Stellaris update 2.1 will rework anomalies and nudge space monsters out of your hyperlanes

I really want to get into Stellaris. I find myself buying every major expansion close to its release, convincing myself that late-game megastructures, role-playing as a robot or blowing up planets will be the hook that reels me in. Every time, I merrily launch into a fresh game – only to find my fun dissolving into work once I’m a few hours in.
“But that’s the best bit!”, you say. “Roaming the galaxy and discovering strange worlds with stranger stories is the most alluring step towards a fantastic sci-fi experience!”. Paradox are making that step even easier to take with update 2.1 by removing failure risk from anomaly research, and rejigging hyperlanes so space-nasties don’t get placed on chokepoints. I’m glad to see changes are still arriving that shake up the early game – perhaps they’ll be enough for me to stick with a galaxy long enough to actually build a goddamn Dyson Sphere.
As always, Paradox explained the reasoning behind the planned changes on their dev blog: “We found that the possibility to fail on anomalies added little to the game in terms of interesting choices, and mostly frustrated players or made them wait with researching said anomalies until their chance of success was maximized”. Instead, the time it takes to research an anomaly will depend on the level of the scientist assigned to the task. “Researching a level 2 anomaly with a level 2 scientist will be a comparatively quick affair, while attempting a level 10 anomaly with the same scientist can take a very, very long time, and might mean that it is better to return to it later with a more skilled scientist, so not to hold up your early exploration”.
The need for a new system makes a lot of sense to me. When research projects fail in the current game, you tend to be left with a boring message by the scientists involved, who shrug their shoulders and point out what a waste of time that was. You could argue that makes the ones that do succeed all the more interesting, but there’s a lot to be said for just packing the galaxy with as many cool stories as possible.
Paradox are also making those stories more accessible through changes to hyperlane generation. They’ve “created a new generation algorithm that builds up ‘clusters’ of stars with a high degree of internal connectivity”, “connected to each other by thinner ‘highways’ which form natural chokepoints”. Those chokepoints will be detected by the game, we’re assured, so the algorithm won’t place a fleet-eating monstrosity between you and the wider galaxy.
Oh, and there are some new star systems in the works too – one with two or three stars that contain “more planets and resources than conventional, single-star systems.”
Will those and the rest of the unannounced changes in update 2.1 be enough to coax me into the mid game proper? Who knows yet, but you can bet I’ll end up starting another game.
23/04/2018 at 13:51 Gothnak says:
I just got Endless Space 2 in the rcent Bundle and so far having more fun with that. Nothimng happened in my Stellaris game, whereas at least i’ve started a small war with a close neighbour in ES2 (Well, they settled right next to me, so they started it) and on the overall score i’m 5th which doesn’t bode well.
I was only talking to a mate last week why we both agreed that MOO2 is still the best 4x space game? Probably the awesome combat we decided and the tight tech tree.
Endless Space does get a point for abstracting all planets into systems which removes a lot of the busy work.
23/04/2018 at 14:05 doodler says:
ES2 is great for the world building and flavor text about each race but you’re quickly going to realize that the stories provided by the quest system for each race are superficial at best with no real effect on your empire beyond some bonus resources when you complete each checkpoint. The other issues with the combat balancing and the completely awful late game crisis that will force you into wars with former allies will probably make you realize that even though each race has mildly different mechanics you’re still going to be doing the exact same things and builds because the AI can’t design a decent ship. Not to mention the fact that if you let some races get too far ahead technologically or to the end of their military trees you will have to rely on the random chance of finding power-ups or choosing the right tactic card that will allow your fleets to even have a chance
MOO2 is the barometer by which all 4x games are judged but personally I think Stellaris is the best 4x out right now because you can succeed by building tall or wide. Granted some of the ascension perks need balancing(psionic unity builds are basically banned in MP) but they can all provide very different dynamics for how you proceed and determine what end game crisis develops. The latest patches creating the hyperlane choke points and the jump drive changes are fantastic and really resolve most of the issues the game had originally with the fleet combat. I hope they make a few more tweaks to diplomacy and give you more options soon.
23/04/2018 at 14:24 Gothnak says:
Oh Stellaris seemed like it was goingto be fun, but nothing happened.
I ended up with a decent sized empire, squashed on one side by a huge Empire and butted up against two others. We all just sat there turn after turn researching tech. I had no goals to aim for, diplomatic options were limited, and it was just all… bland.
23/04/2018 at 14:41 OpT1mUs says:
It’s not even close to being the best 4x,it’s not even the best space 4x, which would still be Distant Worlds, from which Stellaris already borrowed heavily.
23/04/2018 at 15:33 Kalle says:
Distant Worlds is utterly horrible. I’ve played strategy games for 30 years and it is by far the worst experience I have ever had. The game explains nothing so you’re either forced to automate everything, learning nothing in the process, or trial an error systems where you have no idea what to even look for. The tutorials are a joke and player-made guides are patchy and inconsistent. Ship building is a chore, the economy is impossible to get on top of, and the entire game is an exercise in frustration. It wants to be a simulation so bad it’s meant to be watched, not played.
23/04/2018 at 16:43 Calculon says:
DW:U is IMO too the best 4X game made. Yes it takes quite a bit to get into it – but once you do its quite fun/satisfying compared to other 4X’s
My main complaint with DW:U and the only reason I dont play is because the AI is terrible and the Diplomatic options are just as bad. Otherwise it would be my go-to.
For those that like MOO2 still – then check out Gal Civ3 – with the expansions its quite good, the AI is good, diplomatic options are good, and has more of an economy than Stellaris but less than DW:U. My big complaint about Gal Civ3 is the economy needs more work, as does the ‘settler spam’ – it’s still very much a ‘Those who colonize the most win’ strategy game – which is disappointing. I keep hoping they will update it to support tall empires as opposed to just wide.
My ranking at the moment is
DW:U
Gal Civ 3
Stellaris
23/04/2018 at 17:10 DatonKallandor says:
I don’t understand how anyone can recommend GalCiv to someone who liked MoO2. At least half the fun of MoO2 was it’s brilliant combat and how the research and ship design fed into it. GalCiv has the worst combat in the 4x market, along with Endless Space, and utterly pointless ship design.
The true successor to the 4X Throne is Sword of the Stars 1.
23/04/2018 at 18:43 bacon seeker says:
Distant Worlds 2 is being worked on now, with 3-d graphics… I really hope its as good as the first one.
I think Distant Worlds is so polarizing to 4x people because it’s a kind of simulation/4x hybrid, in the way that Stellaris is a grand strategy/4x hybrid. That’s why I love Distant Worlds and am OK with Stellaris, even though I rarely like “pure” 4x games like Civ.
23/04/2018 at 18:55 TheOx129 says:
Distant Worlds has a couple of fantastic ideas wrapped up in a rather bland, cumbersome package. The civilian economy and customized level of automation are both excellent (at least in concept, if not necessarily in execution), but things like UI, diplomacy, etc. leave a lot to be desired. I’m fairly sure it’s either a one-man or small-team operation, so the game is quite impressive when taking that into account, but I do hope that the sequel substantially improves areas that feel a bit undercooked in DW:U.
23/04/2018 at 14:55 Sakkura says:
You should have seen the last couple sessions of our RPS multiplayer campaign. We just wrapped up a grueling war that consumed the northeastern part of the galaxy, hot on the heels of the dismantling of several empires in the area.
Singleplayer can be more boring sometimes. Depends what kind of position you start in. You can always force-spawn some devouring swarms, determined exterminators etc. if you want to avoid diplomatic gridlock.
23/04/2018 at 15:26 Gothnak says:
Yeah, could never face playing MP. People have more time to play games to death than me, i’d get trounced, would not be fun.
23/04/2018 at 19:34 TheOx129 says:
But MoO2 isn’t even the best MoO game, so how could it be the best space 4X? ;)
In all seriousness, I think MoO2 casts too large of a shadow on space 4Xs and developers would do well to look elsewhere – Emperor of the Fading Suns? Ascendancy? – instead of constantly trying to capture the “magic” of MoO2. The slider-based planet management of MoO1 was brilliant and, as far as I’m aware, has been unexplored outside of the first Sword of the Stars (which used it to fantastic effect, allowing them to focus on the ship combat, which was the meat of the game). And while its release was an absolute disaster, some of the core design concepts – particularly the focus on macromanagement – in MoO3 were fascinating and deserve to be explored more.
My personal space 4X design hot take: I’d love to see ship designers disappear from most space 4Xs. They may work brilliantly in combat-focused light 4X games like Sword of the Stars (or, hell, even in extremely complex ones like Aurora, if that’s your thing), but in most titles, I find them to be needless bloat that don’t function well within the game as a whole, as the AI often can’t cope with them. That said, I’d love spaceship design if it were a core part of some sort of Rule the Waves-esque title.
23/04/2018 at 19:50 bacon seeker says:
I completely agree with both points- the unhealthy obsession with Moo2 (which affects almost all low budget space 4x’s, which makes it harder for them to really innovate) and the ship design busywork. Although I’m fine with the latter as long as it can be automated well enough to keep me on par with the AI.
23/04/2018 at 14:06 Captain_Wozzeck says:
This article really sums up how I feel about stellaris. I’m a huge fan of paradox games, and I want to love stellaris because the species creation, politics and events are so great. However like you I cannot seem to continue a campaign beyond the midgame. There are only so many times you can upgrade tiles, siege down planets and survey systems until you get bored and start thinking about the next race you want to build, or (more likely) the next eu4 campaign you want to try.
23/04/2018 at 15:35 Kalle says:
For me that’s all Paradox games though. I play them until the current scenario stops being interesting, then I start a new game. Sometimes I want to eat the entire galaxy, other times I just want to see if my psionic slugs can build a dyson sphere.
23/04/2018 at 14:21 DatonKallandor says:
Another feature that’s been announced already is that hyperlanes will be unexplored at the start, so there’ll be a lot more mystery in how it all connects up.
23/04/2018 at 14:32 Someoldguy says:
I’m disappointed to say that 2.0 really killed my enthusiasm for Stellaris. In the past Paradox have used game updates to change systems around in their grant strategy games, sometimes to ones that I like less than what has gone before, but none have comprehensively turned me off a game as thoroughly as Stellaris 2.0.
Making all your early game progress dependant on one thing, your science vessels, ground everything to a halt. Only they can travel (slowly) to unexplored star systems. Only they can survey (slowly) stat systems. Only they can investigate (now even more slowly) anomalies. Nor can you spam build the vessels because unlike military shops they’re useless without a scientist leader, of which you have a very finite supply.
I used to love the start of the game because your scouts would be rushing out and uncovering new things, dying to strange unidentified threats, evaluating whether its worth building up the navy enough to gang up on known ones and meeting weird new neighbours. Meanwhile your science vessels plodded along behind, skipping tedious systems to head for the ones that looked more interesting. That kept things active when you had virtually no planets to manage or other decisions to take.
In four attempted starts since 2.0 they’ve all been deathly dull and I’ve never even reached the midgame to find out if it’s actually improved or just seems that way because you have finally left the science ship straitjacket behind. I’m going to have to be really desperate for some space 4x action before I return for a 5th.
I do agree that making most anomalies no fail is a good thing, but for some it’s going to eliminate that risk factor that balanced the reward. Once you know the events you can bet that anomaly x is going to lead to gaining a tech or a ship on success. The downside was potential loss of your science ship if you failed. Take that away and it’s just a winning raffle ticket every time and the winner is whoever gets their science ship their first.
23/04/2018 at 14:35 Someoldguy says:
Apologies for the typos. I would do my best to fix them if only the edit button hadn’t disappeared somewhere into the RPS void.
23/04/2018 at 15:24 Asurmen says:
Confused as to how 2.0 changed anything, or why you’d scout with anything but science vessels.
23/04/2018 at 15:53 Neutrino says:
Pre-2.0 you used to be able to scout with corvettes. That was very useful because building a few corvettes enabled you to scout in multiple directions while building up your Navy at the same time.
Post-2.0 Each system has to be visited by a defenseless science vessel before any other ship is allowed to go there.
As for why ships can only go to places that science vessels have been before, or why science vessels have to be defenceless, I have no idea. It doesn’t make any sense to me at all, bit like star lanes.
23/04/2018 at 15:58 beleester says:
Corvette scouting was a common strategy in earlier versions. It wasn’t as good as a full survey, but it got you a few important pieces of information:
1. Are there any spacefaring monsters that will devour my science vessel if I send it in there?
2. Are there any potentially-habitable planets?
3. Are there any other empires exploring in the same area?
This could give you some useful information to guide your initial expansion, plus it kept your science vessels from dying. It also got you into the diplomacy game much faster.
23/04/2018 at 16:30 Someoldguy says:
Exactly. It meant you found things to kill and star faring races to negotiate with pretty quickly and meant that if you met a really vicious enemy, it was only a corvette that went pop and not your survey ship with best science leader on board. But mainly it meant that you were moving several units about from the very start of the game, not just one or two science vessels with long delay timers for stopping to survey and analyse.
23/04/2018 at 16:46 Asurmen says:
But you don’t need to build a navy that soon, diplomacy without the technology tree gains you nothing, scouting isn’t needed in the game and science vessels run away from everything anyway. You can easily get a few science vessels scouting your local systems for exploitable resources and colonisable planets.
2.0 really didn’t change this.
23/04/2018 at 17:51 Someoldguy says:
It completely changed the tone for me by making it really, really slow. YMMV.
23/04/2018 at 16:44 bacon seeker says:
Same, I don’t like Space Lanes in my space games, and while I tried to give Stellaris 2.0 a fair shot, the early game keeps killing my enthusiasm. Even turning the hyperlane density up to max doesn’t help as much as you would expect, since you still have to move between adjacent stars. Also, the fact that your ships now have to cross every solar system at sublight to get to the hyper jump point on the other side kills the immersion for me even more. I get that there are sci fi settings that work this way, but it seems like a big downgrade from the openness of 1.x. Oh well.
23/04/2018 at 16:46 mitrovarr says:
Instead of removing the failure risk for anomalies they should just remove the mandatory bit (it used to go to zero if the scientist was experienced enough) and put corvette exploration back in.
The risk/reward for anomaly failure was interesting (you could always wait for a more experienced scientist with lower failure %). But I can see why it would be a problem with science ship exploration, because you are going to be losing them a lot and thus not getting experienced scientists until midgame.
Back in the old versions I sometimes managed to nurse my starting scientists all the way to uploading, which was kind of cool.
23/04/2018 at 17:09 DatonKallandor says:
Stellaris was supposed to be about exploration. It’s why the Hyperlane Network is going to be hidden with the next update too.
Corvette scouting meant you had met everyone in the galaxy and explored everything before the early game even ended. It was compeltely against the core conceit of the game (“The Galaxy is vast and full of wonders”).
23/04/2018 at 18:00 Someoldguy says:
You can’t possibly “explore everything” before the early game ends with hyperlanes unless you push the density way above standard settings. Single scout explorers can’t get past enemy empires, fallen empires or any except the most trifling space entities. It did alow you to discover your nearest neighbours so you could start planning a coherent strategy if you found yourself next to xenophobes or xenophiles. It also stops you getting bored to death from not encountering even a single other player empire in the first 100 years, as happened to me twice in 4 plays of 2.0. There wasn’t enough exploration to make it fun when all other elements of the game were at their most sluggish. If you’re sitting there watching timers tick down you might as well be playing an idle clicker game or, preferably, something better.
23/04/2018 at 17:01 Flavour Beans says:
Wow, this post came a little too early in the day, now that they announced the Distant Worlds story pack a few hours ago.
23/04/2018 at 18:10 SaintAn says:
Shame the game sucks now. They forced 2.0 on everyone without their consent, and we can’t go back to 1.9 because it has very few mods left, no updates for bugs, no new content coming, no nothing. What Paradox did is just disgusting. Took them a month to even fix the update’s bugs, and war still isn’t fixed. They apparently didn’t test a god damn thing. Then just recently they released a new patch that broke the game even worse.
Their moderators are doing some heavy censorship on the forums and steam forums of criticism too, threatening and banning people that don’t circlejerk. So they don’t even care what the customer thinks unless the customer worships them like a deity.
I bought every Stellaris DLC as they came out, even when they were a buggy mess, and in return they destroyed the game I paid all that money for.
23/04/2018 at 19:19 Sandepande says:
It happens.
23/04/2018 at 19:25 Zenicetus says:
I really want to like Stellaris because we can’t have enough good 4X games, but it continues to frustrate me. Everywhere I look, there are barriers that don’t feel organic to the game, just a way to slow the player down. And I don’t just mean the movement speed.
Can’t have more scouts in the opening moves because scientists are too hard to recruit. Can’t have more outposts because the influence required is ticking up so slowly, even when I have all the other resources I need. Can’t declare war without a casus belli. Can’t finish a war I’m winning due to other arbitrary limits and conditions. There are a bunch of systems in the game that seem thrown together to solve small problems, and they just don’t click well together.
So I’m playing more Endless Space 2 instead. That game has its problems (no space 4X is perfect), but it’s still a more compact, tightly designed game than Stellaris. Diplomacy could be better, but at least most of the major systems work well together. It’s a coherent game design. Unlike Stellaris, which feels like a game designed on the principle of “let’s throw everything against a wall and see what sticks.” It’s like the devs still haven’t figured out what kind of game Stellaris should be.
I still keep trying though, because the potential is there, if they can tighten up the game design.
23/04/2018 at 19:47 Nauallis says:
Playing as a “Determined Exterminator” or “Devouring Swarm,” or if you don’t like hiveminds, “Fanatic Purifier,” fixed a lot of those problems for me, I finally got to see the end-game and control better than ~40% of the galaxy on huge. Sectors actually work now, and breaking out from doomstacks to multiple fleets helps immensely.
It sucks to not see a lot of the federation/vassal/alliance diplomacy, but if you like to play pure expansion (I do) and want to see every other species as a resource, that play style was the way to go.
23/04/2018 at 19:48 Nauallis says:
Playing as robots is also my current preference, because you’re not dependent on food for population growth.