Podcast: Being a critic makes games better (and worse)

Oh no. Somebody sound the “journalists discussing journalism” klaxon. Rattle it as loudly and furiously as possible, because the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is talking about how being a critic changes the way we play. Don’t blame us, blame listener Aleksei, who sent in the theme as a suggestion. But please also forgive Adam, because it’s his last showing on the podcast (he’s leaving RPS next week) so he deserves a bit of self-indulgence.
The question we were asked is: “How has your view of games changed from when you started your game writing career vs. now (if there has been a change)?” Adam says he’s been forced to play things he otherwise wouldn’t, and ended up loving some unexpected things as a result, such as Euro Truck Simulator 2. Matt says he now sometimes worries if he should be playing Fortnite instead of something more interesting. And Brendan says he’s just periodically disappointed at the hype given to undeserving games. Except upcoming detective RPG Disco Elysium, which they all agree will save videogames. Guaranteed, 100 percent, no backsies.
We’ve also had some time to play things. Adam isn’t enjoying mech strategy game Battletech. Meanwhile, Matt tells us of his visit to a Dota 2 training session hosted by a professional esports fella. It went as well as you’d expect.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Campfire music is by Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
Links:
Occupy White Walls is an MMO art gallery
Getting Over It requires a resolve Matt doesn’t have (nor Brendan)
Raft is about surviving on a raft at sea
North is about being a refugee in a confusing city
Far Cry’s story ruins everything
Fortnite Battle Royale plays second fiddle to Plunkbat
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine review
Disco Elysium breaks down the psyche of a detective
Battletech mechs its way to PC
Tekken player wrecks opponent’s controller
Adam’s review of roguelike Unexplored
Adam’s Night drive in Euro Truck Simulator 2
Click here for all of Adam’s articles
There’s 3278 of them.
19/04/2018 at 22:20 Someoldguy says:
I think you could well be right about going into Battletech cold as someone who hasn’t played the tabletop tactical game or mechwarrior online before or watched any streams. Having watched a couple of those I’m happy that I know enough about contracts, heat management, mech outfitting, weapon selection etc that I don’t have to listen to the management dialogue. The trouble is, Battletech is a relatively complicated game and it’s better that all the information is accessible somewhere in-game than only available via external wikis and youtube videos.
19/04/2018 at 22:26 Pelt Hunter says:
Farewell, Adam! Best of luck in your new venture.
Also, I thought this was a really good podcast. It was intriguing insight and the topics overall were quite interesting. However, now I’m really anticipating that Jordan Thomas article. Fort Frolic and The Cradle were great. Blackout Club looks like it’ll be right up my alley.
19/04/2018 at 23:01 FrancoBegbie says:
Oh yes, the Night Drive… had to re-read that one right after you’ve mentioned it, it was just beautiful. Thank you Adam.
Safe Travels.
19/04/2018 at 23:41 sagredo1632 says:
Re: the tendency to rate games writing based on other games, rather than other media.
It’s usually the gameplay loop that ruins it. Even the typical RPG involves so much slaughter that the experience would translate to reading a novel that’s (generously) 10 pages of plot and 390 of describing the protagonist engaging in pointless slaughter and wandering. The attachment to a specific set of designed systems lengthens the game but can severely water down any kineticism in the narrative flow.
Games do better in this regard if they tie themselves to ONE theme or one person and stick every other subplot to it in a non-lazy way (that means the Serial MacGuffin needs to retire). It would still result in a plot that a movie critic would call bloated, but at least it would be memorable. Even now, I can only vaguely recall the plots of most Infinity Engine games (or even Pillars of Eternity) because they usually tried to either juggle too complex a narrative or spread their focal antagonists too thin. It’s hard to stick the focus on the protagonist in an RPG due to the perceived necessity of making it Mr. Potato Everyman every single time.
Yet five or ten years on everyone will still remember Geralt, or GLaDOS or the Nameless One, actors that were non-generic, ever-present or fully plot-connected (or some combination of the three).