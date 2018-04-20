“Below our lowest expectations” – why EVE devs CCP pulled out of VR

Six months ago, EVE Online developer CCP Games pulled out of the virtual reality market. The move came as a shock, given how well-suited and devoted CCP seemed to be to the tech, with international studios in the US and UK working on VR titles, and a tech-savvy EVE player base who were more likely to adopt VR early in its development cycle. As recently as last year’s EVE Fanfest, CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson had been bullish about the technology and the company’s investment in its VR teams, so last week, at this year’s Fanfest, we asked him what had changed and what went wrong.
In short, hardly anyone was playing.
“We had always braced for a slow start kind of a journey [but] we were at fractions of what people were estimating at the beginning,” CCP’s CEO Hilmar Veigar tells me, speaking at EVE Fanfest – the studio’s annual convention held in its hometown of Reykjavík, Iceland.
Citing a combination of a low install base of VR players, and low engagement from those that did own the hardware, Pétursson adds that the reception was “even below our lowest expectations.”
…”I wasn’t really, myself and other people there working in VR, [weren’t] seeing how you could start up new product development in the environment as it was at the end of last year,” he adds. “The headset install base didn’t allow for big investments, and the platform vending environment was in more of a ‘wait and see’ posture, so we just decided it’s too much risk right now.”
Yet flash back a few years, and the atmosphere was very different. At EVE Fanfest 2015, a whole section of Harpa – Reykjavík’s iconic concert hall and convention space – was given over to the company’s then-experimental VR efforts, all with excited queues of gamers waiting to test out what the studio was working on.
“I think in those years, generally there was a lot of enthusiasm for VR, amongst technology enthusiasts, which we are and our users are,” Pétursson says. “We always estimated there would be a ‘walk in the desert’, as we called it., but whether we were skewed by [early reception]?”
“I mean, this was a good bet,” he says, after pausing to reflect. “When you run a company, you have to take bets. There’s no guarantee that everything’s going to work out, and if you look at bets, this was quite a good one. Our teams executed it extremely well, we got great products, they sold quite well, they are the top of each of their genres [but it] turns out the market is going to take longer. This was a righteous bet on new technology, and it just turned out to take longer.”
Some of those early projects went on to become finished titles, with CCP ultimately targeting three areas of VR gaming. Rather than aiming at a specific release platform with each release though, the company saw each of its core titles as representative of an input or control scheme within VR. Sci-fi shooter EVE Valkyrie was aimed at seated play with a regular joypad controller, mobile spinoff EVE Gunjack was seen as a quick score rush game for mobile VR, and the TRON-like Sparc – where players slung and deflected flying discs around a futuristic arena – was for motion control VR.
The split focus speaks to the experimental, almost laissez-faire approach CCP took withhad to its VR titles, testing the waters of each style to try to find the greatest player engagement. The results were mixed, though. “Valkyrie was the greatest commercial success, Gunjack sold the most, and I think Sparc was the best VR experience. It was also the one we started latest, when we knew much more about it,” says Pétursson.
Thankfully, there is some good news for players who have engaged with CCP’s VR games. At Fanfest 2018’s opening ceremony, Pétursson praised the work of the creators who’d worked on the titles, and confirmed ongoing support for all three products released to date. The company will also “continue to investigate opportunities to bring them to wider audiences”, though with no dedicated VR team remaining, this looks to be very much a backburner project.
The games will remain available for purchase too, with Pétursson telling me there are no current plans to delist Valkyrie, Sparc, or Gunjack from digital platforms, and even saying that “if the market continues in its current slow trickle phase, they can probably stay on forever.”
Despite closing down CCP’s VR department and restructuring the company, Pétursson still sees promise in virtual reality.
“I’m very much a believer in the long term potential of VR, it’s just right now, where it sits, for a mid-sized company it’s a lot of risk to staff new developments,” he says. “This is an environment that’s very hard to make a success for a company our size, and we’d be better served doing something else.”
“It was a very difficult decision but I still believe it was the right call, because keeping [up] the effort, or even having teams work on VR when you don’t really see a great way to become successful, is not a great way to run a company and deploy teams, regardless of how much we believe in the long term potential of VR, which we [do] still believe in.”
The comparison Pétursson gives me when I ask about the likely future success of VR in the marketplace is to mobile phones, or the internet itself. Both sectors went through several cycles of boom and bust before becoming intractable fixtures of the technological landscape.
“It’s just a very classical technology adoption curve. People have a lot of enthusiasm in the beginning, then there’s a hype cycle, a tear down cycle, a recuperative cycle, a slow-growing phase, and then it becomes a thing,” Pétursson explains. “I was an ‘internet worker’ back in 1996, all the way through the bubble, when it burst in early 2000s. Then by 2010, everything is the internet. I think VR will be very similar.”
With the imminent arrival of cordless VR on PC, thanks to Oculus and Vive both launching headsets that remove the problematic tether, I suggest that perhaps CCP was premature in cutting down its VR operations. Could increasingly seamless and, more importantly, faff-free headsets increase appeal across the board?
“It’s very true, the cord is one of the things that need to be addressed, but there is more to it than that,” Pétursson says. “The ceremony of putting on a VR headset; I often liken it to putting on scuba gear to go diving. Scuba diving is an amazing experience, but it’s a lot of gear to put on, and when you have it on it’s isolating, disorienting.”
“Your body is self-aware that something isn’t right, and that small discomfort, we have to find some way to address that,” he continues. “My best idea currently is to have cameras all around, and some AI mechanism that creates situational awareness for you. But you still have to trust it, that you know your VR headset will break you [out of the simulation] if someone approaches you, break you out of the experience if something comes close, or goes to pass-through camera.”
Ultimately, the biggest obstacle to VR’s success may be timing.
“I think there’s a lot on the tech side that needs to be tweaked, but we’re now in a technology adoption situation which is more a cultural thing than it is a [hardware] thing,” Pétursson offers. “I think there is a generation of people that has to grow up with it. Giving it to people who are set in their ways when it comes to interacting with computers is a hard paradigm to disrupt. You can see this a little bit in mobile – the pure mobile-born generation, that demographic will never really use computers. Let’s not forget, it took a long time for mobile phones to become a thing. From the gigantic phones, to car phones, to the NMT in the Nordics, to having rudimentary mobile phones, to feature phones, to Blackberries, to the iPhone, to the AppStore – that was all many decades. It’s hard to place where VR is – I think it’s in the car phone stage.”
“VR is probably going to take 30 years to become a thing,” Pétursson says. “The question is: where are you going to start counting?”
For the time being then, one of the biggest evangelists for virtual reality is effectively done with the technology. Its existing works will continue to be supported, but not expanded – Pétursson confirms the total closure of its dedicated VR operations – but players shouldn’t rule out the company making a return when the medium, and the technology underpinning it, is in a better place.
20/04/2018 at 17:04 BeefChesthair says:
They should have asked me, I could have told them that virtual boy 2 was a gimmick in the kickstarter phase. I might not have even charged them for it.
20/04/2018 at 18:30 ScarlettBates says:
20/04/2018 at 19:47 Det. Bullock says:
This is not Virtual Boy 2, the Virtual Boy was a failure all around even if a acurious one. VR is more a specialized high end flightsim accessory like TrackIR that someone somehow thought could be sold to the mainstream consumers. Because differently from the Virtual Boy it seems to work fine for what it does but it’s too costly for the non-enthusiast and only really works with games that are either gimmicky or of genre that aren’t mainstream in the first place like all kinds of first person vehicle games like spacesims, flight simulators, tank games, mech games and the more hardcore racing games. A lot of these genres aren’t just outside the mainstream but are either not made anymore, require too many resources to fit VR in or are games that many prefer to play in third person when given the chance.
20/04/2018 at 17:10 SaintAn says:
Who really cares what CCP has to say? They’re a joke. They lucked into their one hit wonder EVE and are not capable of anything else. They failed at spinoffs, they failed at new IP’s (that they sat on for years and then sold to a horrible corporation that is becoming EA), failed at VR, they even failed at many EVE updates.
20/04/2018 at 17:31 mitrovarr says:
Yeah, CCP is notorious for being extremely timid with anything that isn’t EVE, pulling out of the project at the absolute first sign of risk. For it to end this way isn’t a surprise – any other result at all, that would have been a surprise.
20/04/2018 at 17:36 brutaldeluxe09 says:
I’d never heard of CCP before this article though I have heard of EVE and I found it quite interesting to read.
It was always going to be a risk going big into VR development so soon but I’m glad somebody was going into it with ambition even if it didn’t work out as well as it could have.
20/04/2018 at 18:53 SaintAn says:
Should check this out too: World of Darkness the inside story on the death of a game
It’s about how CCP works behind the scenes. That will help you not care about what CCP has to say.
20/04/2018 at 17:43 Someoldguy says:
We should care, because they’re one of the companies that made a serious attempt at bringing titles to VR.
I believe his point about the isolation and disorientation of a VR set is an important one. Mobile gaming, love it or hate it, is ubiquitous at this point because it can travel with you wherever you go and is ready to play at a few seconds notice. You may concentrate so hard on your phone that you don’t notice much going on around you but the audio and visual cues are reaching you, even if you don’t process them quickly. If something happens, you can pocket your phone and respond almost instantly.
By contrast VR is an all-or-nothing experience. You have to set aside time exclusively for it and are cut off from everyone else while you participate. It’s back to the old stereotype of people sitting in a darkened room for hours on end locked into an MMO and unable to have any social life outside of their raid group.
The clunking great headsets don’t help, either. I think it’s going to be a while before you can VR with a pair of sunglasses, ear buds, lightweight gloves all run through whatever we call the multimedia object that the mobile phone is evolving into. Once it’s got that far the software should be smart enough to break into your simulation when external events need to be responded to, whether that’s your train pulling into the station, a friend calling you or your mother yelling it’s dinner time.
20/04/2018 at 19:10 SaintAn says:
They didn’t make a serious attempt at VR, they made a bad overpriced game to cash in on VR’s lack of games.
That does not qualify them to talk about the subject of VR. You don’t seem to understand the subject either tbh.
20/04/2018 at 19:50 Someoldguy says:
Heat getting to you? You seem to be a little salty today.
20/04/2018 at 17:33 Flarn says:
“one of the biggest evangelists for virtual reality is effectively done with the technology”
One of the biggest? Really? Quite a stretch there. CCP is a joke and no one wanted to play their VR games because they weren’t good. They want to blame the platform or the low install base but really it’s just because they made games people didn’t really want to play.
20/04/2018 at 18:04 Bull0 says:
Yeah, I have a VR setup and haven’t got round to playing Valkyrie because I kind of just expect it not to be good. I did play Gunjack on my phone VR and that was alright, I guess.
20/04/2018 at 17:34 Shaun239 says:
With the initial cost of a VR setup so high, and lots of people stuck renting flats the size of a shoebox, is this really such a surprise?
20/04/2018 at 18:06 Sakkura says:
It is not that expensive. Gaming monitors generally cost more.
20/04/2018 at 19:11 Det. Bullock says:
I can play normal non-VR Elite: Dangerous with a 250 Euros Video Card and a 150 Euros monitor, if I want to play Elite in VR I need that amount of money for the headset alone and this discounting that probably I’d need a GTX 1080 or something like that to play decently. The problem is that whatever you can play with a gaming monitor can be played easily with an inexpensive one, VR has only the “gaming monitor” price category and basically nobody but a few people can afford it, detract those that get motion sickness from VR and you have a very restricted user base.
20/04/2018 at 19:34 Sakkura says:
You can play Elite Dangerous with a 200 Euro graphics card and a 250 Euro VR headset.
LOTS of people can afford this. 44% of GPUs on Steam are VR-ready.
20/04/2018 at 19:39 Det. Bullock says:
Never heard of any vr headsets for PC under 400 Euros.
And even then you would require a beast of a video card because a lot of people need a steady frame rate to avoid nausea.
“Vr ready” doesn’t mean they are optimal for VR and I sicnerely doubt that 44% of GPUs on steam are capable of delivering a rock-steady 75fps frame rate at twice the workload of a normal non vr game.
20/04/2018 at 20:35 Sakkura says:
Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
You don’t need a beast of a graphics card. You need one that’s barely above the average on Steam. Then there’s no nausea.
20/04/2018 at 17:36 mercyRPG says:
Good decision CCP dropping VR. Good riddance!!!
20/04/2018 at 17:56 morganjah says:
I love VR, but I don’t need VR to interact with people being jerks. I’m guessing the sociopaths that play Eve are partly that way because they never get any exercise, which is why the ‘heavy’ headset is so grueling to them.
20/04/2018 at 18:02 Sin Vega says:
What excercise do you do, exactly, that requires lifting bulky weights with your head?
20/04/2018 at 18:14 morganjah says:
I bike 10 hours a week with a helmet on my head, lift weights, but seriously, my ten year old son can wear the headset without difficulty, and he doesn’t even notice the cord.
There is plenty of legitimate critiques of VR, but ‘I’m too weak to wear the headset’ is just pathetic.
If that is really a complaint, then intervention is required. Sell the computer, go outside and get some exercise. That is if strength yet remains enough to turn a doorknob.
20/04/2018 at 18:25 gi_ty says:
Hopefully not coming across as negative but nearly all shoulder exercise increases neck strength and resilience. Side lifting very light dumbells from your side to even with your neck, over head lifting, shrugging all of theses affect muscles in your neck mostly indirectly. There are even dedicated machines at most gyms where you will move wieghts by pulling your head towards your shoulder. I believe this was the point morganjah was trying to make whilst being a arrogant twit as well. Seriously need to work on that superiority syndrome it seems you have taken to.
20/04/2018 at 18:38 morganjah says:
Superiority?
To whom?
I’m guessing the real number of people in the world who can’t handle the weight of a VR headset is minuscule. And significantly smaller now that Stephen Hawkins is dead.
I don’t find the complaint credible, which is why I get tired of seeing it repeated ad nauseum in every VR article.
It’s up there with the constant complaint that a person ‘looks silly’ with the headset on.
Who are these people that are in such horrible physical shape that they can’t handle the weight of a headset, yet at the same time are obsessed with what all the other people in their supposedly cramped flat think of them when they manage the Herculean task of wearing it?
20/04/2018 at 18:50 DudeshootMankill says:
I barely even skimmed your post and you come off as an arrogant and annoying twit.
20/04/2018 at 19:00 morganjah says:
What’s up with all the ad hominum attacks and invective on RPS today?
20/04/2018 at 19:54 Someoldguy says:
Your original post referring to an entire class of gamers being jerks, sociopaths and lacking exercise might have something to do with it. If you throw around aspersions you tend to get pushback.
20/04/2018 at 20:19 gi_ty says:
Agreed I usually try to avoid invective, but your post set me off by disparaging an entire group of people based on your own ancedotal experience. That is the definitive example of a egotistical superior attitude. Your saying your better than the ephmeral them ,which is a construct of your own emotional framework and not something you could ever actually know. That kind of attitude (My way is the right way), is the epicenter of all prejudice, and I will call it out for what it is when I see it.
20/04/2018 at 18:35 abstrarie says:
It is a shame because EVE Valkyrie was a pretty good game. Not perfect by any stretch of the imagination (and rather lackluster without the VR bells and whistles) but I had a lot of fun playing it on PSVR.
I still don’t really understand the hate that people spew about VR games and how so many seem to root for it to fail. All my experience is on PSVR which is supposed to be technologically the weakest and I have had a blast. Wipeout is amazing. RIGS, EVE Valkyrie and Moss are great. Weird little indie games like GNOG are fun too. There is a lot of shovelware right now, but there is alot of shovelware non-VR games too so I don’t see the issue.
20/04/2018 at 20:00 Kefren says:
A problem may be that they were all shallow multiplayer games. Whereas I wanted to play deep single player games. VR is so immersive that it is ideal for that. The fact that CCP’s VR games didn’t sell so much could be partly because of the kind of games they were.
A Skyrim or Fallout that actually uses proper controls and UI (e.g. open doors by reaching out and pulling the handle; drink potions by tipping it into your mouth; change weapons by just throwing the old one away and picking up a new one, or attaching it to your belt) would be amazing. But companies keep releasing tiny games, shallow games, or games with cruddy UI and controls. Robo Recall is flawed, but it certainly shows what you can do with an immersive and fun control scheme.
20/04/2018 at 20:24 ThePeon26 says:
The only thing VR probably will be good for is VR porn. I mean I seen the games and VR ports of older games all I can do is like Spock lift one eye brow and say. I find VR being something great is highly illogical.
20/04/2018 at 20:44 DoomBroom says:
But have you tried any of the games? Seeing them on a flat monitor don’t compare to actually being in VR. And the Holodeck disagrees with you.