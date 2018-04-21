Campo Santo acquired by Valve, booze acquired by Campo Santo

While the company webpage still reads “Campo Santo is a small but scrappy video game developer in San Francisco,” that will probably need some updating in the immediate future. The twelve person team behind Firewatch and the forthcoming In The Valley of Gods has been acquired by Valve, where the team will remain intact. Campo Santo is responsible for critically and commercially successful titles, and they will continue work at Valve in Bellevue wrapping up In The Valley of Gods, which of course, will now be a Valve game.
Campo Santo also became a studio on my birthday in 2013. We share a birthday. That’s pretty trill.
A portion of Campo Santo’s announcement is below, and contains one of the most delightful stories of rum-running, if not the MOST delightful story of rum-running, in modern gaming business.
In Valve we found a group of folks who, to their core, feel the same way about the work that they do (this, you may be surprised to learn, doesn’t happen every day). In us, they found a group with unique experience and valuable, diverse perspectives. It quickly became an obvious match.
Second, while visiting IGN’s headquarters in early 2015 to talk about Firewatch, we came across an undelivered 2011 Game of the Year Award for Portal 2. It happened to be engraved on an unopened bottle of champagne. Never ones to pass up free alcohol, we stole it and drank it to celebrate the launch of Firewatch a year later. So in some sense, this is a return home for us. Well, for that bottle of champagne.
Third, and last, we had a series of long conversations with the people at Valve and everyone shared the satisfaction we take in working with people whose talents dwarf our own to make things we never thought possible. Both sides spoke about our values and how, when you get right down to it, we, as human beings, are hard-limited by the time we have left when it comes to making the things we care about and believe in. They asked us if we’d all be interested in coming up to Bellevue and doing that there and we said yes.
Kotaku reports that the Campo Santo team has already been enjoying the benefits of the merger, including joining Valve at the annual company retreat to Hawaii last week.
Congrats to the entire team on The Big News. This can only mean good things for the inevitable release of Valley, right? Campo Santo also promises to keep supporting Firewatch and releasing their quarterly literary magazine. I know many of you were concerned about the quarterly literary magazine. The quarterly literary magazine is fine.
21/04/2018 at 23:20 SaintAn says:
Sad news. Firewatch was so good that it felt like something I lived and not a game I played. Valve is a horrible greedy corporation that destroys everything it touches and waste peoples time. I expect in 5-7 years of not releasing anything the developers will quit Valve to go work on something, only to realize they lost their talent when they sold out like so many others.
21/04/2018 at 23:28 causticnl says:
you forgot mentioning Gabe burns babies to heat his penthouse.
Yeah, but we all do that.
Yeah, but we all do that.
22/04/2018 at 00:56 Malarious says:
Funny, I’m concerned too — but in the opposite direction. From what I’ve seen of the way the Campo Santo staff carries themselves on social media (Twitter especially) I can only hope they don’t bring their bad politics with them into Valve. If they just stick to making games and don’t try to effect change on the Steam storefront, then great, but their past behavior doesn’t give me confidence.
22/04/2018 at 01:36 thenevernow says:
Do you think they will have the power to change anything in the way Valve or Steam work? Why and how?
22/04/2018 at 01:57 Malarious says:
Sure, from what we know about how Valve operates (the handbook and interviews with ex-employees). Campo Santo isn’t signing on with Valve: the employees are being subsumed. I’m sure they’ll finish their game, but what comes after that? Valve allocates bonuses based on how your peers evaluate your contribution to the company. Developing systems that generate continuous revenue (Steam marketplace, trading cards, Greenlight, etc) are obviously going to be more profitable long-term than releasing games, so there’s a natural pressure for employees to gravitate towards those kinds of projects, especially when bonuses can climb to the low seven figures.
If the ex-Campo Santo employees can make a case for changing the Steam storefront, then we should expect to see changes, because they aren’t ‘ex-Campo Santo employees’ — they’re fully-fledged Valve employees.
21/04/2018 at 23:28 DeepSleeper says:
I guess we can push the Valley of Gods release date back another decade.
21/04/2018 at 23:52 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
It’s fine, Valley Of The Gods is to be their 2nd game. Valve only has problems with 3s.
oh no
oh no
21/04/2018 at 23:52 keysersoze says:
I have listened to Idle Thumbs and all of Jake, Sean, and Chris’ stuff for years now. Not sure what this means for their work and I hope it doesn’t slow down their releases but they’re one of those groups of podcasters I almost feel like I know I’ve listened to them for so long. So I’m just happy they get to work at Willy Wonka’s Money Factory and take cool free vacations. Plus it has probably been a personal dream of theirs to work for Valve so good on them.
22/04/2018 at 00:33 Undermind_Mike says:
Likewise, those guys were my favourite podcast for many years (they even read out a couple of my emails), and it only slowly dawned on me what big deals they were in the games business. My worst self is envious of how much money they probably all just made, but good for them, they were basically always cool guys. I hope the dire predictions of the Valve-haters on here don’t come true.
22/04/2018 at 00:03 Sirius1 says:
Ah crap. There goes any hope of a GOG (or anywhere other than steam) release for this.
22/04/2018 at 00:49 Quickly says:
I wonder if this also spells the removal of their Firewatch release on GOG.
22/04/2018 at 00:09 caff says:
Aha so this is how Valve make games now!
But in all seriousness, Firewatch was amazing and surely they will go bigger and better now. Good luck to them.
22/04/2018 at 00:55 Baines says:
Valve has made games like this for a while.
This is how Valve got Portal, by hiring the devs of Narbacular Drop.
This is what Valve did with Turtle Rock. Turtle Rock came up with the idea for Left 4 Dead, presented it to Valve, and Valve bought the studio and and renamed it into Valve South. Mind, Turtle Rock soon found that they didn’t like working with Valve, and the two groups agreed to separate again after L4D’s release.
Valve bought Star Filled, really only a two-man studio, but parted ways with them less than a year later without even seeing a game released.
22/04/2018 at 00:29 April March says:
What strange news. Valve will publish games now? I guess I should expect EA to announce text adventures next…
22/04/2018 at 01:41 keithzg says:
The In The Valley Of Gods tag link returns on this article, so I remain unclear what it actually is as a game!
22/04/2018 at 01:57 JazzTap says:
Campo Santo tag works. Previous coverage (just the one article? how am I already this hyped) had a spurious second ‘the’, affecting its tag.
