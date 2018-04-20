Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)
I’m at the same latitude as one of Portugal’s autonomous regions. I can see two suspension bridges. I’m in a country that has produced two Formula One World Drivers’ Championship champions. Roughly thirteen miles away is one of the places pictured in today’s Feature Foxer. I can see an invasive plant that came originally from South Africa. I’m standing in the shadow of a lighthouse. I’m less than a mile from a SAM launch site active between the mid Fifties and and mid Seventies. This location featured in one of Ubisoft’s 2016 releases.
Feature Foxer
To fully defox this enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)
Last week’s feature foxer (25 Things That You Might Find on a Map or Chart )
1. N NS – IONIAN SEA (Gothnak)
2. MN TNRNG – MOUNTAIN RANGE (Stugle)
3. TRP CFCN CR – TROPIC OF CANCER (Stugle)
4. PTRPTT GRW – PETER PETTIGREW (Gothnak)
5. WNDR SNTWRK – WINDROSE NETWORK (Gothnak)
6. T HDS LT NFSMG – THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG (phlebas, Gothnak)
7. TDLDM ND – TIDAL DIAMOND (Stugle)
8. YR H R – YOU ARE HERE (AFKAMC)
9. CM PSSRS – COMPASS ROSE (Gothnak)
10. TRRNC GNT – TERRA INCOGNITA (AFKAMC)
11. BTV – BATAVIA (Gothnak)
12. TMBL – TOMBOLO (AFKAMC)
13. NGLRDSTR TN – ANGULAR DISTORTION (Gusdownnup, EasyListening)
14. Y RSG LMYPLC – EEYORE’S GLOOMY PLACE (AFKAMC)
15. BBNDM – BIBENDUM (phlebas, unacom)
16. TRPST RT – TRAP STREET (AFKAMC)
17. PRT LNDCR SPLTTR – PORTLAND COURSE PLOTTER (Gothnak)
18. H CSNTL NS – HIC SUNT LEONES (Gothnak)
19. TR DRT – TRADE ROUTE (Gothnak)
20. BK RLLN – BAKERLOO LINE (Gothnak)
21. MXM MLV TNFGR – MAXIMUM ELEVATION FIGURE (AFKAMC, Rince Wind)
22. CNSTLLTN – CONSTELLATION (Gothnak)
23. SRPNT SHLD – SERPENT’S HOLD (AFKAMC)
24. HYP SMTRCTNTS – HYPSOMETRIC TINTS (Gothnak)
25. PNMC NL – PANAMA CANAL (Gothnak, Stugle)
20/04/2018 at 13:11 Matchstick says:
A) is the old Crystal Palace Building on E. Hyman Avenue Aspen Colorado
link to google.com
So are we looking at a football club theme ?
20/04/2018 at 13:13 KarolisLive says:
Warm-up: San Francisco somewhere?
20/04/2018 at 13:14 AFKAMC says:
I think C might be Brussels Air Museum – link to airmuseum.be
The Yak is probably this one: link to airmuseum.be
20/04/2018 at 13:26 Matchstick says:
Yeah it is, there appears to be only one museum in a French speaking country with a Nike missile on display :)
20/04/2018 at 13:26 phuzz says:
That’ll learn me for concentrating on French air museums.
20/04/2018 at 13:14 Gusdownnup says:
Warm-up: We’re somewhere like here. (Link to Google Maps.) There are quite a few views in that area, so no promises that I’ve picked the one our setter did.
20/04/2018 at 13:17 KarolisLive says:
Good job, found it seconds after you did! :)
20/04/2018 at 13:14 Syt says:
C) should be the hangar that’s part of the military history museum in Brussels, Belgium. Awesome place to visit.
20/04/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:
C: Belgian Royal Museum of the Armed forces, just trying to find the exact spot.
Name might be important:
Parc du Cinquantenaire
20/04/2018 at 13:15 mrpier says:
G: Mount Lee I think, aka, where the Hollywood sign is.
20/04/2018 at 13:17 Gusdownnup says:
B) is Trinity Street, Cambridge. (Link to Google Maps.)
20/04/2018 at 13:17 Stugle says:
Gah! K is killing me! I know it’s the park outside the Singapore Skypark and I’m pretty sure it’s near/at the Super Tree, but I haven’t found the exact spot yet.
Doesn’t help that the bloody park is Streetviewed five times over and has approximately one squillion homebrewn 360 bubble photographs.
But look at this for the general gist of things: towers in the background, same kind of tiles on the floor, same kind of “tree”/support strut visible: link to google.com
20/04/2018 at 13:19 Stugle says:
Here’s the bastard: link to google.com
20/04/2018 at 13:18 Gothnak says:
D: Is on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, as yet, god knows where on it :).
20/04/2018 at 13:21 Gothnak says:
Something to do with Trees?
Palm, Aspen, Supertree?
Cambridge is near Newton’s Apple Tree.
A: Aspen
B: Newton’s Apple Tree
C: Belgian museum?
D: Palm
G: hollyWOOD
K: SuperTREE
20/04/2018 at 13:28 Stugle says:
The old-fashioned railcar in I is from the Redwood Empire railroad.
20/04/2018 at 13:31 Gothnak says:
L: Memorial GROVE World Trade Center
20/04/2018 at 13:45 phlebas says:
H is just to the right of El Árbol del Tule, the tree with the stoutest trunk in the world:
link to en.wikipedia.org
20/04/2018 at 13:26 Gothnak says:
By the way, anyone noticed how weird that kid is standing on the bottom left of J? :)
(Under those weird Trees)
20/04/2018 at 13:37 Stugle says:
I is roughly here: link to google.com
Amtrak OAKLAND Maintenance Facility
20/04/2018 at 13:44 Gusdownnup says:
And is about 13 miles from the Warm-up location, solving that link.
20/04/2018 at 13:40 Gothnak says:
F Doesn’t seem to be Nottingham Forest, Forest Green Rovers, Braintree or Borehamwood :p…
20/04/2018 at 13:47 Gothnak says:
Or Fleetwood, can i give up yet? :P
20/04/2018 at 13:50 mrpier says:
Have you checked Ewood Park, The Hawthorns and Oakwell? :p
20/04/2018 at 13:53 Gothnak says:
I did check Ewood park, then i gave up :).
20/04/2018 at 13:57 mrpier says:
The east stand on Oakwell might be a good fit actually, but can’t say for sure yet.
20/04/2018 at 14:07 Gusdownnup says:
Got it – Roots Hall.
20/04/2018 at 14:08 Rorschach617 says:
Ha Ha!!!
Found one. I am not useless!!!!!
Roots Hall Stadium, Southend
link to google.co.uk
20/04/2018 at 14:08 Rorschach617 says:
Bugger!