Steam Charts: In MemoVRium Edition

With Steam’s big VR Spring Sale on, obviously the charts are a bit full of… ha ha ha, no of course not. No one wants VR. Same old same old.
I’d just like to say my own thank you and goodbye to SteamSpy as was, after last week’s effective end. The site was invaluable to many, especially independent developers trying to fathom any rationale out of the batshit madness that is the Steam Store. But for me it had a much more specific use: it showed all historical discounts on a game in the most useful and clear way, letting me quickly understand re-entries in the Charts and peculiar trends. It has been an aid for me since I started writing this column one hundred and forty-five years ago, and as much of a pain in the arse as its wild sales estimates were in the hands of the unwashed, it was really very useful for many things.
Anyway, this week I’m going to explain how to make the VR version of all the charting games, because I’m the cleverest.
10. Divinity: Original Sin 2
Obviously a top-down RPG presents immediate problems when it comes to a VR recreation, but massive inconvenience and no good reason to do it has never stopped VR development, and nor should it now. In DiVRinity: OVRiginal Sin 2, the player plays as one of the fireballs cast by a magic-wielding NPC, able to slightly steer the direction in which it’s being fired, while given the extraordinary freedom to look around a bit while hurtling through the air toward a bad lizard.
9. Darkest Dungeon
Briefly dropping its price by two-thirds saw this two year old game re-entering the charts, but it’s back up to £19 again now. I know that because I used SteamPrices.com, which has a horrible fiddly graph nowhere near as nice and clear as SteamSpy once had. Sadness.
DaVRkest Dungeon is a no-brainer. You’ll be able to play the 2D turn-based combat, but on a vast cinema screen that appears in front of you, rendered in breathtaking low-res 3D, surrounded by the empty seats of the theatre, a keyboard and mouse depicted in life-like form beneath your two floating VR hands, operated by augmented Vive wands. Play Darkest Dungeon like you never have before: dizzy.
7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
It’s the Counter-Strike you know and love, but this time the fast-paced team-based online action takes place all around you! CounteVR-StVRike allows you to zip around the familiar maps without all the effort of pressing W, instead letting you teleport between pre-designated markers on the ground, ideally placed for optimum aiming at enemies. And don’t miss out on the ultimate graffiti spraying minigame!
6. Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition
Long-time fans of Final Fantasy were up in arms when XV revealed that its fights were to take place in-situ, the first time ever in the series. In what many are seeing as a mea culpa from Square, the VR version releasing later this century is to put this right.
Final Fantasy XVR will see players playing the game as usual, until each combat encounter where they’ll need to don their VR headset, switch the game over to Steam VR mode, and then play the fight in a top-down mode where you can actually literally reach into the game board and move your characters around a grid of squares, set in a field miles from anywhere. Fight over, take the helmet back off, reload the game, and you’re back where you left off, and everyone’s happy!
5. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
A hefty 2/3 discount on the £50 year old game, alongside the recent announcement of a season 2, and the even more recent announcement that Sam Fisher was to be moonlighting in the game this month, did the trick for Wildlands.
However, more importantly, here are the recently leaked notes on the forthcoming Tom Clancy’s Ghost VRecon Wildlands: Explore the Delta Company, First Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group own base in vivid detail! See where the Ghosts eat, sleep and relax, in this never-before-seen behind-the-scenes peak into the lives of your favourite warmongers. Featuring over an hour of content, this VR special offers a unique experience unlike anything before in the Ghost Recon universe.
4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
A VR version of Skyrim, which would be called SkyVRim were it possible, can never exist. The deal Bethesda signed with the mayor of Tamriel many years back, before development of Daggerfall began, prevented there ever being a VR depiction of the continent.
It made sense back then, of course, but today where VR is much less dangerous and slightly less racist, it could be argued the agreement is out of date. Hopes are that it can be renegotiated before the release of the next Elder Scrolls VI: Hammerfell in 2019.
8 & 3. Far Cry 5
FaVR CVRy 5 of course places the emphasis on the game’s hunting, with a few tweaks and changes to the original free-roaming concept. Naturally players will stand still in the VR build, and weapons are limited to the bow and arrow. Bears and skunks will run freely about the player, who must take part in the absolutely life changing experience of pulling back one of the VR wands by their ear while holding the other one up in front of them, maybe at eyeline if they can sort of guess where that is, and then press the trigger, exactly replicating the experience of archery.
Updates later this year intend to add in a helicopter flight sim option, where you’ll be able to look down and see all sorts of lights, and even look out of the windows.
2. Dying Light Enhanced Edition
In an uncanny repeat of February, Dying Light reduced its bells-and-whistles version down by two-thirds, so sees itself back in the charts. But cor, #2 is quite the feat for the three-year-old game. That it’s constantly being updated with new #content certainly helps, and the season pass in this bundle ensures you get all of that.
Unfortunately there can be no VR version, as the game’s title features neither a V nor an R, and I’ve got a running joke to maintain here.
1. PlayeVRUnknown’s BattlegVRounds
Whenever there’s a thunderstorm, as there was two nights ago (we get about one a year here in the South West), I listen to Sometimes by James. So so shall you.
The Steam Charts are compiled via Steam’s internal charts of the highest grossing games on Steam over the previous week.
23/04/2018 at 11:26 Someoldguy says:
BVRavo? BraVRo? Screw it, bVRaVRo, John! My parents raised me to believe that it’s not seemly for a grown man to giggle, so I’ll pretend that I didn’t. Repeatedly.
23/04/2018 at 11:43 Spacewalk says:
That’s a pretty cheap skin on that mallet John, I hope you didn’t pay for it.
23/04/2018 at 13:47 Vodka, Crisps, Plutonium says:
Not trying VeeR away the subject of discussion to Hammer down yet another pointless pun thread – though they’re somewhat endagered VaRiety of species these days – but it’s hard to skip that particular cup of boVRil.
23/04/2018 at 11:45 MonkeyJug says:
If you insist on doing these, why not just have a 12-month rollover, where a game over 12 months old gets discarded from the top ten? It would at least alert people to games that are currently relevant.
23/04/2018 at 12:06 Someoldguy says:
They’re the Steam charts, as reported by Steam. If you want different games in them, you need to persuade people to stop buying the same shit each week through Steam.
Don’t worry though, I predict at least one completely new game in the top 10 next week.
23/04/2018 at 14:21 MonkeyJug says:
My prediction is Grand Theft Auto V for re-entry at number 9! 😋
23/04/2018 at 14:42 Someoldguy says:
Battletech should comfortably stomp past it unless having multiple preorder versions splits its sales too much. The week after that Pillars 2 heaves into view.
23/04/2018 at 12:26 sub-program 32 says:
I have to say, I did rather enjoy the gimmick of this weeks charts. :D
23/04/2018 at 12:58 Avioto says:
This VR sale was pretty awesome, I cleared almost all of my VR wishlist. Had the most fun with Operation Warcade VR so far.
23/04/2018 at 13:03 Celcos says:
Vying Right, or VR for short. A multiplayer courtroom simulator with zombies.
23/04/2018 at 14:32 icarussc says:
Phoenix WVRight meets Left 4VR Dead??
23/04/2018 at 13:27 gwop_the_derailer says:
Thank God for Plunkbat being at the top, always ensuring there’s good music linked below.
Talking of James…
23/04/2018 at 15:24 ShieldSean says:
Well, that’s 10 minutes I’ll regret on my deathbed.
23/04/2018 at 19:52 Sarfrin says:
If that’s what you’ll be regretting, you need to get out more.
23/04/2018 at 16:21 geldonyetich says:
I’m sorry, John, but I cannot be moved by your open mockery of VR unless I experience it in true 3D with head tracking. I have ascended beyond all two dimensional attempts at meaning conveyance. Some would say that this would put me at a disadvantage, in the same way that having a smaller install base of hardware would make it less likely for VR games to show up in the top ten Steam charts. But they don’t understand. They can never understand.
23/04/2018 at 16:47 jeremyalexander says:
I had the chance to spend some time with a friends VIVE and Fallout 4 and I sure want it, desperately. The problem isn’t that people don’t want it, the problem is the same it’s been since day one, the cost. A VIVE pro, after you get all the equipment is around 1000 dollars, and that’s if you have a computer that can handle it, if you don’t there’s another 1000 dollars, and you haven’t bought a game yet. VR is the future, but until I can get it for 300 or less, it has to be a pass. I have too many expenses already to justify spending a couple thousand dollars on computer hardware. I’m at least a year away from setting enough aside. But seriously, once you wander through Boston, or climbed to High Hrothgar in VR, it’s hard to ever imagine playing any other way.
23/04/2018 at 18:07 fish99 says:
You don’t need the Vive Pro to enjoy VR though, and most people thinking of getting VR probably already have a gaming PC. The Rift was only £350 this xmas, £50 more for a third sensor and you’re set.
23/04/2018 at 17:39 Darth Gangrel says:
If anyone ever makes a movie out of these VR games, I hope that Jon FaVReau is directing.
23/04/2018 at 18:01 fish99 says:
The VR sale might have done better if there were some decent discouts.
23/04/2018 at 18:33 GameOverMan says:
Dying Light Enhanced Edition features a buggy that goes VRooom, so at least there’s that.
23/04/2018 at 19:20 Gomer_Pyle says:
The Skyrim bit gave me a chuckle.