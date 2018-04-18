Oh joy! Peggle is free on Origin right now

PopCap’s peg-pinging puzzler Peggle, a most joyous game, is free for keepsies right now on Origin. Yes, it has been free many times before. Yes, it does requires EA’s own store client. But if you’d scoff at more people getting to enjoy the joys of Peggle, buddy, you don’t deserve Peggle.
First released in 2007, back before EA bought PopCap, Peggle is an arcade puzzle game that sits somewhere between pinball, pachinko, and bagatelle. Each level is a field of orbs and tiles, with certain ones being targets we need to hit, some giving power-ups, some giving megapoints, and some just regular points. Aim your ballshooter, watch the ball bounce around pinging pegs, and enjoy the noises.
I’ve just popped back to Peggle and ah, it still makes me so happy. The pings. The pows. The hand sliding down a piano as the ball rolls along a run of tiles. The drum roll for the zoom in as the ball approaches the final peg. And finally, Ode To Joy for victory. Peggle is good.
It gets tricky too, with later levels and certain power-ups requiring careful planning to pick up bonus balls. Sure, there’s a large element of luck, but it feels skilful enough–and just so damn pleasant–that it’s a delight.
For further reading, check out the old men discussing Peggle on our 2007 advent calendar.
You can grab Peggle (download size: one Peggle) from Origin, which will require using EA’s Origin client (download size: two Peggles and then some).
18/04/2018 at 13:24 icarussc says:
There is nothing — NOTHING — like managing to sling a ball all the way around the inside of a circle and hitting every tab. It’s incredible.
I bought this game years ago, and goodness if I know what’s become of it. Off to snag it from Origin! Thanks, Alice!
18/04/2018 at 13:34 Zorgulon says:
Such a satisfying game. Just watching that trailer has made me want to play it again, after what must be absolutely ages.
18/04/2018 at 13:54 Godwhacker says:
This was the greatest mobile game ever, until EA stopped updating it for iOS. If you want any sort of Peggle action on the iPhone it now has to be either a cheap clone, or Peggle Blast, which takes the Candy Crush model and applies it to Peggle. It’s horrible. It’s tangibly adversarial- you don’t feel like you’re trying to clear the level, you feel like you’re trying to clear the level without paying out any money.
18/04/2018 at 14:13 Ross Angus says:
So like a stealth game, where you avoid microtransactions? I feel a game jam coming on…
18/04/2018 at 14:30 Zorgulon says:
That sucks, I was toying with the idea of re-installing the iOS app, which I purchased years ago. No nice things for us.
18/04/2018 at 14:42 Evan_ says:
Let’s see free on Origins or 5€ on Steam..
5€ is a small price to pay for expressing who much I loved if alternative electronic storefronts disappeared one day. Game looks lovely.
18/04/2018 at 14:49 Love Albatross says:
EA carried on their long tradition of screwing up good developers when they bought Popcap.
The Android (and apparently iOS) version of the original was abandoned years ago. Steam versions of various Popcap games have been broken for years, though you can at least rely on the discussion forums to have a fix. For whatever stupid reason Peggle 2 never made it to PC. Any Peggle games released lately have been crammed full of microtransactions as EA continues their downward spiral into the garbage fire of gaming.
It’s a shame. Peggle’s a fun little game, especially with local MP.
18/04/2018 at 15:54 DBills says:
#PeggleIsLife #PeggleIsLove
18/04/2018 at 16:12 Freud says:
It’s a shame it’s low res. I bought Peggle Deluxe a while ago and it’s not that great to play on a big desktop monitor, since it’s a small window.