Descent-y shooter Overload launches May 31st

In this ever-shifting modern world where up becomes down becomes left and before you know it you’re all sorts of lost in life, maybe more Descent can help us reorient ourselves. Or Overload, the new six-degrees-of-freedom spaceship shooter from the co-founders of Descent creators Parallax Software. It’s doing Descent-y shooting in a modern way, sending players into sci-fi warrens to blast bots and zap-pow to victory. Following a crowdfunding campaign and a year in early access, it’ll finally launch on May 31st, developers Revival Productions announced today. And it looks a little something like this.
See? Descent-y.
Along with a singleplayer story campaign, Overload boasts a challenge mode and competitive multiplayer. And VR support for people with stomachs made of steel; Descent always twisted my melon even just on a screen. Revival Productions plan to release a level editor after launch too.
Descent co-creators Matt Toschlog and Mike Kulas launched a Kickstarter campaign for Overload back in February 2016, then took the game to Steam Early Access in March 2017.
This is quite separate to Descent: Underground, the recent multiplayer-focused take on Descent that was made by people who weren’t involved with the original games but have licensed the name.
Overload will properly launch for Windows, Mac, and Linux on May 31st via Steam and GOG. The price will go up from its current early access amount of £19/€23/$25 to $35.
You can get a broad sense for the game in
year-old “playable teaser” demo.
23/04/2018 at 14:19 DatonKallandor says:
Overload is fantastic (which backers can attest to, since it’s been playable basically from day one). It’s smooth, runs great and it’s just Descent. And most importantly it’s singleplayer first.
23/04/2018 at 14:43 LuNatic says:
I’m not usually a graphics snob, but that looks very… 15 years ago, and I don’t see anything in the trailer to suggest that they spent their time and money coming up with gameplay any more complex than Descent.
23/04/2018 at 15:57 Neutrino says:
That’s because nobody wanted more complex gameplay. They just wanted Descent with great graphics, which this is.
23/04/2018 at 16:13 Telkir says:
If graphics like this were possible 15 years ago then wow, I must’ve missed some great games back then… :)
No, Overload isn’t DOOM or Far Cry 5 or any other eyeball-wowing modern title, but the visual style they’ve used is consistent and easy on the eyes. The robot designs are all distinct, and they need to be in order to recognise how best to deal with them in a split second.
I’d definitely recommend giving the free playable teaser a try to see how the game looks like in motion. The video doesn’t do it much justice after the encoding takes its toll.
(As a note, the playable teaser was updated to v3.0 only a couple of days ago so it’s an excellent “shareware” representation of the imminent full release.)
Deliberately haven’t played the EA version for several months so that I don’t get too spoiled and now I’m really starting to feel the wait. Roll on May 31st for some reactor melting and multiplayer fun!
23/04/2018 at 18:48 GepardenK says:
Try the free playable teaser on steam. Graphics are surprisingly impressive due to how clean they are combined with how things go boom based on kinetic impact.
23/04/2018 at 15:24 Dominic Tarason says:
I’ve been playing Overload on and off since the very first preview build, right up to the current early access release. It’s fantastic.
It’s Descent, yes, and doesn’t aspire to be anything more, but it sands every last rough edge off the original games and buffs it up to a mirror sheen. The enemy AI is still just sneaky enough to be consistently fun to fight, and the explosions are utterly gorgeous.
The comment above grumbling that it’s not any more complex than classic Descent? Descent is one of the more complex FPS’s out there to this day. Juggling arsenals of primary and secondary weapons while using ship abilities all while navigating a full 3D maze is immensely demanding. Anything more complex would be hell to play.
23/04/2018 at 17:12 DatonKallandor says:
And the secret hunting. Oh those devious secrets, they could be on the floor, in the walls, in the ceilings. There could be secrets inside secret.
I hope the crazy “fire a guided missile to trigger the door to the secret from the other side of the map” stuff made it into Overload (in moderation).
23/04/2018 at 18:22 Dominic Tarason says:
Fiendish and frequent secrets are present and correct.
23/04/2018 at 16:16 mitrovarr says:
I like how they just managed to make the game everyone wanted them to make without going crazy and tripling the scope or turning it into another bloody MMO.
23/04/2018 at 16:26 Cvnk says:
That looks fun as hell and immediately invoked memories of how thrilling is was to skillfully slide around Descent’s levels once you got the hang of the controls. It was often euphoric.
I hope the sound design is as good as Descent’s was (not that I have any reason to doubt it will be). Those mechanical peals were a huge part of the game’s feel.
And as much as I hated it I kind of hope the theif bot returns. It was frustrating to deal with but so satisfying to destroy.
23/04/2018 at 18:31 Dominic Tarason says:
I think there’s some Thief Bot-ish thing in there, but not quite as frustratingly twitchy. As for the audio design, I’d say it’s pretty on point from what I’ve played. There’s plenty of footage of the game around.
They also got Dan Wentz back in for the soundtrack so it *sounds* like Descent.
23/04/2018 at 18:36 GepardenK says:
What Thief bot-ish design are you referring to here? While I found the stealing mechanic annoying I loved how the Thief bot gave you a true nemesis to try to outfox. Sadly I haven’t seen anything like it in the Overload EA (other than all-around excellent AI that try to kite you of course).
23/04/2018 at 18:32 GepardenK says:
You bet sound design is on par. One of the most impressive things about Overload is just how well designed it is. Everything just *feels* right. It’s honestly quite shocking the first time you play.
23/04/2018 at 16:42 Menthalion says:
Can’t wait to dust off the old SpaceNavigator to play Descent with a real 6DoF controller again.
Last time I used it was for Elite, made docking instantaneous the moment I had the configuration right. Not much of a game though.
23/04/2018 at 18:25 Jabberwock says:
Do not have my SpaceBall anymore, but Razer Hydra works quite well. Actually, Hydra does something which SpaceBall could not – it allows me to do rotations with one hand and movement with the other.
23/04/2018 at 17:08 SuicideKing says:
inb4 “From the creators of FreeSpace”
I’m happy that this is happening, I never played the original Descent games.
23/04/2018 at 17:58 GepardenK says:
You barely made it. I was just going to say. Not only is this designed by many from the Freespace 2 crew (You can just feel it from the moment you boot a level; same tight movement control, same feeling of kinetic impact as you blast enemies – just improved), but the writer is also the same guy who wrote the amazing Freespace 2 story.
Edit: That username though. Coincidence or FS2 reference?
23/04/2018 at 18:17 epmode says:
I’ve been looking for a worthwhile spiritual successor to Descent for ages now. While several contenders have been released in the last 10+ years, nothing came close to the real thing. ..except Overload. This is the real deal and I’m very happy to be a backer. It’s exactly what I wanted.
23/04/2018 at 19:12 zigguratvertigo says:
When I read Alice’s headline, I thought it said “Decent-y shooter”, as in sort-of-decent. Approximately good. And I think that would have been a much better headline than the actual one.
23/04/2018 at 19:13 Telkir says:
Descent has a special place in my heart as pretty much the first shareware game that I played (and later bought) on PC after upgrading from an Amiga 500. You can probably imagine just how mindblowing that experience was, and I’ve been a fan of 6DoFs since.
It’s sad that the genre has suffered such a withering drought after Descent 3, but at least we’re finally getting a game that might be the one to truly spark a Revival *coff*. It’s about damn time.
I’ve got my fingers tightly crossed that Overload becomes profitable enough for the devs to keep supporting it with a well-polished level editor, updates after release, and perhaps some extra official levels… then ultimately a sequel! Forgive me if I don’t feel like waiting another 20 years for the next successor :P