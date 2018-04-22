In the least expected re-release of 2018, Bullet Witch is coming to Steam

Everyone loves witches. That’s just like, you know, facts. Bullets? Some people are into bullets. Some people are not. But a witch that has bullets? How could that possibly go wrong? Well, three years before we were gifted with Bayonetta, developer Cavia attempted to fuse Western and Japanese sensibilities into a post-apocalyptic monster battle adventure game. Unfortunately, the reviews for the game were just brutal. Which is why it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Bullet Witch finally getting a PC re-release… twelve years later.
Long-Range Bayonetta is the story of Alicia and her unseen pal “Darkness” who are dealing with the problems of a planet-wide demon invasion. Across a number of semi-open world levels, Alicia fires off guns to build up combos that unleash powerful spells and attacks on her enemies. All of that sounds above board, so where did it go so horribly wrong?
Well, turns out that a very Japanese style action game only released on the Xbox 360 super limits access for the intended audience. So not having ever played Bullet Witch, it seems like there’s a mix between a semi-broken game, lack of access, and nowhere near the profit required to keep the IP alive.
Last week, publisher XSEED Games announced the localization of several anticipated titles for this year on multiple platforms. The games include Senran Kagura Reflexions, Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, and Fate/Extella Link — with Bullet Witch as the surprise addition. The game comes packaged with all the original add-ons and DLC.
Bullet Witch unlocks only two days from now, and you can wishlist it on Steam now. At only $15, there’s no reason to not roll some dice on this. Or bullets. Can you roll bullets in games of chance? Find a witch and ask her.
22/04/2018 at 13:08 drumcan says:
Wow, this game is brown.
Edit: Actually, looking at some screenshots on Steam, it might become more colorful later.
This actually looks sort of intriguing — like someone mashed together the aesthetics of Bayonetta and MGSV on a shoestring budget, before either of those games existed.
22/04/2018 at 13:38 I Got Pineapples says:
It’s kind of interesting. The aesthetic was actually sort of floating around a bunch of slightly to very weird PS2 games with a fantasy/horror them and sort of came to a head with Bayonetta.
Baroque, the PS2 remake at least, feels like the earliest example of it.
22/04/2018 at 13:18 Halk says:
Guess the license to a not really successful 12 year old game is cheap enough to justify a port.
Sidenote: It’s from the developers of Drakengard and NieR (but without Yoko Taro).
22/04/2018 at 13:38 Martijn says:
Maybe they just recompiled all their old games for PC and this one took very little effort to get in working condition?
22/04/2018 at 14:32 gabrielonuris says:
Hey, I actually wanted that game when it was released! Unfortunatelly, I only had a PC back at the time (which would probably have problems to run a game with those graphics).
So that’s what I call a second chance!!!
22/04/2018 at 14:39 Baines says:
Bullet Witch is one of those mediocre but has a (tiny) niche audience games that I always wanted to play, but didn’t own the system for at the time.
Wait, how cheap a port is this going to be? It lists “Partial Controller Support,” even though it is a console port.