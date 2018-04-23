Wot I Think: Frostpunk

When I signed the law drafting children into my city’s workforce, I should have felt resistance. Some sense of remorse, or an impulse to explore other options—anything but this. Instead, I was simply surprised at just how many kids lived here.
Then I sent them to the coal mines.
Frostpunk is a ‘society survival’ game. A steampunk city builder where you control the placement of buildings, the distribution of labor, and the laws guiding the evolution of the city of New London, against the backdrop of a world dominated by cold. Menus and direct ethical decisions burst on-screen with the uneven crackle of frost (the miners want to go home and be with their families before a major disaster—will you let them?), and lights caught at the edge of view refract through a pane of glazed ice. While it can be difficult to identify specific buildings you’re looking for amongst the tangle of ramshackle, snow-dusted structures and stacks of smoke, the eerily cozy aesthetic of the game is breathtaking in motion.
In three scenarios with differing complications, environmental layouts, and even stories, you’re given the power of life and death over a populace that alternately loves or despises you. The twin meters of Discontent and Hope represent the general opinions of your populace. Attaining basic resources for survival like food and coal potentially requires sacrifice from the living beings you serve. All the while, the world is getting colder, forcing you to make less than ideal decisions to see another dim sunrise.
You can send the massive generator at the center of your society into overdrive for emergencies, but if the generator overheats, the game ends. If everyone dies, the game ends. If Discontent gets too high, the game ends. If Hope falls to 0, the game ends. You can send scouts and outpost parties into the Frostlands to seek resources from elsewhere, learning more about the state of the world in the process, but that’s just more personnel that won’t be able to contribute to the work in the city itself. This situation seems ripe for a constant, nerve-wracking juggling of priorities, and this is where Frostpunk shines. It never fails to impress just how much panic Frostpunk can pull from you by changing a few numbers, or dramatically plunging a given meter, and leaving you to deal with the consequences. I spent much of the 9 hours it took me to finish the main story desperately clicking across minimal menus in attempts to find some way out of the current hole I was in.
In some ways, Frostpunk plays like an extremely slow real time strategy game, where laws and heat sources are just as engaging to micromanage as colorful units. Pausing and fast-forwarding time as needed to get things just right, before finding out that your plans were so very wrong, is a regular experience. Occasionally, though, you’ll hit a point where you feel like you’re calmly tending a garden. A garden of sniffling survivors in a frozen wasteland built on shattered promises, but a garden nonetheless.
Unfortunately, the moral portion of Frostpunk’s systemic balance, though heavily emphasized, is one of the few areas where it falls flat.
Following the example of 11 bit studios’ previous game, This War of Mine, almost every action you take can be framed as a moral choice. Turning down the range of your generator will save coal, but it also means those citizens caught at the edges of your city will suffer the effects of the irresistible cold. Decisions have practical costs as well as invisible, ethical ones, and well-meaning goals often require sacrifice to achieve on even a basic level. However, because both the considerations and consequences that accompany a decision remain on the scale of the ‘big picture’, Frostpunk quickly becomes a game of easily-quantified numbers.
To survive, you need [X], and in the situation you’re currently in, you can’t get [X] without doing [Y]. Because [Y] is done in the service of the greater good, it’s hard to feel selfish. Not executing political prisoners would mean the absolute failure of the entire colony—and on a personal level, the loss of 5 valuable hours of in-game progress. There’s always the unspoken message that, maybe, you could avoid these circumstances by playing better, but that misses a larger point. Frostpunk, in pursuing the high-level control and intrigue of managing a society, forgets the personal.
In multiple-choice text sequences, people are referred to simply as ‘a citizen’ or ‘a woman’. You don’t get the opportunity to recognize a particular person as a trouble maker, or perhaps as being especially helpful. Except for a basic family tree, the pages of citizen biographies are distressingly blank, even when you supposedly have secret informers seeded among the population.
Engineer Harry Mason doesn’t have a particular aptitude for medicine, making him an ideal pick for placement in a medical facility. John Smith doesn’t become a better sawmill employee after working there for some time, making his getting sick or being transferred undesirable. Aside from being token talking heads at certain set points, it would be reasonable to forget these people have voices or preferences at all.
Every worker is an interchangeable cog in the machine that is your city, so when you’re suddenly asked to consider how one person feels amongst this giant, teeming mass that needs your constant attention, you don’t have a reason to care beyond personal inclination. A personal inclination that, again, has an entire city to think about.
After surviving the main scenario, the physical growth of your city is charted with a gorgeous timelapse, while the game addresses the moral growth of your society via a text epilogue. I had come out the other end of a long winter. Over half of New London’s population was dead. Political prisoners were executed regularly to control discontent, and heavily-armed officers roamed the streets, enforcing order. I would struggle with this course of action in any other game. However, Frostpunk, intentionally or not, creates the ultimate Trolley Problem. 200 died so that 200 would live. Instituting absolute order meant that my Hope meter became Obedience, and I would never again have to worry about that precious resource running out when I considered my next course of action. In fact, I could directly act against it, safe in the knowledge that my citizens supported my reign—or else.
I distinctly remember needing people to die at some point. I flipped the switch that controlled the heating of their homes to ‘off’, and idly noticed the sickness rates skyrocket as I attended to the other lives under my care. I didn’t know the people in that housing development as anything other than numbers, and a few randomized character portraits. They didn’t matter any less than the other people in New London—but that meant they didn’t mean any more, either.
The kids in the mines were, surprisingly, the last to go.
Frostpunk may be one of the most tense, exciting city building survival games on PC, but for a game with such an emphasis on innate justice, and heat, it leaves you surprisingly cold.
23/04/2018 at 15:25 modzero says:
Aw. I mean, I’ll probably get it sooner rather than later anyway, because it looks extremely pretty, but I did have hopes for the justice/morals part of the game.
23/04/2018 at 19:51 dontnormally says:
It seems like it makes its points so perfectly that the reviewer here has missed it:
1. In times of emergency, being a pragmatic jerk might make you a savior while idealism could get everyone killed.
2. Once you zoom out from the individual to the system as a whole, persons become people and people are a numbers game.
Maybe these aren’t the points the devs intended to make, but as the other side of the coin from their previous release it paints an interesting and complete picture that I suspect was on purpose.
23/04/2018 at 15:29 kud13 says:
Oddly enough, the tone described reminds me of the announcer voice in “Lords of the Realm 2″. That game had 2 main measures for each county’s stats- health and happiness, both of which directly affected population. You could regulate health by setting ration sizes using your limited food surplus (in fact, the joy of the game was figuring out how to set up a stable cycle of agriculture to ensure your peasants to didn’t run out of food. When I finally understood that mechanism, I began to dominate AI consistently).
So if your province wasn’t doing well and you clicked on the health tab, the narrator would say in a grave, somewhat disapproving voice ” your people are starving, My Lord”.
It was possible to care for these numbers, sure. But really, I had a war to win, usually on multiple fronts. And the people would still be happier with me than with the AI, which had the tendency to conscript all its peasants into mobs armed with only pitchforks (while I generally made sure my small armies were well-equipped, and usually dominated by archers).
23/04/2018 at 15:37 Sin Vega says:
I have to go to stupid work now but I just wanted to say I am very happy to see Xalavier’s name here! And for a game I’ve been curious about too. Looking forward to reading this tonight.
23/04/2018 at 17:14 Pharaoh Nanjulian says:
As was I. Not because I’ve heard of him before, but because I am pleased to see the letters ‘Xalavier Nelson Jr’ together. That means there are at least two Xalavier Nelsons, which rather makes me wish my parents had more imagination.
23/04/2018 at 15:43 causticnl says:
yeah was afraid of that, you should care about the people, otherwise the highly advertised moral ambiguity of this game becomes meaningless and it just becomes a number. oh well, game moves from day1 purchase to “lets wait for an sale” pile.
23/04/2018 at 15:47 Godwhacker says:
Great review. How does one pronounce Xalavier exactly?
23/04/2018 at 17:40 Jim Dandy says:
Brian.
23/04/2018 at 16:02 TotallyUseless says:
Tense game, or one of the best sociopath sim game out there. It’s good to be the bad guy on video games. >:)
23/04/2018 at 16:08 aircool says:
I hate snow and the cold, so that’s enough to put me off.
23/04/2018 at 16:21 Someoldguy says:
That’s a shame, but it is understandable when you consider that in every other city manager your people are rarely more than a digit in the total population count. Getting as far as acknowledging that some of these digits are people suffering and dying under your management is a step further than many living, breathing politicians have managed when a microphone is stuck under their nose.
I’m surprised you can get through the main story arc in 9 hours. Was that the first, simplest of the three scenarios? At first attempt or after several failures?
23/04/2018 at 16:36 gealach says:
No connection between the player and the population? You are only interacting with the system, never with the persons? You killed hundreds without caring, since they are only abstract numbers?
To me, this sounds like the moral system is working as intended.
It reacts to your decisions, adjusts labels and mechanics and gives you a value system that prioritizes survival above all else. The only thing that stands counter to it is your personal value system as the player. Anything else could quickly devolve into a renegade/paragon points system that you would game as well.
What were you expecting from the system? A more severe punishment for killing people? More feedback that makes you feel bad for following the path of reason?
I have to admit “This War if Mine” did a better job of providing connections. The moral approach is the same, but is more impactful simply by having all humans visible and animated in the regular gameplay.
Is the system responsible for creating an emotional connection between you and the people you are affecting with your actions? Or is it on the player to seek that connection, work on it and keep remembering that these numbers represent humans?
Nevertheless, thank you for the review, Xalavier. Maybe my next paragraph helps to alleviate the drawback of a lackluster morality system a bit:
“You survived by killing over half of the population including children, and established a fascist police state?! You are a bad person. Try again. Be better!”
23/04/2018 at 17:29 Someoldguy says:
I believe the point is that games can and have done it better. It’s easier if the focus is on the micro scale but even if the scale is more macro it’s possible to do. One simple example is games in the Panzer General vein. You can have a core force of 50 units but they all matter individually because they have different skill sets, differing levels of experience and some develop unique perks. Lose one and you have to train another up from scratch and there’s no guarantee it’ll get a perk. You want to expend them wisely and protect them as much as you can.
Because citizens in Frostpunk don’t appear to have talents, it matters less that you’re pulling kids out of school to send them down the mines. If some of them were going to graduate as qualified medics, furnace engineers and survival experts it might matter more.
Weaving a narrative is certainly down to the player and many RPS editors have been able to conjure great tales out of games they have reviewed in the past, but it really helps if the game gives you good foundations to help your imagination take flight.
23/04/2018 at 19:35 gealach says:
Yes, you are right. There are many methods and mechanics to increase the connection with your people.
Assigning efficiency parameters like talents to persons, so they track as valuable resources in the system and align with the mechanistic view is a viable workaround. It’s translating the human worth into the system language.
Distance is a factor, and these perspectively mid-level strategy games and city builders are, to me, directly at the shoreline of visible, unique persons and abstract, general systems.
*sigh* And to be clear, if I sound frustrated, it is not about the game or the writer. Rather about what kind of tricks we have to employ to care about other people.
23/04/2018 at 19:45 kagechikara says:
But these aren’t real people, they’re simulated people? The bar to care about them is going to naturally be higher…
23/04/2018 at 18:59 Kittim says:
Agreed.
I don’t think it’s a shortcoming.
Sometimes puppies can’t be saved or people would starve.
23/04/2018 at 16:54 Kollega says:
So it’s a game that intended to confront the players with the grim realities of a world where survival trumps moral concerns, and difficulties of being “the good guy” in a hopeless situation (and that has built its marketing campaign around this). And now it seems that it fails to characterize its people, turning it into an extremely bleak game of numbers rather than something more narratively-prominent.
I admit, I would never buy Frostpunk anyway, because my actual real life is bleak and hopeless to the point of being borderline dystopian. But seeing that it more or less fails to really hit the actual intended audience with its moral side, the one that was intended to be the center of the game/the main selling point, is just… underwhelming and disappointing, to be honest.
23/04/2018 at 19:04 Kittim says:
It’s a shame that your real life is such a bummer.
What I do is imagine what it would be like to be alive during 1347 to 1351.
23/04/2018 at 19:11 morganjah says:
Maybe you are alive in 1347, and all this is just a nightmare you will wake up from soon…
23/04/2018 at 17:05 causticnl says:
any chance of a Battletech review today?
23/04/2018 at 18:11 indigochill says:
I find it interesting that people think that the morality doesn’t matter just because it’s about large numbers of people and you don’t have personal connections with any of them. Maybe it is passively revealing something about morality. “One death is a tragedy. A million is a statistic.”
23/04/2018 at 19:23 Discalceate says:
So you don’t care about your populace because they are “just a number”?
Someone’s a closet Tory!
23/04/2018 at 19:24 Axolotl says:
Interesting that this game fails to actually make you care about the moral choices you make. I had the same problem with This War of Mine, where your characters would whine about everything you sent them to do. It always felt to me like cliche lines of text cheaply trying to make me feel bad about playing to win.
23/04/2018 at 19:33 Discalceate says:
I think that’s the point, when you are put into an extreme survival situation, not only do you have to act against your own morality in order to survive, but will become resentful of those who “try to hold onto their humanity”, seeing them as obstacles to your attempt to “win” (i.e live).
23/04/2018 at 19:40 kagechikara says:
Eh, it’s perfectly possible to win this War of Mine without making any of the ‘bad’ choices and by helping your neighbors whenever possible. The idea that you have to do bad things to “win” isn’t correct.
23/04/2018 at 19:53 kagechikara says:
I’m okay with this, I suppose, though I do wish there was more focus on the individual people and families, as long as there is a way to win without doing terrible things (even if its hard).
If its literally “you cannot win the game without making X number of moral choices to slaughter innocents”, then–eh, at that point, there’s no moral choice, it’s just literally the game engine railroading you along.
This War of Mine was great about this, balancing risk and reward, making being good /cost/ something, but still letting you win the game by making good choices. Most of my successful runs, I didn’t kill anyone, helped my neighbors when I could and saved the girl in the supermarket. (I should really go play that game again). If Frostpunk can do the same thing, sign me up. If its just misery simulator 2018, I’m not interested.