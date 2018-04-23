Stellaris’ next expansion tells tales of new horizons

One of the best things about Paradox’s increasingly feature-studded and DLC-expanded 4X strategy sandbox Stellaris is its focus on storytelling. In the vein of Crusader Kings 2, you’ll find yourself frequently confronted with decisions to make as the ever-living Emperor Of Space, which can often spiral into lengthy story arcs with sometimes spectacular end results. The next expansion for the game, Distant Stars, will be adding a good chunk more interactive prose to flesh out exploring the far fringes of the galaxy, adding a multitude of story arcs short and long to the mix.
Probably the most impressive story arc in the game at present is The Horizon Signal, which was added as free DLC at the end of 2016. While it would be terrible of me to spoil it, those on the fence as to whether Stellaris is worth trying might want to peek at this many, many-staged, empire-redefining saga here on the official Stellaris Wiki.
There are four key chunks to Distant Stars, which – from Paradox’s descriptions, at least – sounds like one new major story arc and three new sets of smaller event chains. In the headlining ‘Behind Closed Doors‘ story, you and other rival empires will be fighting it out over a sealed pathway to a mysterious sector of space outside of any known charts, which sounds very much like the kind of grand sci-fi tale that could ordinarily fill a book, but Stellaris will use to generously season an individual playthrough.
On a smaller scale, the ‘Sensors are Picking up… That Can’t be Right‘ events will introduce a whole new range of weird spatial anomalies to examine, research, or shoot torpedoes at. ‘Brave New Worlds‘ will include… new worlds, full of new life and new civilizations to test out your best Starfleet impression on. Or shoot torpedoes at.
Lastly, for those who go for the torpedoes first and ask questions later, the ‘There’s Always a Bigger Fish’ events will add a number of gigantic space-faring mega-creatures to the universe. Some may be friendly and good subjects for research, others may want to snack on a fleet or two. Either way, they’re just space monsters and, well, torpedoes.
Sadly, Paradox aren’t quite ready to tell us when Distant Stars will be ready for release (hopefully it’s not caught in some kind of horrible predeterministic temporal loop), but they’ve already set its launch price at £7.19/$10, and already has a store entry on Paradox’s site here. Or maybe it was always there, just waiting for us to discover it, as it knew we would.
23/04/2018 at 21:00 BaaBaa says:
After 2.x and reworking of doomstacks and battles, my next wish for Stellaris is for it to make non-military pursuits just as interesting and engaging. Currently, once the exploration phase is over and the borders are drawn, the mid-game becomes an idle game with occasional input for what to research next unless you’re caught up in a galactic conflict.
23/04/2018 at 21:41 darkath says:
Rejoice!
On the current roadmap for stellaris here are some items of interest to you :
– A ‘galactic community’ with interstellar politics and a ‘space UN’.
– Deeper Federations that start out as loose alliances and can eventually be turned into single states through diplomatic manuevering.
– Empire trade mechanics and trade agreements.
– A galactic market where resources and strategic resources can be imported and exported.
– Espionage and sabotage mechanics.
I think it’s safe to assume the next major expansion will focus on diplomacy and astropolitics
23/04/2018 at 21:00 Faldrath says:
Dominic, I get a feeling you’d like to talk about torpedoes.
(also, yay more Stellaris!)
23/04/2018 at 21:06 BaaBaa says:
What I wanna know is whether this DLC will be a dud or not.
23/04/2018 at 21:07 Dominic Tarason says:
I can’t think of a single Starfleet captain they let down. It’s the go-to button for when space just gets too weird and you need an explosion to straighten things out a little.
23/04/2018 at 21:40 Captain Narol says:
Torpedoes are for weak souls. A good Starfleet Captain solves everything with Diplomacy and Ruse.
It is known.
23/04/2018 at 21:47 Captain Yesterday says:
And if that doesn’t work there’s always omega-13.
23/04/2018 at 22:37 vecordae says:
That sounds effective. Which button do I use to fire Diplomacy and Ruse at my enemies?
23/04/2018 at 23:30 rayo153 says:
Prrffft! my tachyon lances would like to have a word with your ambassador.
24/04/2018 at 01:04 log1932 says:
That “good” Starfleet Captain gets fried by a squad of Guardsmen holding powered-up flashlights.
There is only war. And the laughter of thirsty gods.
And, of course, torpedoes.
24/04/2018 at 03:30 Captain Narol says:
That never happens that way in the TV Shows !!! Give me back my countless hours of watching !!!!
23/04/2018 at 22:30 ZJVavrek says:
You may enjoy the definitive Voyager torpedo inventory log: link to youtube.com
23/04/2018 at 22:21 mitrovarr says:
Oh man. I wasn’t sure I wanted to play Stellaris again after the last few updates completely changed the game but… yeah. This’ll get me back in.
23/04/2018 at 22:45 SaintAn says:
So messed up that they haven’t even finished fixing the game from 2.0, broke it even more with the last update a week ago, and now they’re already announcing an overpriced DLC. They lost a whole lot of players from the unconsensual 2.0, so I wonder just how little self respect the remaining victims have.
Piracy is a wonderful freeing thing when a corporation is being abusive.
23/04/2018 at 23:26 Oskar Moleman says:
Calling free updates on game content abusive is a bit much don’t you think?
24/04/2018 at 02:13 Michael Anson says:
No stretch is too far to justify piracy, apparently.
24/04/2018 at 02:50 Imperialist says:
Gotta love that their line of reasoning is that they somehow have more of a claim to something (for free, no less) than the people who came up with it in the first place.
2.0 is far superior as a game to everything prior…though, it does need some tweaking in a few spots.
I personally think that the game needs more character-based events. It doesnt need to be CKII, but giving us control over our leader’s lineage would be nice, and having events tie into it would be better. Even EU4, despite an equally loose approach, has character events for your heirs and whatnot.
24/04/2018 at 00:11 mitrovarr says:
You know you can just play any old version in the launcher, right?
24/04/2018 at 00:24 DatonKallandor says:
You are entitled to the game you bought – and you still have it (thanks to Paradox keeping all the old versions to switch to on Steam). You are not entitled to keep the game in a worse state beacuse you don’t like the improvements.
24/04/2018 at 03:47 ogopogo says:
But you can just park the game at whatever ver. you want in the steam settings, and many mods are accommodating about keeping old versions up for people that do this, so what’s the issue?
If you want to play MP then I suppose it’d be a pain to switch back and forth but why not just install a single mod to fix the (admittedly) ridiculous war weariness inflation in 2.0 and move on? They got everything else right in 2.0, it’s just that one thing.