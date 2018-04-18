MechWarrior 5 would like to show you how much you get to smash

The summer of Mech, they’ll call this in years to come, when they’ve stopped caring about strict definitions of when a season is. Later this month we get Harebrained Schemes’ healthily-Kickstarted XCOM-meets-Mechwarrior affair Battletech, and then towards the end of 2018 we return to a first-person, real-time view of that big, stompy world, with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.
It’s a bit of an unknown quantity right now, given devs Piranha Games’ last crack of the ambulatory tanks whip was 2012’s unlovely (but still live) MechWarrior Online. MW5 will return the series to its singleplayer roots, and its latest attempt to win back the hearts of jaded MW fans is to show us how much stuff we get to smash, stomp, crush, bash, decimate and so forth.
Flashy 2018 Unreal engine gloss aside, this trailer reminds me a lot of the kind of PC game marketing – i.e. ridiculous music and an awful lot of terrain – we saw around the turn of the century, which perhaps is only appropriate when it comes to MechWarrior games. It’s still very hard to get a handle on how MechWarrior 5’s stomposity is going to feel in the hand, but from unneccessarily complicated-looking control panels to skull-faced Mechs to cartoonishly flying bodies to that familiarly industrial colour palette, it’s at least looking the part from afar. MWO wasn’t too good at letting you stomp right over wee small things – hopefully this is a good sign that MW5 will redress that particular balance.
There’s also this bit of blurb about what, specifically, we will be able to crush into paste:
MECH DAMAGE: Mechs will take damage to various parts, including limbs – and depending on what has been damaged on your mech will vastly affect how you can perform in battle. If your leg is destroyed you may not have the stamina or speed to get back to your dropship in time, for example.
ENVIRONMENT DAMAGE: Environments can cause damage as much as an environment can absorb damage. If you are on a hot planet and running a larger/quick-to-overhead mech build, you will be able to deal far less damage to your enemies. Additionally, in both urban and natural environments you will have the ability to use buildings, certain rock formations and trees as cover but all of it is destructible – so if getting at enemy mechs means taking down a skyscraper, THEN BY ALL MEANS…
ENEMY AI DAMAGE: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will feature numerous forms of enemy AI infantry and combat vehicles and helicopters designed to defend and protect bases, forts, mines or resources. Taking them out will require precision aim and a penchant for knowing which types of ammo and weaponry work best to deal with smaller but deadly and hostile units.
Of course, there’s a question mark over how much Mech is too much Mech in the same year. Is 2018 big enough for Battletech and MechWarrior 5? Well, they’re two totally different genres, so yeah, obv.
MechWarrior 5 is due for release in December, if all goes to plan. As for Battletech, I’m quietly playing it right now, and all being well I’ll be Wot I Thinking all over your eyes next week.
18/04/2018 at 16:47 geldonyetich says:
It’s funny we’re up to Mechwarrior 5 now, but only have one AAA game that was relatively faithful to the board game (the soon-to-be released Battletech by Paradox). Finally, some real strategic depth!
As someone who played some original board game rules, it’s always bothered me how badly things are balanced when you play it in real time with first person aiming. Battlemech’s damage resolution mechanics simply weren’t designed for that. Mechwarrior has always been a real bastardization.
That said, I’ll probably be getting Mechwarrior 5 wholly because they’re implementing VR support. If they do that well enough, and Mechwarior 5 implements the overall Mechwarrior experience well enough, it’ll be a must-experience thing for me.
18/04/2018 at 17:22 JimboDeany says:
Yes! With VR support I’m keen too.
18/04/2018 at 17:35 Tobasco da Gama says:
Yes, that was always one of my issues with the balance in MWO, at least when I was playing. There was a strong push from both Piranha and the playerbase to make the weapon stats more like the board game, but that just plain doesn’t work when you translate to a first-person shooting environment.
MW2 was much more satisfying in that regard. It was quite content to be its own thing. (And not being shackled to multiplayer balance was a plus as well.)
18/04/2018 at 18:16 zaygr says:
Yeah, the issue with the first person mechwarriors was that the controls aiming-wise was too responsive and accurate, at least for the arms.
18/04/2018 at 16:49 Vurten says:
Ouch, that trailer looks rough (yeah in the bad way)
18/04/2018 at 16:57 Artist says:
The textures look too low-res, imo. Indeed a downer.
18/04/2018 at 16:56 automatic says:
I’m still on the fence with this one. Despite the last update, MWO quality fell over the years so I’m not so sure about PGI’s capacity to do a new, remarkable MW game. MW5 seems pretty bland from the gameplay videos I’ve seen so far, specifically the mission types. Go to point X, destroy target Y. A far cry from the great narrative of single player classics where as a player I really felt to be a significant part of the MW universe. I don’t know if the mercenary roguelike thing will make up for a good story. The other MW mercenaries classic games came out almost like expansions to previous successful games, so they didn’t had to stand by themselves, that is not the case now.
18/04/2018 at 17:03 jellydonut says:
‘2018 Unreal engine gloss’?
‘Gloss’ is not the word I’d use. It looks atrocious.
18/04/2018 at 17:35 aepervius says:
It is a typo they meant “gross” ;)
18/04/2018 at 17:23 Moragami says:
Can’t wait for both of these titles. Don’t get the hate for this teaser trailer, it looks pretty mechlicious to me. Graphics have never been what made the MW series fun. People these days are just aching for shit to bitch about on the internet.
18/04/2018 at 18:43 grimdanfango says:
Atmosphere, depth, diversity, excellent dialogue, voice work, world-building/narrative, and complex but rewarding simulation was what made the early MW games fun.
I’m just not seeing any of that here.
Battletech on the other hand looks absolutely wonderful. Guess it should with Jordan Weissmann himself heading it up.
18/04/2018 at 20:48 KillahMate says:
This.
I’ve watched the first hour of Battletech on YouTube, and it really nails the vibe – just like Shadowrun did, come to think of it. The MW5 trailers I’ve seen so far seem pretty generic in comparison, and paradoxically not as visually impressive as Battletech for some reason, even though the engine is obviously more sophisticated.
18/04/2018 at 17:51 g948ng says:
The thing is, these PGI people have a…um, let´s say “spotty” track record when it comes to delivering on promises. Or keeping their fans´ expectations realistic. I remember lots of rage by kickstarter backers, public “sorry, not sorry” statements, more rage, allegations of duplicity, etc.
What I am saying is, I would always advise against pre-orders. But in this case even more so.
18/04/2018 at 17:59 grimdanfango says:
Ugh, it gets worse.
Where are the old Activision team at these days? The thing that made Mechwarrior 2 / MW2 Mercs so good was that they were conceived as simulators first, action games second, laced with atmosphere and depth. After all these years, it seems we’re still waiting for anyone to realise this and try it again.
Until that day, we’re doomed to keep getting this bland nostalgic dross that doesn’t even understand that which it’s supposedly an homage to.
It’ll sell like crap, and then it’ll be *another* 10 years before anyone dares make a mechwarrior game again.
Also, why has every mech game since MW3 looked like it’s set exclusively in the most generic earth-based environments? Part of MW2+Mercs amazing atmosphere came from the feeling that you were fighting in dramatically different, extremely hostile, genuinely alien environments.
With all the potential of modern technology, surely they could work in some planet-spanning churning dust storms, barren foggy ice worlds, thick caustic acid clouds, the cold vacuum of space, dense towering jungles, vast electrical storms, baking hot sand dunes as far as the eye can see, crumbling war-torn citys. Just… anything, except generic temperate forest world with a few hills… again!
18/04/2018 at 19:02 DatonKallandor says:
Mechwarrior Living Legends is a far better than Mechwarrior game than MWO. It does the simulationist aspect far better. Has combined arms – and most importantly has those extreme environments that the newer Mechwarrior games have been missing.
One of the maps is a rapidly spinning asteroid in which blistering hot sunlight (and cool shadows) and cold pitch-black nights interchange every few minutes. They’ve even got lakes freezing and thawing as the temperatures shift.
18/04/2018 at 19:31 WhiteHawke says:
Got to agree. Living Legends was the best Mechwarrior game I’ve played. The new Battletech game is excellent as a turn-based tactics representation of this universe though. I can’t support Piranha here for reasons already mentioned by other in the comments, but I will be supporting HBS as much as possible with their game.
18/04/2018 at 20:20 Pulstar says:
Wish they’d get someone on board to implement AI in MLL.
18/04/2018 at 18:14 dontnormally says:
I always thought MechWarrior would do well as a Dynasty Warriors type deal, with a minor tactical layer and lots of smaller-than-mech baddies (and goodguys) running around doing their thing, available for smash.
18/04/2018 at 18:49 Someoldguy says:
I’m hoping this goes well but at this point I’m more than satisfied that HBS are delivering a great Battletech campaign. If I have to spend the rest of 2018 hoping for more Battletech DLC rather than MW5 to be great, so be it.
18/04/2018 at 19:03 ErraticGamer says:
For a “destructibility” trailer, there sure isn’t much destructible in there. Blowing up tanks and helicopters isn’t what that means, that’s… every videogame.
You want to get me excited about destructible stuff, start trying to even come close to what Red Faction Guerrilla was doing nine years ago. Almost a decade and still nothing else has even tried to play in the same ballpark.