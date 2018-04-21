Halo Online returns with a bang as the fan-run ElDewrito

Blasphemous as it sounds, I really like Halo. I like the floaty jumps, the slugfest combat where landing the first hit doesn’t always mean a win, the swooshy, slidey vehicles and the range of multiplayer modes. So naturally, Microsoft chose to release the free-to-play Halo Online in Russia only and cancel it before it could leave the early beta stages of development.
Legally fuzzy, perhaps, but thanks to a highly dedicated community and a lot of open-source poking around, development of Halo Online has quietly continued for years. Today, ElDewrito 0.6 is live, and it’s the best PvP Halo experience you can find on PC today.
The current version of the mega-mod project known as ElDewrito includes everything present in the final version of Halo Online, plus a good chunk extra. The Forge – Halo’s level/game-mode editor – is fully integrated, and you can host custom maps and modes on your own servers. Beyond that, more advanced modding is possible, although most of the several thousand active players are just playing the vanilla version of the game at present.
Halo Online is based on Saber Interactive’s PC port of the Halo 3 engine, so the competitive core of that is present and correct, minus the (excellent) Firefight co-op/horde modes. Sadly, it’s just human players only, but after a few minutes hopping between servers, I think this’ll remain well populated for some time to come, especially if updates continue.
There are some rough edges in the current build – the server browser itself is a bit clunky and slow, and I found myself accidentally joining games by clicking a little too fast through the UI. Also, the Forge, while powerful, only lets you remix the existing dozen or so maps that Halo Online had when Microsoft pulled the plug. The expansive creators sandboxes aren’t in the present version. While there is the possibility that Microsoft may bring the hammer down on ElDewrito at some point, it seems unlikely given how long the project has been active. Plus, Microsoft’s newfound live-and-let-live attitude towards Halo fan-works.
You can grab the latest ElDewrito installer off the project’s official site here, although if you want to poke through the source code and maybe lend a hand with the project, you can find the GitHub page for it here. Tangentially related, but if you want something a little more single-player oriented, you’d do well to check out Halo SPV3, which we previously covered here; A fan-made reimagining of the original game, integrating enemies and gameplay elements from as far into the series as Halo: Reach.
21/04/2018 at 17:23 Dominic Tarason says:
Normally I’d be hesitant to cover fan-run projects like this on RPS, but the ElDewrito 0.6 release has already been covered by at least one other major site at this point, plus is the talk of the town across a lot of the Halo Reddit community. They’re not quietly trying to fly under the radar anymore with this launch, especially with a trailer that slickly produced.
21/04/2018 at 20:44 brucethemoose says:
Huh. I knew about takedowns, but I never really considered the balance that needs to be maintained. That sweet spot between “dead fan project” and “TOO popular” is a tricky one to stay in.
21/04/2018 at 18:28 N'Al says:
Why would liking Halo be blasphemous? That’s just dumb.
21/04/2018 at 19:19 Dominic Tarason says:
For the longest time, it was the most profane of four-letter words amongst the Very Serious PC Gaming crowd.
Thankfully, times have changed.
21/04/2018 at 19:48 int says:
I will never forget the day MS bought Halo and ruined it all with a foul machine powered by demons and concentrated evil.
21/04/2018 at 21:00 sinbad269 says:
While yes, M$ did buy Bungie, it was before Halo: CE was released or even a beta. So it’s not really fair to say Microsoft bought Halo.
Let’s also not forget it was first announced at a Macworld conference
21/04/2018 at 20:15 Xzi says:
It’s not a terrible game, but there were plenty of FPS games that came before it which upstaged it. I’d also say there are a lot of FPS games better designed for PC, Halo is too floaty and slow and feels like it belongs on a console. Now, give me an HD remaster of UT2K4 and I’ll get excited.
21/04/2018 at 20:39 brucethemoose says:
I suspect many of us current Very Serious PC Gamers grew up with an Xbox or a 360 before graduating to PC, hence the changing attitude.
21/04/2018 at 20:54 sinbad269 says:
Halo Online returns? It never went away…
Sure it went quiet while the guys worked on it [and probably had personal life issues arise], but 0.5.1.1 never went offline.
21/04/2018 at 21:06 SaintAn says:
I miss Halo CTF on Blood Gultch. Hope this has that. And I hope the physics feel good.
21/04/2018 at 21:29 FordTruck says:
Halo was always a great game, it was one of those games where you get togethet with a big group of friends and you all play together, it’s one the best FPS games of all time, it also has the best gaming commercials in history….HALO commercials are something else.