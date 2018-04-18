Super Mega Baseball 2 slides home on May 1st

Hey batter batter batter swing batter ’em up Super Mega Baseball 2 will launch on May 1st, developers Metalhead Software announced today. The first one is a decent b-baller with more serious gameguts than its cartoony look might suggest, and the sequel will bring online multiplayer along with a new art style that makes players look less like geese. Here, have a watch of the new dev video explaining more about Super Mega 2:

Samuel Horti celebrated the first game on this site last year, gushing about the contrast between the “surprisingly deep systems” and “colourful cartoon visuals.” He said:

“Everything is over the top, and hitting a home run is the perfect example. When you catch a ball just right sparks will fly from your bat and the ball will sail miles into the stand. The stadium will erupt in applause as fireworks clap overhead, and you’ll get a hawkeye tracer showing you the exact trajectory of the ball you just hit. Your character will joyously wrap around the bases, stopping for a high five before hopping on home plate as the on-looking pitcher shakes his head.”

Take me out.

Super Mega Baseball 2 is coming to Steam on May 1st, priced at $30. It had once been due in September 2017 but ended up delayed. Better late than rubbo, and all that.