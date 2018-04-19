Podcast: Being a critic makes games better (and worse)

Oh no. Somebody sound the “journalists discussing journalism” klaxon. Rattle it as loudly and furiously as possible, because the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is talking about how being a critic changes the way we play. Don’t blame us, blame listener Aleksei, who sent in the theme as a suggestion. But please also forgive Adam, because it’s his last showing on the podcast (he’s leaving RPS next week) so he deserves a bit of self-indulgence.

The question we were asked is: “How has your view of games changed from when you started your game writing career vs. now (if there has been a change)?” Adam says he’s been forced to play things he otherwise wouldn’t, and ended up loving some unexpected things as a result, such as Euro Truck Simulator 2. Matt says he now sometimes worries if he should be playing Fortnite instead of something more interesting. And Brendan says he’s just periodically disappointed at the hype given to undeserving games. Except upcoming detective RPG Disco Elysium, which they all agree will save videogames. Guaranteed, 100 percent, no backsies.

We’ve also had some time to play things. Adam isn’t enjoying mech strategy game Battletech. Meanwhile, Matt tells us of his visit to a Dota 2 training session hosted by a professional esports fella. It went as well as you’d expect.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Campfire music is by Jack de Quidt.

Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

