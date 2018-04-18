Escape From Tarkov’s v0.8 trailer teases harrowing close-quarters combat

While hardcore multiplayer shooters aren’t normally my thing, I find myself dipping a toe into Escape From Tarkov‘s pre-order beta once a week or so. It’s a STALKER-inspired (minus the supernatural bits) hybrid PvP/PvE combat sandbox where teams of mercenaries scour an abandoned city for resources as they clash with both NPC gangs and each other. The main draw for me is how intensely violent the gunplay feels, and the trailer for the next major patch looks to take that to new levels.
Developers Battlestate Games were kind enough to give me press access to the game some time ago. Having just finished an article on STALKER’s mod scene when they did, it was easy to draw comparisons between Tarkov and the more simulationist mods such as MISERY. While the full version of the game promises a PvE-focused story mode where you must work your way through the titular city in search of a way out, the current public beta is a purely PvP sandbox of murder and looting, which makes it great for streamers and groups of players, but not really advisable for solo, casual play.
Combat plays out very similarly to STALKER, albeit with a significantly more realistic damage model. If someone strafes your legs with SMG fire, you’re going to have to plug those holes and splint up any broken bones if you plan on doing anything more than crawling home on your belly. That said, it also means that nobody is invulnerable, no matter how expensive their gear. See, here’s the big twist: If you die in Tarkov, your entire inventory is up for grabs save for a small, special case that persists between lives.
The best way to take advantage of this easy-come, easy-go system is the option to spawn into battle as one of the roaming NPC scavengers. You’ll not have anything better than a pump shotgun, but that’s enough to kill someone if you sneak up on them. All you’ve got to do is loot the body and hoof it out of the combat zone and you get to add the ill-gotten goods to your personal stash, either to use in later sorties or to trade in for gear better suited to your personal playstyle.
The next update, which you can see in the trailer above and will be hitting servers soon, adds the dense, urban Interchange map, which looks to be a complex warren of potentially lethal environments (including an Ikea store), but also brings the promise of good loot within the map itself. There’s plenty of new guns coming in the update, plus more ways to modify your existing gear (if your gun has a tactical rail mount on it, there’s probably 20 different things to attach to it), and some exciting new gear like super-heavy helmets that can absorb direct headshots if you can stomach the disconcerting spiderweb cracks spreading across your field of view.
If you want access to the current beta build of the game, you can pre-order Escape From Tarkov direct from the developer’s site for 34.99€, although I would personally recommend against it at present unless you’ve got a good crew ready to roll with you. That said, I’m definitely going to be keeping a close eye on this one – even though it falls outside of my regular wheelhouse, it’s an oddly compelling experience, even in this early state.
18/04/2018 at 22:09 fragmonkey says:
I would play this game if it would support modern resolutions. The FOV is narrow enough on 16:9, but is absolutely atrocious on 21:9 ultrawide resolutions. This has been brought up with the dev and he basically said deal with it, as he has no plans to support 21:9 resolutions. When pressed, he even brought up the silly argument of competitive advantage that 21:9 may have over 16:9, which I’m sure all reasonable people agree is total nonsense.
No money from me
19/04/2018 at 00:18 Elusiv3Pastry says:
Thanks for mentioning this, I’ve been thinking of grabbing this for a bit but that makes it a hard NOPE for me as well.
18/04/2018 at 23:25 A.- says:
Oh tarkov…
Youtube is peppered with exciting although quite geeky-militaristic videos of really quite visceral battles in the game. The maps seem incredible, the minimalistic interface refreshing, the ai adequate and somehow even the griefing prone online fps experience seems to fit in.
But this is on youtube. In reality the game is almost unplayable for a very large amount of people (check out their forums or reddit) with fps being under 20 on monstrous rigs (nvidia cards seem to suffer most) and the devs being not just unsupportive but downright rude (why is this always a thing with milsim/sim/realistic games btw?). There is no refunding and there is a number of systems implemented that imply a future (and partly already in present) of loot boxes and microtransactions.There is also absolutely incredible lag when the game is playable.
If you really do want to try it out go the amazon pay way – it seems that you have perhaps about 12 hours to cancel the transaction before its processed.
I would hold out till later if you really want to go down this toxic hole.
19/04/2018 at 00:47 Avus says:
Does this game has PvE?