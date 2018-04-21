What are we all playing this weekend?

Every time I use a springtime header image, I end up damning us to another week of winter. But this time, this time I’m feeling confident about sunshine, frolicking, cans in the park, taps aff, and all the other springtime goodtimes we’ll see for real this weekend. But just in case, perhaps it’s sensible to have an indoors backup plan.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Adam:
it is that time of the week
when weekend play is planned
but look
a sun
a sun is shining on the outside world
so I shall venture through the door
and play other games
between the trees
(football manager on my laptop)
Alice:
I dove into my first wild swim of the year last week, in the sea at sunset, and now I feel antsy cooped up indoors. It’s not right, this whole ‘land-dwelling’ thing. Have you seen how big the sea is? Very big. Surely that’s where we’re supposed to be. So beyond the absolutely life-sustaining functions of the Isaac
and Slay The Spire
daily runs, I’m probably not playing anything. Well, I will need my RDA of banter, so I should pile in the back of an armoured jeep with the lads in Plunkbat’s new eight-player event mode
.
Brendan:
In my bone-creaking quest for an oafish JRPG to replace the nonsensical plotdump of Final Fantasy XV
, I’ve started playing Ni No Kuni II
, another game about a young monarch with terrible judgement. Once again, my inner moron can’t tell if the fairytale hokum is endearing or awful, but the moment I opened the game’s social media parody “Leafbook” I didn’t care. I long for the simple-minded, innocent commenters of Leafbook to exist in reality.
Graham:
This weekend I will be playing Disco Elysium
, because I didn’t get the chance to visit the booth at Rezzed but it’s all everyone I met while there could talk about. If you haven’t heard of it yet: it’s a text-heavy RPG set in a fictional world in which you play a detective who has regular conversations with different facets of his own personality, each of which also function as the skills you use to take actions in the game. I can’t wait to get stuck in.
John:
I’ve a feeling I’ll be spending more time with a game I’m reviewing, and then otherwise it’s going to be God Of War on the television-gaming-box. If I get a chance. Which I won’t.
Katharine:
I am so close to the end of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 now that I absolutely have to finish it so I can move on with my life. I have so many other games piling up that it’s just getting silly at this point, so I will do my darnedest to complete the damn thing this weekend and not spend my entire time getting wrapped up in sidequests.
Matt:
After attending a training workshop with pro caster and coach Purge this week, I’m keen to see if I can get back into Dota 2
. Not so much because I’m eager to try out the stuff I’ve learnt, but more because the event reminded me about the game’s combination of richness and ridiculousness that had me playing it every day for nearly 4 years.
I’ll also be playing the Murderous Pursuits open beta, and filling the time where my multiplayer chums aren’t around by exploring the cheeky preview build I’ve got of Disco Elysium.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
21/04/2018 at 10:37 wraithgr says:
Not Battletech because it’s not out this weekend :-(
21/04/2018 at 12:02 Aetylus says:
I’m also playing Not Battletech Yet.
I’m distracting myself by spending half my time on Xcom 2 for turn based tactical goodness, and half my time on Scythe for pretty mechs. If I drink enough wine then it feels like I’m playing Battletech already.
Also, it seems I’ll be spending a considerable amount of the weekend playing Why Doesn’t The RPS Login Ever Remember Me?
21/04/2018 at 10:37 EgoMaster says:
I’ll be finishing Blackguards 2 and wrapping up my The Dark Eye Marathon which started around December 2016. I thoroughly enjoyed everything this universe has to offer. Here is a short review of games I played, from best to worst:
The Classic Ones:
Realms of Arkania series: Really great and somewhat underrated old school RPGs. Because the game shapes conversations according to your characters’ traits and I played the whole series with the same party, the characters felt real and when the games were finished it was like bidding farewell to old friends. Star Trail is the best of the trilogy.
Satinav series: A two part adventure series that had a great story. Both games had great moments, especially the endings, both of which made me go “I wish I wrote this”.
Blackguards: Tough but fair tactical RPGs. There are strict rules that bind both you and your opponents. There are shortcuts you can take, and the games are built in a way that but when you do, it doesn’t feel like an exploit, it feels like an opportunity.
The 7/10 Ones:
Drakensang series: The biggest misfortune of Drakensang series was that I played them right after the Arkania series. It felt too simplified. They are basically “KOTOR in TDE universe” and are enjoyable games, but combat gets tedious after while because your options are limited and you end up doing the same things over and over.
The Painful One:
Demonicon: No there’s no incest, and no it’s not an awful game. But it’s not great either. It was in a genre that I loved and saw it through to the end, but it’s the weakest link.
One other thing to note is, while the series is mostly consistent, the tone shifts between high and dark fantasy. Arkania and Drakensang feel like high fantasy games. Blackguards and Satinav series stand somewhat in the middle, with the former leaning a bit toward dark and latter to high fantasy. Demonicon was the darkest one.
I hope Deadalic continues to develop games in this universe.
21/04/2018 at 14:55 Chaoslord AJ says:
Would be so cool if they made a new Realms of Arcania in the classic campaign Drakensang-timeline, low-key not the post-Borbarad “darkspawn meet airships destroy the world” -era.
21/04/2018 at 10:45 Evan_ says:
Someone here asked for better pirate games when Sea of Thieves was released. X-Piratez (the OpenXCOM mod) was the only recommendation I didn’t know.
During the weeks it took over my gaming habit to the point of barely playing anything else. I’m still in early game, and already feels like neverending fun.
21/04/2018 at 10:48 caff says:
There’s beautiful sunshine outside. The only slight issue with this was my neighbour used a very loud machine thingy at 8.30am this morning.
I’m not seeing much on the Steam best sellers list of interest, so I think I’ll pick my way through some of the Unknown Pleasures lists compiled by Sin Vega of late and try to find something to tickle my tastebuds.
I’ll also try the Murderous Pursuits open beta.
21/04/2018 at 10:49 Thankmar says:
I have to rely on CPU-internal graphics, so I’m replaying Half-Life the first, Hearthstone and a bit of Prince of Persia (2010). I am not that much of a replayer, so I did not play HL for more than a decade and I am having quite the blast!
21/04/2018 at 10:56 Vandelay says:
Something reminded me the other day that I still had the last few levels of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun back from when I played it when it was released. So, I expect I will be downloading that to get stuck into. It captures that wonderful feeling from the old Commandos games, which were a staple of my childhood. I understand that the game didn’t sell that well, which is disappointing considering that the Generic Title: Subtitle suggests the company planned for a series of games.
Also, I’ve recently been watching the highly nerdy combination of Star Trek and tabletop RPG that is Shield of Tomorrow from Geek and Sundry. It has made me interested in giving Star Trek Online a go, which a quick Google search says is very playable solo. Never played it before and I’ve heard mixed things, but it does seem to regularly draw classic Trek actors to reprise their roles and it has been going so long that it must itch that Star Trek itch for many.
Also, rather shockingly, it seems to have been the only Trek game of note to have been released since the early noughties. The only other ones have been D.A.C (never heard of it, but apparently it stands for deathmatch, assault and conquest, which tells you all you need to know) Legacy (vaguely remember this, but didn’t play it) and the co-op one based on the newer films that was meant to be terrible. Hopefully a new series of Trek on the telly will get someone interested in doing one again.
21/04/2018 at 14:07 Umama says:
I played a lot of ST Online when it first came out and quite enjoyed it. A new company took it over later on so I don’t know how much has changed, but it was absolutely playable solo. People were generally friendly as well.
I would also love to see a new Star Trek game. Something similar to Mass Effect would be great!
In the meantime, aside from the games you mentioned there is also the Stellaris full conversion mod ‘New Horizons’. link to rockpapershotgun.com
21/04/2018 at 10:57 jakobsbror says:
This week I’ve been mostly playing Brogue. I think I will carry on a bit! I never manage to pass the 4th or 5th level! gotta improve my skills. Else, I’ve just started up Sorcery! 1 last night, I love it so far. I wonder how much your choices affect the outcome? and I’m also looking into playing Morrowind. I’ve finished installing mods (200+), I’m finally ready to play!
21/04/2018 at 11:01 Spuzzell says:
I’m playing Rat in a production of ‘The Adventures of Mr. Toad’ so that.
(Rave reviews by the way, tickets very reasonably priced, curtain up 7.30 in Charter Hall Okehampton)
I just wanted to say to Brendan that I bounced HARD off FFXV but have been utterly delighted with Ni No Kuni II, I think it’s sunshine in a box and should be leapt into with the pure joy of a puppy diving into a pile of freshly dried, warm, soft laundry.
21/04/2018 at 13:19 NHmetalhead says:
Definitely this. NNK2 is lovely. I bounced off the first one, but this one I want to never end. I’m working on finding and beating the last few skirmishes, then I’ll be done everything the game has to offer.
Lofty is the greatest.
21/04/2018 at 14:50 Chaoslord AJ says:
I had the opposite experience really.
FF15 grew on me after the fruitless 20 hour opening with a hartfelt ending (although a clearly rushed and unfinished game) while NNK2 became less interesting around the half-point mark and all characters stayed as one-dimensional as the story and had no developement. Finished it and don’t understand the hype at all.
21/04/2018 at 11:03 Amake says:
I’m playing Cookie Clicker. It’s got a new hideously time consuming farming minigame and tredecillions upon qindecillions of cookies.
21/04/2018 at 11:05 satan says:
Civ 5? I just feel like clicking ‘next turn’ for a few hours, days maybe.
21/04/2018 at 11:37 H. Vetinari says:
last week i Finished ME Trilogy for the first time. GG
now installing Stellaris to give it a go and scratch my strategy itch. and to see what happened to the game since I last played it which was v1.5 i think.
21/04/2018 at 11:54 Someoldguy says:
Trying out For The King. I ought to like it but I’m finding the individual movement of characters a complete pain in the ass. There may come a point when you can confidently split up and do different tasks but right now it’s just asking to get ambushed and killed. At least if all three rolled their move speed before any moved any you’d be able to plan ahead, but they don’t.
21/04/2018 at 13:05 Sandepande says:
That fucking movement die.
21/04/2018 at 12:15 markus says:
Im playing doom 3 right now, after it i wanna try quake 4
21/04/2018 at 12:20 Avioto says:
I’ll be playing God of War. Really not impressed by the intro, it’s very pretty and the interaction between Kratos and his son is interesting, but gameplay is very boring. I’m playing on highest difficulty and it seems like the only thing they do is give enemies more health, so I’m just button mashing and hoping not to die. Hopefully they will mix things up soon.
I’m also playing Ghost Recon Wildlands on extreme, hud turned off and the companion app (map) on a second monitor in an attempt to play it like a traditional Ghost Recon game. It’s fun, but the lack of team controls and some of the worst AI I have seen in gaming just makes it a lesser experience compared to the good Ghost Recon games. Silently clearing outposts is still really satisfying though.
21/04/2018 at 12:24 Chaoslord AJ says:
@Katharine. I rushed the finale and found I was severely underleveled for the last set of challenges.
Having finished Ni No Kuni 2 and as neither Satellite Reign nor Tower of Time clicked with me I’ll now be forcing myself to finally play through FF13.
Also modded Minecraft, Sevtech: Ages, 3rd age is about building those pretty Immersive Engineering multiblocks.
21/04/2018 at 13:18 Monggerel says:
Tried Warframe. Was pretty alright, especially while the sheer novelty of the bonkers movement system lasted. Game was fun, but can’t see myself sticking with it. Not sure what to play now. Considered going back to MGSV, but I’d need to round up all the mods I used and ehh…
Will probably just finish reading The Glass Bead Game from Herman Hesse. So far I’m finding it… uncomfortably resonant.
Also, finally, actually waiting for a game again! Battletech is coming out soon and I’m soooo gonna toast the shit out of some Steiner goons.
Also recently finished Do Sex 4: Mankind Divided. It was horrible. It was also fun. They’ve improved upon the gameplay from Human Revolution, the new augs were cool (and kinda… Dishonored-style), and also I felt well justified in employing lethal force on the regular which made the game so much more enjoyable than the usual “knock everybody out because oh god what if we’re the baddies Hans” shlock. The storyline however, was painful. Just… all of it. The absurd lenghts to which the game goes to center literally every conceivable problem in the entire world around human mechanical augmentation is… beyond stupid.
(actually, I have a theory here: augmentation is the “brand” of the new Deus Ex games, so no matter how stupid it gets, Jim from Marketing will scorch your eternal soul will hellfire if you forget to use the word “augmented” every 3 seconds)
I miss the insane conspiracy theories and the Electronic Old Men :(
21/04/2018 at 13:32 Ben King says:
Probably Subnautica still and some Horizon Zero Dawn on console. I really REALLY tried to get into Pathologic this past week- the world and writing are strange and interesting, but the game itself such a slog of dumpster-checking and waypoint running that I’m struggling to continue. It feels like a game where you die because you effed up 3 hrs earlier… Apart from that I’m working on Kazuo Ishiguro’s “The Unconsoled” and it’s warm enough to start brewing a fresh batch of fizzy ginger soda with some champagne yeast.
21/04/2018 at 14:04 RobbieTrout says:
It’s the Ludum Dare jam this weekend, so I’ll be attempting to make a game.
The theme is “combine two incompatible genres”. I’m going for Platformer Tetris.
21/04/2018 at 14:11 zauberkraut says:
My son is obsessed with The Adventure Pals – I myself am slowly workin through The Witness
21/04/2018 at 15:04 Det. Bullock says:
I’ve been on a giant robots/powered armors blowing stuff up binge recently playing mostly the freeware Earthsiege (the current oweners of the IP made it available on http://www.tribesuniverse.com), I should be towards the end of the career mode on training difficulty (even with the low difficulty there have been a couple of though missions,after all it’s an old dos game) and I’ll probably try to get the expansion (that wasn’t included in the freeware download) before either continuing to Earthsiege 2 or playing something else. I’ll also probably mess a bit with Mechwarrior 4: Mercenaries since I still have to figure out the incredibly complicated mech customization and get a grip on the management aspect of the campaign, and configure the HOTAs of course but that should be the easy part this time.