeds of 2666MHz up to 4266MHz, though 2x8GB kits are the smallest you can buy.

The relatively nippy clock speed and low C15 latency of this kit means they top the charts in the AMD Cinebench test and comfortably come in second in the Sisoft Sandra test. Gaming performance is also consistently good and in Handbrake it tied for the lead when averaged across both tests. I even managed to get the kit to run at 3200MHz, with a noticeable little jump in performance across all my tests. All told, as well as being a great RGB option, this is generally a really nicely balanced kit in terms of performance, features and price.

Best budget RAM

Kingston HyperX Fury 2666

Price: £160 / $191

If you’re on a relatively tight budget but still want to get the best performance for your money, then the Kingston HyperX Fury 2666MHz kit is the one to go for. It’s priced the same as the Crucial Ballistix kit (below) but its slightly tighter latency timings mean it has better overall bandwidth.

This results in a handful of performance victories over the Ballistix kit, though on balance it is a very close fight. In fact, the Crucial kit tended to do better on the AMD system, while the Kingston was consistently better on the Intel system, so depending on which sort of system you’re building this may determine your choice.

Meanwhile, if you do need to get more from this kit, it will readily overclock to 3000MHz, providing a nice bump in performance. The sticks themselves are nothing to write home about in terms of design, but a plain black look is always a safe bet.

And the rest…

Crucial Ballistix Sport 2400

Price: £168 / $185

Crucial’s slower 2400MHz kit offers surprisingly decent performance in most of our tests, only falling behind a fraction in both the gaming and Handbrake tests. It also overclocks quite well, hitting 3000MHz without a problem. Unfortunately, with it priced at the same level as faster kits, it simply doesn’t make sense to go for this kit.

Crucial Ballistix Sport 2666

Price: £160 / $181

Undercutting itself, Crucial charges less for this faster 2666MHz kit than its slower 2400MHz kit. This makes the 2666MHz kit a much better buy, but it’s just pipped by the Kingston HyperX Fury, which currently costs exactly the same (in the UK, at least). It’s so close that either would be worth getting, but I prefer the plain black finish of the Kingston kit.

Kingston HyperX Predator 2666

Price: £184/ $213

Kingston’s more premium Predator kit offers lower latencies and better overall bandwidth than the cheaper 2666MHz Fury kit. However, the real-world impact of this is modest. That said, the difference is there and the snazzy design of the sticks themselves makes these a tempting option for only a bit more.