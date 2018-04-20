Australian court rules Valve must pay £1.6m penalty over Steam refund policy

Valve must pay a fine of AU$3 million (about £1.6m/US$2.3m/€1.8m) for misleading Steam users in Australia by stating they were not entitled to refunds for faulty games on Steam, though Australian law guarantees rights on faulty products. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) went after Valve for this back in 2014, before Steam offered widespread refunds, and in 2016 the Federal Court agreed. Valve appealed that court’s decision but the High Court of Australia have now ruled that it stands, and that Valve must pay. They ACCC say that this “is the final decision on this issue”, the end of the line.
Though Valve aren’t based in Australia, selling products there means Australian law applies to those sales.
“This important precedent confirms the ACCC’s view that overseas-based companies selling to Australian consumers must abide by our laws,” ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said in today’s statement. “If customers buy a product online that is faulty, they are entitled to the same right to a repair, replacement or refund as if they’d walked in to a store.”
The ACCC objected to a number of terms and conditions in the Steam Subscriber Agreement and Steam Refund Policy which broadly stated that nah, you can’t have a refund for any reason.
“It is a breach of the Australian Consumer Law for businesses to state that they do not give refunds under any circumstances, including for gifts and during sales. Under the Australian Consumer Law, consumers can insist on a refund or replacement at their option if a product has a major fault,” ACCC chairman Rod Sims explained when the Commission first moved against Valve in August 2014.
“The consumer guarantees provided under the Australian Consumer Law cannot be excluded, restricted or modified.”
Valve introduced Steam refunds in June 2015, offering money back on games within fourteen days as long as they’ve been played for less than two hours. That’s a lot better than Steam’s previous policy but still a lot stricter than the consumer laws of some countries.
Many governments have been slow to react to the changing ways we buy things, online and digitally, but they’re catching on. The ACCC say the 2016 ruling was the first time that the definition of “goods” under the Australian Consumer Law was judged to include computer software.
Ta for the spot, Gama.
20/04/2018 at 18:26 Kitsunin says:
Honestly the 2-hour rule seems plenty more than lax enough to guarantee you don’t get a product which is faulty, and in particular is much looser than the laws of any country I am aware of. Theoretically the content which shows up later than a couple hours in could break while everything before worked fine. But I’m willing to accept that as a risk (well, because it’s entirely theoretical, I’ve never heard of a game with issues sufficient to be considered literally faulty yet that only rear their head after hours of play) when the refund policy pretty much lets me try before I buy. Which is awesome and has honestly caused me to spend more money on games than I should have, because I haven’t been so cautious.
And doesn’t the refund policy allow for exceptions to the two-hour-two-week rule with good reason?
20/04/2018 at 19:03 geldonyetich says:
On the merchant’s end, the problem is many people have a tendency to want to abuse refund policies to play a game until they get bored of it and then move on to the next. So Valve might begin to question whether or not it is cost effective to operate out of Australia if government intervention is preventing them from putting a stop to that.
20/04/2018 at 19:22 SaintAn says:
The two hour rule is not nearly enough time to know if most large games are bad or broken. And with games being changed after we buy them without our permission (Stellaris, GTA, Fallout 4) there needs to be new refund policies in place to change that, or rules to prevent games we bought from being changed if we don’t want them changed.
20/04/2018 at 19:55 BigB says:
How many hours you would need ? 5 hours, 10 hours ?
Why by a game, make them all free, it´s easier that way ;)
20/04/2018 at 19:27 Someoldguy says:
Two hours sounds reasonable if you’re playing for all that time and basically getting a free demo, but it runs out fast if you’re trawling the internet for fixes to your problems, trying repeatedly to get it working before hitting the refund button. Two weeks can go by fast if the developers are promising rapid updates and you want to wait for a patch expecting it to fix things. A few times I’ve been rushed into hitting the refund button when a more relaxed policy would have let me hang on longer.
20/04/2018 at 20:24 Kitsunin says:
I do feel your pain. I’ve certainly refunded games I’d rather play because I couldn’t get them to work right. But 2 hours is more than enough to figure out whether there are problems, and if they exist it’s still more than enough to figure out if you can fix them (if it takes over an hour with the game running to fix the bug, either it won’t work or it’s the devs’ problem). And if you think a patch might fix the bug, there’s nothing stopping you refunding it and then purchasing again in a couple weeks or months (then refunding again if it’s still not fixed) as long as you don’t accumulate 2 hours of playtime.
It’s already exploitable. They’d have to manually review cases to make it any more than it is. And it’s Valve. They won’t let a person interact directly interac with Steam if it kills them.
20/04/2018 at 20:35 australopithecus says:
This court case was brought against Valve in 2014, BEFORE they introduced any kind of refund in 2015.
20/04/2018 at 20:41 Kitsunin says:
Yup, I know this court result is because of their prior actions, and it’s still an open question whether Australia would accept their current policy. I still feel this is relevant to say.
20/04/2018 at 19:39 tslog says:
2 hours is not even close to fair, for most games .
Shocking but not surprising that so many would defend Valves arbitrary and Lazy 2 hour number in clear, and ongoing for years violation of consumer rights.
It’s a disgusting policy where I refuse to buy any games on valve for less than five dollars due to do that being my version of a “rental” price.
There’s a lot Games I really liked, that I would’ve bought sooner and wanted to support the developer buy paying more, but valves anti-consumer policies make sure that didn’t happen.
20/04/2018 at 20:25 Kitsunin says:
What games would you say turn out to be faulty after 2 hours in?