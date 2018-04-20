Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin jacks into PC

Sure, you’ve jacked into someone’s mind to wander through their memories, but have you jacked into someone’s mind while jacked into cyberspace? You can now do just that in Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin. Double Fine’s VR spin-off from peachy physic platformer Psychonauts arrived on PC last night, supporting Rift and Vive cybergoggles, following its debut on PlayStation VR in February 2017. It’s set right after Psychonauts, bridging the gap to the upcoming full sequel Psychonauts 2, and looks a little something like this:
Rhombus Of Ruin follows on directly after the end of the original Psychonauts, with Raz and the gang jetting off to rescue Lili’s father. Then, Double Fine explain:
“When the rescue party itself is kidnapped and held prisoner in the Rhombus, Raz is immobilized and must use only his psychic powers to reunite his friends, reveal the identity of the mysterious kidnapper, and free Truman before the madness of the Rhombus consumes all their minds.
“In the experience players will see through Raz’s eyes in first person, using his various psychic powers to affect the world, and solve puzzles. The power of Clairvoyance allows players to see through the eyes of others, and explore the environment, whilst other abilities such as Telekinesis and Pyrokinesis allow players to move things around with the power of their mind…or just set them on fire.”
It’s £12.39/€15.99/$15.99 on Steam, which includes a 20% launch discount, and on the Oculus store too.
20/04/2018 at 16:10 geldonyetich says:
As a Psychonauts fan and a VR dabbler, this is great news! Little hard to justify that amount of money for a 2.5 hour experience, though. Unless maybe you look at it as more of an interactive movie, which seems to be the case.
I imagine a lot of people don’t know what’s so awesome about Psychonauts, since it really flew under the radar to many. Genuine shame, that. It’s cheap as free in some places, now’s as good a time as ever to see where this great work began.
20/04/2018 at 16:23 mardu says:
Really stupid decision to make a “sequel” VR only, a spinoff would have been ok, but a direct contuation is damn lame for the fans.
20/04/2018 at 16:41 geldonyetich says:
I want to say it’s more of a between-game side adventure than a full fledged sequel. But it’s hard to say for sure.
20/04/2018 at 17:06 DeepFried says:
it says in the article it essentially is a spin-off bridging the gap to the sequel. its not like this is psychonauts 2, its a small side-show.
20/04/2018 at 18:14 mardu says:
I said “sequel” meaning it takes off directly after the first game. I know Psychonauts 2 is coming, but it still annoys me that i cant experience it without a fucking VR. And which is only now coming to pc, after asking money to fund Psychonauts 2.
20/04/2018 at 16:38 kud13 says:
Hmm. I recently tried playing this game for the first time. It was fun, but prone to crashing.
I’ll probably go back to it once I’m done with Bayonetta.
Since there’s gonna be a non-VR “proper” sequel, I’m hoping that’ll include a “recap” for those not interested in VR.