GOG introduces user profiles for social butterflies

GOG has added user profiles, continuing the DRM-free digital games store’s cautious steps in introducing Steam-like social features. If you want to share your GOG gaming activity with the world, post pictures, compare achievements, and all that, you now can. If you don’t want to share with the Internet, well, the privacy settings will let you turn off much–but not all–of it.
Similar to Steam, GOG’s user profiles are accompanied by a Feed showing what your pals have been up to – what they’ve been playing, achievements they get, posts and pictures they put up, forum posts, and so on. You can customise your profile with backgrounds, write a little profile. And it shows the games you own, how much you’ve played them, the achievements you’ve got… you know, it’s a profile.
If you don’t want to share everything with the world, it does have let you lock bits down. Your profile page, full game library, and friends list can be set to visible by everyone, only your pals, or only you. It also has a visibility setting so randos can’t find you.
The privacy settings are imperfect, mind. As some forum posters have pointed out, some social and play information is still visible even with everything supposedly locked down. And I do think that if a service doesn’t have profiles from the start, when it does add them they should default to private.
Social stuff on GOG feels a little strange. The store stood apart from Steam by being stripped-down and DRM-free. Social stuff feels natural on Steam because the store and client grew in its early days because of Counter-Strike, while GOG was all about decades-old singleplayer DOS games. But ah, what the hey, it’s relatively minor and I’m sure many will enjoy all this. If GOG fix the privacy issues, I’ll happily disable and ignore profiles while leaving others to social their hearts out.
23/04/2018 at 20:34 Person of Interest says:
Sure, GOG, launch a new, opt-out data collection service a month before GDPR goes into effect. What could go wrong?
23/04/2018 at 22:06 KillahMate says:
Maybe they hope to work out the bugs and kinks in the system before those kinks start being an actual legal liability? Already people are poking holes in the way this has been set up.
On a personal note, I’m a big fan of GOG from way back in the day, and I appreciate that they’re growing their business and want to expand their value adds, but did they really think this ‘surprise’ will go over well with the kind of people who frequent GOG? Ie the kind of people who are not only interested in, but decided to pay a website money for, mid-90s Blue Byte RPGs and the early Microprose oeuvre? Do those sound like the kind of people who are going to be big into social networking? As one of those people I can reliably say that though I can *tolerate* them, ‘features’ such as this make my skin crawl.
23/04/2018 at 20:52 pookie191 says:
Ewww other people
23/04/2018 at 21:00 Sian says:
Thanks for reporting on this so that I could change my privacy settings.
23/04/2018 at 21:23 SaintAn says:
There a way to change the user name like Steam does? I’m using an old name that I abandoned long ago and now that there are profiles I’d like to change it because it is constantly shown.
23/04/2018 at 21:27 caff says:
Seems like you should contact them
link to support.gog.com
23/04/2018 at 22:35 SaintAn says:
Shame they don’t have an automated way. Their customer support is bad so I don’t like dealing with them.
23/04/2018 at 23:03 Seraph says:
I’ve personally had nothing but positive experiences with GOG support.
23/04/2018 at 22:14 Mana_Garmr says:
Not exactly loving the fact that I found out about this here rather than through an email from GoG. If you’re going to do something like this, especially with opt-out instead of opt-in display of my data, maybe tell me about it.
23/04/2018 at 22:25 ellneko says:
I’m quite interested in this, as I’m already scraping my playtimes off of Steam and it’ll be nice to have access to that data from GoG as well. I hope the API ends up supporting read access.
*aside grumbling noises that Sony no longer provides that info in their API*
23/04/2018 at 23:32 satan says:
Scraping playtimes off Steam? Is that possible?
23/04/2018 at 23:41 ellneko says:
Yep! Specifically, this part of the API.
I use the GetRecentlyPlayedGames and fetch data every week, which gives me a running total of how long I’ve spent playing any given games in the last couple of weeks, and what the running total is.
Getting an API key is pretty straightforward, too.
24/04/2018 at 00:26 satan says:
Ah programmer parlance, sorry I interpreted scraping as removing :P
23/04/2018 at 23:33 April March says:
Funny that I run into this page today by accident, by misclicking while trying to see if last week’s sale was still going on. And then of course I thought this had started months ago and I just didn’t know. (Mostly because there’s data from months ago.)
24/04/2018 at 01:00 Chillicothe says:
A dude I know said in 2015 that Witcher 3 will be CDPR’s Half-Life 2, and he’s been right so far.
Odd how they’re going in this direction with opt-out when Valve goes opt-in.
24/04/2018 at 03:02 grimdanfango says:
Steam social elements are opt-in? Pretty sure I had to explicitly limit at least some of them from being entirely public at some point.
Witcher 3 might have been more effective as CDPR’s HL2 (in terms of being the game that ensured the platform’s prominence) if they’d made it a GOG exclusive, although that might also have just shot themselves in the foot sales-wise, given that Steam already cornered the market they’re trying to muscle in on.
Valve were mighty shrewd back in the day… HL2 was the perfect opening shot in the whole impending digital-distribution war, that pretty much won it for them before it even began.
CDPR/GOG have worked wonders making GOG a genuinely attractive viable alternative to Steam though… offering the tangible benefit of a blanket DRM-free policy set them apart in a way that EA and Ubisoft utterly failed to do.
All they need to implement at this point really is an analogue to the Steam Workshop, and I think they’d have secured their position. Alas, I suspect that could be a staggeringly massive undertaking to manage without Valve’s resources.
24/04/2018 at 01:20 juan_h says:
Hm. Can GOG track what you’re playing and such if you aren’t using the the Galaxy client? I’ve never used it. (I never saw the point.) Unless they’ve done something to the executables of the games they sell I don’t see what they can tell people about me except what games are in my GOG library.
24/04/2018 at 02:08 KillahMate says:
They can’t – if you don’t use Galaxy all your play time stats will just read as zero.
24/04/2018 at 02:00 racccoon says:
If they managed to get the launcher screen size flexible its ok then :)
One thing you got to understand about Gog is they have a policy of PC games that can run by themselves like the way it was install, update, play!
If you don’t like the gog launcher you do not have to use it, I only use it at times just to simply see it but you do not have to use it if its not to your liking just play the games on your desktop.
STEAM on the other hand forces you use their system, so without it your not playing a game they hold!
STEAM IS A PRISON FOR PC GAME PLAYERS if your not in their PRISON and in your own CELL you can not use their games INSIDE, period.
So, Gog is way much free’er and better.
24/04/2018 at 03:17 grimdanfango says:
Yeah, as much as I don’t like the idea of anything being opt-out by default, GOG does have a somewhat reasonable defence that their entire Galaxy client is opt-in in the first place, and you’re not actually penalized in any way by not using it, they even allow you to download the installation files directly from their website if you choose.
24/04/2018 at 03:44 kud13 says:
It can sometimes be a hassle managing a new release with multiple DLCs without Galaxy. I could not get all the expansions for Cossacks 3 to show up in game by installing them through GOG Downloader files.
They also don’t do a great job updating your downloads without Galaxy- if they implement a patch, but you miss it and come back to the game in, say, a few months, you’ll have to re-download the entire installer using GOG Downloader.
At that point it’s much simpler to add your existing installation to Galaxy and then update from there.
Also, for newer games, Galaxy has achievements, if you’re into that, but want your games DRM-free.