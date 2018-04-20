Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin jacks into PC

Sure, you’ve jacked into someone’s mind to wander through their memories, but have you jacked into someone’s mind while jacked into cyberspace? You can now do just that in Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin. Double Fine’s VR spin-off from peachy physic platformer Psychonauts arrived on PC last night, supporting Rift and Vive cybergoggles, following its debut on PlayStation VR in February 2017. It’s set right after Psychonauts, bridging the gap to the upcoming full sequel Psychonauts 2, and looks a little something like this:

Rhombus Of Ruin follows on directly after the end of the original Psychonauts, with Raz and the gang jetting off to rescue Lili’s father. Then, Double Fine explain:

“When the rescue party itself is kidnapped and held prisoner in the Rhombus, Raz is immobilized and must use only his psychic powers to reunite his friends, reveal the identity of the mysterious kidnapper, and free Truman before the madness of the Rhombus consumes all their minds. “In the Rhombus, Raz is immobilized and must use only his psychic powers to reunite his friends, reveal the identity of the mysterious kidnapper, and free Truman before the madness of the Rhombus consumes all their minds. “In the experience players will see through Raz’s eyes in first person, using his various psychic powers to affect the world, and solve puzzles. The power of Clairvoyance allows players to see through the eyes of others, and explore the environment, whilst other abilities such as Telekinesis and Pyrokinesis allow players to move things around with the power of their mind…or just set them on fire.”

It’s £12.39/€15.99/$15.99 on Steam, which includes a 20% launch discount, and on the Oculus store too.

Goggheads might also like to know that Steam has a sale on VR games right now.