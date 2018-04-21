What are we all playing this weekend?

Every time I use a springtime header image, I end up damning us to another week of winter. But this time, this time I’m feeling confident about sunshine, frolicking, cans in the park, taps aff, and all the other springtime goodtimes we’ll see for real this weekend. But just in case, perhaps it’s sensible to have an indoors backup plan.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Adam: it is that time of the week it is that time of the week when weekend play is planned but look a sun a sun is shining on the outside world so I shall venture through the door and play other games between the trees (football manager on my laptop)

Alec: Alec has been fired. Alec has been fired.

Alice: I dove into my first wild swim of the year last week, in the sea at sunset, and now I feel antsy cooped up indoors. It's not right, this whole 'land-dwelling' thing. Have you seen how big the sea is? Very big. Surely that's where we're supposed to be. So beyond the absolutely life-sustaining functions of the Isaac and Slay The Spire daily runs, I'm probably not playing anything. Well, I will need my RDA of banter, so I should pile in the back of an armoured jeep with the lads in Plunkbat's new eight-player event mode

Brendan: In my bone-creaking quest for an oafish JRPG to replace the nonsensical plotdump of Final Fantasy XV , I've started playing Ni No Kuni II , another game about a young monarch with terrible judgement. Once again, my inner moron can't tell if the fairytale hokum is endearing or awful, but the moment I opened the game's social media parody "Leafbook" I didn't care. I long for the simple-minded, innocent commenters of Leafbook to exist in reality.

Graham: This weekend I will be playing Disco Elysium , because I didn't get the chance to visit the booth at Rezzed but it's all everyone I met while there could talk about. If you haven't heard of it yet: it's a text-heavy RPG set in a fictional world in which you play a detective who has regular conversations with different facets of his own personality, each of which also function as the skills you use to take actions in the game. I can't wait to get stuck in.

John: I've a feeling I'll be spending more time with a game I'm reviewing, and then otherwise it's going to be God Of War on the television-gaming-box. If I get a chance. Which I won't.

Katharine: I am so close to the end of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 now that I absolutely have to finish it so I can move on with my life. I have so many other games piling up that it's just getting silly at this point, so I will do my darnedest to complete the damn thing this weekend and not spend my entire time getting wrapped up in sidequests.

Matt: After attending a training workshop with pro caster and coach Purge this week, I'm keen to see if I can get back into Dota 2 . Not so much because I'm eager to try out the stuff I've learnt, but more because the event reminded me about the game's combination of richness and ridiculousness that had me playing it every day for nearly 4 years. I'll also be playing the Murderous Pursuits open beta, and filling the time where my multiplayer chums aren't around by exploring the cheeky preview build I've got of Disco Elysium.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?