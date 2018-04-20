Best PC gaming deals of the week

If you happen to be living in the UK right now, it’s more than likely that you are currently under the watchful gaze of the most oppressive sun we’ve seen all year. Whether you reckon that’s a good thing or a bad thing, we’ve got a brand new batch of video game related deals for you to check out this very week, while you either bask in, hide from or praise this brand new sun.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

At this point, you have a matter of hours left to be in with a chance of winning over £380 of SteelSeries stuff. To be in with a chance of winning, head to the link below and you can enter.

Win a big box of SteelSeries gear with Jelly Deals

The boys are back, this time in full on personal computer style. Right now, you can buy yourself a ticket to the royal road trip that is Final Fantasy 15 on PC for £27.99 (around $33).

Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition for £27.99 from Green Man Gaming

I’m a notorious Metal Gear Solid series fan so I didn’t need any convincing, but even for non-believers it’s been almost impossible to ignore the praise that The Phantom Pain received at launch and continues to receive to this day. At the moment, you can see what all the fuss is about by grabbing a PC copy from Humble while it’s discounted to £6.24 / $5.

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain on PC (Steam) for £6.24 / $4.99 from Humble Store

GOG’s current sale range is proudly showcasing the most wishlisted games from the site’s userbase. In amongst the rabble, you’ll find games like The Witcher 3 GOTY for £14.09, The Witness for £12.09, RUINER for £7.49, and more.

Most Wanted games sale from GOG

A new month means a new set of Humble Monthly offerings. This time around, dropping $12 / £10 to sign up for a subscription will get you copies of Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and Ruiner, along with a bunch of other games when the month finishes.

Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and RUINER for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

This HP Omen gaming desktop PC is currently up for grabs for £758. That price will get you an Intel Core i5-7400 processor, GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive.

HP Omen 870-270na i5-7400 gaming desktop with GTX 1070 for £757.97 from LaptopsDirect

If you’d prefer to go the ‘build it yourself’ route, you can grab this ultra-powerful Intel Core i7-7740X 4.30GHz kaby lake processor for just under £235 this week.

Intel Core i7-7740X 4.30GHz Kaby Lake processor for £234.98 from Ebuyer

Continuing the general 4K theme so far, you can pick up a copy of the 4K Blu-ray edition of Planet Earth 2 for only £17.09 by entering the code PE10 at checkout. Think of all the animals.

Planet Earth 2 4K Blu-ray for £17.09 using code PE10 from 365Games

US Deals

You don’t have to like Mass Effect Andromeda as a game to like its vehicle design. If you have a particular spot in your heart for Andromeda’s ND1 Nomad vehicle, you can pick up this little Diecast model of that very thing for just under $28 (down from $100) this week.

Mass Effect Andromeda Diecast Nomad ND1 replica for $27.79 from Amazon US

Harmonix’s physical music rhythm game is seeing another discount this week, bringing the overall cost of this one down to just under $60 at the time of writing.

DropMix Music Gaming System for $59.17 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

