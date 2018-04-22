The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for apologising about the recent lack of Sunday Papers. Holidays and Rezzed are forces that cannot be defeated.
On The Verge, Laura Hudson argued that Ready Player One is emblematic (and part) of the problems that have lead to the “cyber dystopia” we currently inhabit. There were points in this where I made an involuntary “huh” noise as Hudson joined dots that I hadn’t quite connected before, creating a powerful challenge against privilege, careless nostalgia and the inherent value of connecting people to each other.
As many of the modern internet’s architects are declaring the internet broken, offering mea culpas, apologizing for their short-sightedness and irresponsibility, and getting called into Senate hearings, the book is a document worth reexamining in 2018; not because this novel-length blind spot has anything to say about where we are today, but because the ignorance and misguided optimism embedded in its pages is precisely how we got here. It is instructive now, as a road map for how we arrived at our present cyber-dystopia, and the dangers of building a world for “everyone” on the concerns and fantasies of the few.
Austin Walker’s piece on Waypoint about the value of designing your own character is especially interesting to me because he has the exact opposite of my own approach. I tend to just click through to the haircut that most closely resembles my own and crack on with the *actual* game.
For me, all of this is a game inside of a game, a little aperitif that gets me to buy in to the game’s world (and sometimes I get more enjoyment out of building my character than the main course). So long as I can find decent setting guide, fan wiki, or lore video that offers some introductory insight (but which doesn’t go into excruciating detail), I can easily spend hours reviewing the various factions, major characters, and historical moments of a given game world. All before reaching the tutorial.
Also on Waypoint, Kelsey Atherton and Ian Boudreau’s in-depth look into the history of gun customisation in both games and real life feels like an important read. I’m still not strictly against deliberately designing and customising in-game weapons to look cool, but that’s a view I welcome being put under a microscope.
Both weapons manufacturers and game publishers have clearly identified the gun as a sort of canvas for self-expression for both gun owners and players. In competitive games like Counter-Strike, a player’s personally tricked-out weapons have potentially high visibility: as players are knocked out during a round, their point of view often shifts to that of a player still up, with all eyes eventually on the last one standing. Having a rare or costly skin equipped during these high-pressure moments can make it feel like you’re more memorable, more competent, more elite. And as Riot Games product manager Adriaan Noordzij put it, “vanity doesn’t really have a price ceiling.”
At Eurogamer, Emily Gera looked into the dark frustrating pleasures of tedium games. It revolves around an interview with the creator of Universal Paperclips, who’s surprisingly reluctant to pick a side in the AI safety debate. The article turns elsewhere, but I can’t resist highlighting a point that gets overlooked: there only needs to be a tiny chance of an existential catastrophe occurring for it to make sense that we do everything in our power to prevent it.
Lantz’s excursion into paperclips isn’t so much a treatise into AI ethics. Instead, Lantz offers an even darker subplot for Bostrom’s dystopia: If Universal Paperclips is any indication humanity isn’t just going to be outsmarted by a superintelligent AI, it’s going to be a willing participant in its annihilation.
On Gamasutra, Richard Moss interviewed game devs about content that shouldn’t have been cut. Moss uncovers some interesting stuff about specific games that dropped ideas which I’d have loved to see, and takes a fairly comprehensive look at how and why those decisions get made.
Pivots can and sometimes do succeed, with final games that have a clear identity and cohesive design, but more often developers find that the legacy decisions of old come back to haunt them. Kelly concludes: “I think lots of developers who spend a few years on a pivot ask themselves, ‘What if we had just cut the things that didn’t work, doubled-down on the core loop, and got it out the door rather than spending another year (and lots of money) trying to reconfigure this into the new design that is also unproven?'”
Liz Edwards has been painting Fallout 4 from inside the game using VR.
The GDC vault is a treasure trove of interesting ideas and perspectives from inside the games industry. First up is the #1reasontobe panel, which invited people from countries around the world to share their reasons for being in the industry. Rami Ismail opens the panel by talking about the numerous speakers he contacted that couldn’t secure a US visa, and it’s worth watching just to have the stringent requirements for acquiring one laid out in one place.
A Mortician’s Tale creator Gabby DaRienzo spoke about ways to explore death in games.
Dream Daddy dev Tyler Hutchison spoke about the specific design choices geared towards inclusiveness in Dream Daddy, and how other games might replicate them.
Blooming loads of game designers spoke about what they want from the future of AI.
Paul Dean lead a panel that spoke about the app-infused future of board games.
Tom Francis spoke about how he could have done a better job of avoiding lengthy problems with the development of Heat Signature.
Many more people spoke about many more things!
22/04/2018 at 12:11 Kollega says:
I’m just going to make a sweeping generalized statement responding to “Ready Player One” article, and say this: our current issues is nothing but a result of dog-eat-dog individualism being accepted “the gospel” and many, many people on every level (especially the overwhelming majority of Americans) thinking themselves “the quickest gunslinger across the Wild West”.
And honestly, the only way I can see any sort of change for the better happening is if we begin working towards a more social set of ethics. Not by pretending that “everything is fine” with our culture and society where 1% having everything and 99% being on the verge of starvation is “business as usual”. How? I don’t know in the long term, but we could start with banal small steps like demanding more oversight and regulation over our does-what-it-wants dystopian capitalism. That is NOT “too much to ask for”. Not if we want any actual betterment.
Call me naive and my point reductive if you want, but social change for the better usually starts with people seeing that the current way isn’t the best way. And right now, we are having trouble even with that. There isn’t going to be any change for the better, towards the good of society, if everyone thinks “there is no alternative” to what we have now.
And I don’t know about any of you, but I know we can do better than perpetuating a stereotypical cyber-dystopia.
What world do you live in where 99% of people are on the verge of starvation? It doesn’t serve your point to be hyperbolic in this instance.
Of course it is hyperbolic. But perhaps not for very long.
link to theguardian.com
22/04/2018 at 13:44 Kollega says:
I’m pretty sure that if the things will keep going the way they are going, we will in fact see 99% perpetually on the verge of starvation. Even in the United States with their economic strength, something like half the population if not more live “from paycheck to paycheck”, with basically zero savings. I cannot remember where I read that, but I’m pretty sure of the factual accuracy of this statement. And if the rich keep getting richer and poor keep getting poorer, it’s easy to see how working people and even the “middle class” will fall below the poverty line, en-masse.
Which is why the global society needs to realize that this is not good, not “the natural state of things”, and that something constructive has to be done.
You know, I was recently struck there is probably an article to be written about the article and twitter nonsense put forward by people of all political and, to perhaps be more frank about it, tribal stripes using Ready Player One as an illustration of other peoples moral degeneracy.
This genre of “oldtimey music with gorillaz-hop beats slapped on it” offends my inner Bakunin in a way I cannot even really describe. I think it’s called electro-swing.
It feels like the musical version of avocado-on-toast (there’s the new genre designation: avocado-hop).
Like some absurd supernatural manifestation of gentrification itself.
It makes me want to shower in rust water and play Red Faction Guerrilla and listen to Einstürzende Neubauten, to scrape the filth from my brain.
22/04/2018 at 12:35 Monggerel says:
Electroswing whose mind is pure machinery! Electroswing whose blood is running money! Electroswing whose fingers are ten armies! Electroswing whose breast is a cannibal dynamo! Electroswing whose ear is a smoking tomb!
22/04/2018 at 12:40 Monggerel says:
Nah, pretty sure I’m in the right here and that a less confrontational approach would be hipocrisy on my part.
I think it’s important to be honest about what you believe, even if it’s ridiculous (or as in this case, emblematic of larger structural problems but distinctly inconsequential in this particular instance) and if that gets you kicked out of certain public spaces, well, live and learn.
I’ll also add that I wouldn’t have referred to my “inner Bakunin” if I was completely dead-set hateful of [s]Moloch[/s] Electroswing and the people who like it. I guess “kind of jokey ironic consternation” doesn’t transmit well across the interwebs (or my particular writing style, which is oft described as “incomprehensible”).
Counterpoint:You’re not in the right.
Your allusions to Anarchism and talk of gentrification of music (?) don’t make any sense or seem to have any relevance, and are an incredibly pretentious and conceited way of trying to assert that the awful music suggestion that you raised somehow is more worthy, as it (presumably) more adequately fuels your sense of self-satisfaction.
Or like Matt’s video reply said, don’t be an “incomprehensible” dick about other people’s music choices when they don’t line up with yours?
or my particular writing style, which is oft described as “incomprehensible”
and masturbatory.
I see Ai talk so I want to link to Ted Chiang’s writing on the Ai fear really being the fear of corporations.
link to buzzfeed.com
22/04/2018 at 12:31 Kollega says:
And I’m going to follow up with this, more expansive, article that was posted in previous RPS comments in relation to that one.
link to idlewords.com
On a personal side note, the idea I find hardest to accept is that a “superintelligent” AI would never once reflect on whether turning the Universe into paperclips is a good idea. If we are talking about hypothetical super-powerful AI destroying all life on Earth, I would find “the destruction of biosphere in the name of postmodern abstract art” to be far more plausible…
22/04/2018 at 13:28 Monggerel says:
Having studied political science for the better half of a decade now, I find it absurd that more people aren’t talking about the most obvious concern about AI: a brand new, completely unprecedented kind of superweapon with applications in every conceivable field ever from military through social control through science to everything.
I mean, for fuck’s sake, even Vladimir Putin knows this!
“Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind,” said Putin, reports RT. “It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.” (link to theverge.com)
Ignoring *that* problem though (lord knows we don’t want to give even more centralized power to states and or regimes), here’s another:
I’ve grown up around people who work in the energy sector (every member of my immediate family, save myself) and so the primary question when I hear about a “really stronk computor” is: “what does it eat?” Your “paperclip maximizer” will still have to have an entire energy-industrial sector’s infrastructure behind it! Lemme guess, it will, in a matter of seconds, to preserve its own existence, assemble a fucking Dyson Sphere around the sun using drones right? Or just rewrite the rules of reality because “stronk maths”.
Pretty much the same problem as the “blockchain”: energy’s *very far* from an unlimited resource.
But no, don’t worry about actual effects in the actual world, let’s philosophize about the value of human virtue and the beauty of the world to which we should enculturate all our fucking ai supergods or else get eaten.
And these are the *smart* people. Lorde knows you don’t want to see what the idjits make of all this.
22/04/2018 at 13:35 Kollega says:
Honestly, the hysteria around “strong AI” endowed with self-awareness and free will is extremely good at drawing away all attention from the issues of “weak AI” – the kind that just does what it’s told and is incapable of thinking about the consequences. And THAT is a massive issue that needs to be confronted. Mostly because so few people seem to actually give a damn about the dangers of “weak AI”, regardless of the long-standing science fiction staple of stupid but remorseless robot goons serving the villain of a given story.
22/04/2018 at 13:41 alison says:
That Ready Player One article was good, and it pretty much confirmed my preconceived notions of the book, having never read it. But what was even more interesting was the interview with Jaron Lanier that they linked to: link to nymag.com Man, what a great interview. He touches on so much relevant stuff in the tech industry and the world right now.
22/04/2018 at 14:38 MajorLag says:
> The article turns elsewhere, but I can’t resist highlighting a point that gets overlooked: there only needs to be a tiny chance of an existential catastrophe occurring for it to make sense that we do everything in our power to prevent it.
By this reasoning, one should endeavor to kill everyone that might conceivably harm them in the future. Which is to say literally everyone, since at the very least they compete for resources.