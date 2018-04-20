In the grim darkness of the 21st century, there are only bad choices about game delays

Today’s Gaming Drama concerns the ever-contentious matter of videogame crunch, i.e. making staff massively overwork during the final months of development in order to meet a pre-determined release date. In the dock is Games Workshoppy action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, whose developers yesterday appeared to baldly claim they would be crunching like billy-o as a result of a delay to its PC version’s escape from early access.
Devs NeocoreGames yesterday posted a somewhat crawling letter explaining and apologising for the delay. A letter which included the following comment: “We promise we’ll push this extra three weeks in 90+ hours per week.” A comment which prompted no small amount of outrage. A comment the devs now say was a misunderstood joke. A joke that, it just so happens, they’ve also made repeatedly in the recent past.
In short: shouting, basically.
Yesterday’s delay post has since been updated to instead read “With the three extra weeks, we’ll now have the time to do this,” in response to a whole lot of social media dismay. Those who took Neocore’s initial 90+ hours comment at face value were aghast at the apparently unapologetic use of ‘crunch’ – a notorious system used in the development of far too many games that are racing to reach a pre-determined release date, and which involves making the staff working insane and exhausting hours.
It happens all over, it’s monstrous because it’s always about satisfying marketing schedules, publisher demands or the impatient baying of so-called fans rather than having anything to do with realising a creative vision, but it’s rarely spoken about in quite so unapologetic a fashion as Neocore superficially appeared to.
In response, Twitter did its Twitter thing last night. A lot of game devs and game players were aghast about what they interpreted as dangerously overworking staff in order to meet an arbitrary release date. Come the morning, assorted Neocore staffers claimed that the crunch comment was a joke, furthermore telling PC Gamer that “It sounded ironic in Hungarian.”
I can’t answer the question of whether it was or wasn’t a joke myself. There’s too much room for either reading, though a further wrinkle is that Neocore have made the exact same promise/quip in the past. “We still have tons of work to do, and many of us are already pulling 80+ hour weeks, as it usually goes during crunch time,” they wrote in a March update on the game’s status. It’s definitely trickier to find the vein of humour in that one, I’d say. Same goes for a December update that promised “Seriously – we’ll release this patch even if the whole company has to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve in the office.”
At the very least, Neocore are guilty of making light of an invariably management-imposed extreme overtime system that is notorious for harming people’s health and relationships, and for general undermining standards of fair employment. At worst, they are guilty of routinely employing crunch culture, even for mere patches, and that raises the question of priorities. All three mentioned posts about delays are heavy with apology to the audience they feel they have let down – or, perhaps, are simply afraid of.
Clearly, I can’t speak to Inquisitor’s exact financial circumstances and whether or not outside investors are demanding certain results by certain dates, but on PC it is a self-published game, which might imply that any pressure for updates to land on a certain day, week or month is an internal one. And that internal one could well be motivated by fear of the paying audience vocally turning upon them. However, the console versions are being published by Big Ben, and will also be beholden to physical manufacturing costs and schedules that the PC version is not, which could potentially be another motivating factor for alleged/subsequently-denied crunch-hell.
Nobody wins here, do they? Blood for the money god.
20/04/2018 at 18:37 Infinitron says:
Relevant – Josh Sawyer’s talk about crunch at Reboot Develop: link to twitch.tv
20/04/2018 at 18:41 ScarlettBates says:
20/04/2018 at 19:10 rusty says:
ScarlettBates doesn’t crunch!
20/04/2018 at 19:12 Michael Anson says:
Wow, this here is some tacky spam. Grow some empathy, you silicon monstrosity!
20/04/2018 at 18:58 Someoldguy says:
I’m always intrigued as to what happened to the EU Working Time directive when it’s EU-based companies in the firing line for this sort of crunch. With the WTD requiring that your average hours over the reference period (usually 17 weeks, but up to a year) total no more than 48 per week, that allows for crunch as long as you have a substantial leave or light hours period to make up for it.
I’ve only had to do extended periods of long shifts twice in my life, both when I was pretty young and fit. It was shocking just how quickly the mental and physical fatigue built up from not having any kind of opportunity to unwind properly.
20/04/2018 at 19:14 Rhywden says:
It’s a moronic thing to do and it will hurt you and your company more than it helps. According to studies I read, your productivity takes a sharp nosedive after passing 50 hours per week.
In case of jobs with high demands on mental capacity like software development, this of course means more bugs. And fixing said bugs will then devour the time you added by working longer. Which in turn makes everyone miserable for no real gain.
It’s related to the fallacy where adding more developers at the 11th hour will cause even more delays instead of preventing them.
20/04/2018 at 19:30 Jaeja says:
Right, this is the thing that a lot of discussion about crunch in gaming tends to step over, namely that it doesn’t help.
The 40-hour week was standardised after a chunk research determined that that was optimal for the employer, and this has been reasonably robustly validated for gamedev specifically.
If you do a couple of weeks of moderate crunch (like, 60 hours or so) for a key deadline, then you’re likely to see increased output over that period relative to doing 40 hours – and if you ease below 40 hours for a period afterwards, you might even pull off doing so without negatively impacting your whole-project output. You’ve fucked up your project planning at that point and your staff shouldn’t feel any obligation to do it, but it’s at least effective.
But, based on both research and experience, you’d reasonably anticipate sustained and/or high-intensity crunch to result in less work done than if you’d stayed at 40 hours.
Yes, there are other reasons you might want to do it – a certain flavour of young, “passionate” developer finds a perverse enjoyment in long hours and it can lead to strong bonding experiences – but from a “shipping a game” point of view there is no upside to intense/sustained crunch. It’s literally all downside. Don’t do it.
20/04/2018 at 19:26 bacon seeker says:
If Jason Schreier’s (quite interesting) book is to be believed, this is a universal practice in the games industry, so I don’t know if it’s fair to criticize these guys in particular just because they’ve been semi-honest about it. I would prefer if the countries with humane labor laws start actually enforcing them, in this and other industries.
20/04/2018 at 20:04 Xocrates says:
The problem is that this extends well past laws and goes deep into gamedev culture. I’ve had co-workers considering working on weekends even when no-one asked them to, and several who have work related side-projects they pursue on their own free time. I also once heard someone beeing offended because some co-workers asked for a monday off after working all weekend.
And here’s the thing, none of the above are even particularly egregious examples of how bad crunch culture permeates game/software development.
20/04/2018 at 20:48 bacon seeker says:
It’s a fair point, and I admire people who pour their heart and soul into their work, but a few nasty fines might go a long way towards changing a bad culture. I doubt everyone in the games industry is enthusiastic about working overtime to the point it hurts their health and family life.
20/04/2018 at 19:32 kud13 says:
I can’t speak for the devs, obv.
But coming from a somewhat similar, post-communist background (with its focus on “the virtue of labour” and similar stuff in propaganda), there’s definitely a left-over tendency to be overtly ironic about “over-working” and putting “work first, always” , and talk up “working to death” in the context of self-referential humor.
How much this maps onto the actual working conditions at Neocore, I obviously don’t know. But hyperbole when it comes to “I’ll do anything to make sure it’s done” is pretty common (the one that’s always been in colloquial use back home translates literally as “even if I start getting nosebleeds from it, it HAS to be done”
So, this could be serious. Or it could quite literally be a poor translation from non-native speakers.