Wot I Think: BattleTech

I was perplexed to discover that my partner, also a home-worker, was wearing earplugs as she sat at her computer. There was, for once, none of the thunderous din of new kitchens or loft extensions being built in one of the adjacent terraced houses, and nor was my own PC’s volume set high as I threw stompy tankbots at each other in XCOM-meets-Mechwarrior turn-based strategy game/boardgame adaptation BattleTech. Stony-faced, she informed me that listening to me sporadically bellow “Oh god, it’s so boring” every few minutes is not terribly conducive to work. I didn’t even know I was doing it.
I don’t like calling things boring. It’s an aggressively dismissive criticism, and often says as much about the accuser as the accused. I’ve returned to BattleTech repeatedly, in different moods and with absolute determination to find the fun, but I keep winding up in the same place: bored. And then hating myself for feeling that way.
It’s not that I don’t like what BattleTech is doing – turn-based strategy skirmishes between squads of giant, human-piloted mechanical walkers, in very much an industrial rather than fantastical vision of science-fiction. There aren’t many videogame elevator pitches that would appeal to me more. It’s precisely because of that that I’ve kept on blaming myself, rather than BattleTech, for how bored I’ve often felt. How could I not enjoy a game that might as well have been made just for me? Eventually, though, I had a moment of minor epiphany.
You have, I trust, played a Civilization game or six in the past. Y’know how thrilling it is in the early and even middle stages of a campaign, where the majority of your decisions feel meaningful and the ratio of you doing stuff vs you watching stuff happen is very much on the side of the angels? And you know how, in most Civs, so much of the late game collapses into a slow-motion war of attrition, these gigantic empires slugging away at each other with all the energy of a 58-year-old boxer in the eleventh round? And how that essential ratio inverts, until ultimately far, far more time is spent observing than doing?
A BattleTech battle feels like that from the first turn of each battle. The scales are tipped massively, maddeningly in favour of watching rather than acting here. Every animation is too long (even after all the ‘glamcam’ over-the-shoulder action sequence options are turned off), each action is followed by numerous ticker tape-slow stat and status updates, automated camera pans have all the speed and grace of a shopping trolley with four rusted wheels, and the entire game lapses into unexpected motionlessness for a few seconds as frequently as the exhausted pusher of said trolley. My heart sinks when new enemies lurch into view – not because of the (significant) threat they represent, but because more units means more waiting.
I don’t think that redemption is impossible. Patches to my review code have tamed some of the pre- and post-action pauses already, and there’s no reason to think that more delays still can’t be crushed underfoot over time. Some tough decisions need to be made beyond that, though.
For instance, a Mech gracefully arcing its five different weapons and a stream of missiles through the sky sequentially, rather than simultaneously, is like watching industrial ballet the first time it happens, but multiply the several dead seconds involved by (on rough average) 12 mechs over 12 turns over dozens of battles. So many passive, tortured hours of waiting for the results. Same goes for the stomping – we all want stomping from a mech game, obviously, and high-speed stomping would just look silly, so an unhurried, AT-AT-like approach seems welcome. But 12 mechs, 12 turns, dozens battles: oof.
Clearly too, we want our Mechs to be heavily-armoured engines of death, not tissue-paper-thin ‘bots that crumple after one hit. In practice, the super-armoured approach taken is less like watching titans duel to the death and more like watching two people take turns to disinterestedly fire water pistols at each other.
The stuff you really want to see, like gun-arms being blown off, mechs collapsing to the ground as their legs are blown out from under them and death-from-above jump’n’stomp attacks, is in here. Such pay-offs have to be built up to only after several units’, and usually several turns’, worth of slow hitpoint attrition, with only minimal sense of consequence or tactility.
Getting to that point does require careful tactical thinking on the player’s part, about where to shoot from, who with, with what weapon and sometimes with a coup de grâce special ability, and that process I do enjoy, despite my frustration at its slow-motion presentation. It is satisfying to see a tough enemy’s missile-launcher hand disappear in a shower or sparks, or to slam two car-sized feet into its chest if you’ve knocked it down, but getting there is such a slog. On the other side of the coin, sitting through six enemies queuing up to lazily pepper your most vulnerable unit with as many as two dozen individually-fired guns is hellish, when all you want to know is if your lad lives or dies at the end of it.
Smart tactical thinking and a smattering of novel TBS ideas underpin BattleTech; it is not at all a mindless slugfest, and it is not afraid to be challenging. Positioning and range and weapon type and heat management and exposed flanks and permadeath and all that good jazz is here. I wish I could tap directly into it, bypass all this damned time-wasting.
I like almost everything BattleTech does, but not so much how it does it.
BattleTech’s boardgame origins are self-evident, even if the finer detail of its rules are different from its venerable, physical source material. Two meatbags locked in deadly competition over the space of a couple of hours is a thrilling time, but the subtle differences inherent in playing against voiceless AI, adding animations to every action and reaction and keeping the fight alive for dozens of hours changes everything.
A certain kind of pep is needed to re-inject the drama – your heart needs to be in your mouth almost every time you commit to a decision, VO and music need to build a sense of crisis, new enemies need to arrive at the worst possible time, rather than simply as a tedious matter of course. You need to never be more than a few moments away from taking the situation in-hand yourself.
BattleTech feels so functional in all these regards, going through the motions turn after glacial turn, and particularly failing in the matter of making enemies’ turns fast, vibrant and scary. My new mouse has already gained grey-brown stains where I’ve spent the past few days impatiently drumming my fingers upon it while I watch and wait and wait and wait for the fleeting opportunity to move a small distance, then shoot with almost invisible effect again.
Even the user interface feels flabby. Essential concepts are badly-conveyed by the tutorial, and the screen is drowning in arrows, meters and icons. I welcome complexity and variety, and mech-specific concepts like managing your tankbots’ heat or trying to carve away specific parts of your enemies appeal deeply, but here it’s poorly-taught and clumsily-presented. ‘Slog’ is the word that keeps coming to mind about BattleTech – even sussing out what’s going to happen when you move there or shoot that lacks the necessary at-a-glance ease. It’s not impenetrable: it’s just a slog.
The abundance of slog could have been offset by a big personality. There are well-written and performed, lore-heavy cutscenes in between storyline missions (which you do not need to follow slavishly – there are plenty of narrative-light sidemissions, which you’ll need to do to pay the bills in any case). These don’t outstay their welcome, even if they are a little listless, and they do on occasion lend some humanity to this cold, muted war of machines. By contrast, almost all is silence in-mission, outside of intro and outro dialogue.
I don’t want my pilots or their enemies babbling away while I’m trying to think, obviously, but BattleTech’s gone too far – it feels like no-one’s there at all. Just some long past caring robots duking it out in a dead world. It doesn’t even play to giant mech strengths all the much. Most terrain’s not deformed when your squad stomps over it, trees are not toppled by the weight of a 60 ton machine slamming into them, there are no puny humans to squish… The closest BattleTech gets to cannonfodder are more conventional yet still bullet spongey tanks, while I feel like I’ve seen its rather lifeless environments in two dozen other games.
I wish the Mechs themselves felt more distinctive, too. There’s an impressive range of different walker-types in here, which will thrill Battletech vets, but in practice most feel interchangeable – light/medium/heavy designation and short or long-range weapons is what matters most, and precious few mechs are immediately recognisable at a glance. I’d like to feel desperately proud and protective about my favourite mechs, but here it’s hard to care about them on a level beyond repair cost.
I should point out that BattleTech is not all battles. There’s also a base mode with its own inelegant and baggy interface, in which you can repair, upgrade and buy mechs, choose missions, unlock pilot skills, chat to ally advisors and so forth, and most importantly worry about having enough money to do any of that. If I were an awful person, I might say that it feels a lot like this whole section of the game borrowed too liberally from XCOM then tried to hide it with unnecessary sub-menus.
In fairness, it is a lot more involved in terms of managing damaged/hurt units and having to field a B,C,D or worse team while all your best guys are getting welded back together. There’s no shortage of meat on these bones, which is why I’m reluctant to part ways with Battletech despite how often it’s making my poor partner suffer my banal bellowing.
There is something great glinting just below BattleTech’s dour and crusty surface. So much now depends on whether future updates will dig for it or not – I pray they do. I’ve put an inordinate amount of time into playing Battletech, even starting the campaign over at one point, so convinced was I that I must be missing something or playing it wrong, but now I have reached an inescapable conclusion. If you want a picture of BattleTech, imagine a giant robo-tank silently firing an ineffective laser at another giant robot-tank – forever.
BattleTech is released today, via stores including Steam, GOG and Humble, for $40/€40/£35.
24/04/2018 at 11:05 FurryLippedSquid says:
Well that’s a shame.
24/04/2018 at 12:30 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
I, also, am saddened. I wanted this to rock.
Only bright side seems to be that some of the pain points appear to be stuff that you could file down pretty easily rather than intractable core defects:
Adding a tickbox option for “firing animations play simultaneously and/or are replaced by a damage summary because LRM-Missile-Massacre was only cool the first dozen times”, say, would not be major surgery and sounds like it would speed things up a great deal. (If memory serves XCOM had a similar problem, on a smaller scale because nobody had 10 hardpoints to discharge, and that was a mod level fix) It would remain to be seen if there is a suitable “don’t waste my time” vs. “OMG deathbots hell yes!” balance to be struck, you do want your giant, lethal, but sometimes clumsy and fragile, mech to feel good and visceral(which is exactly the sort of know-it-when-you-see-it unhelpful advice that is hard to execute; but at least adding “don’t waste my time” tickboxes to skip or run simultaneously almost all the delays imposed for animations at the player’s option would be doable).
The complaint that the battlefield feels dead is probably trickier (though might make for a fun Total Annihilation total conversion, since ‘robots unutterably distant from humanity fighting an eternal war of attrition’ is central to the premise): I suspect that the devs didn’t just forget about “it would be cool if my 60 ton death robot crushed puny obstacles” or “background VO chatter is atmospheric”(Homeworld did a great job with that, both the original and the deserts of Kharak one; I still recognize the chatter that accompanied winning, even match, and “need a call here fleet” losing all this time later); but both of those are not necessarily quick or cheap to add. More destruction of terrain decorations maybe; but bringing back the voice actors to do a zillion lines of radio chatter and concocting a suitable mechanism for determining when to use it would be deeply nontrivial.
I hope that animation/pacing quality-of-life stuff will be enough; because that’s the part that is most practical to deliver and likely to happen; and I really want to like this one.
24/04/2018 at 11:09 Ghostbird says:
With hindsight, most of these criticisms (slowness, lots of dice rolling, insufficiently distinctive mechs, dull background lore) applied to the boardgame too, though I enjoyed it back in the day.
24/04/2018 at 12:27 Shadow says:
It is… unfortunate, but at least superficially reasonable. The length of the animations and the attrition gameplay is, after all, visible in all the preview videos. I’d like to think the animations issue can be fixed, just like it was addressed in the XCOM games.
The attrition side, well, that might be Battletech itself’s fault, given its fantastical portrayal of mech combat as two giant machines slugging it out and taking innumerable hits, inspired in no real instance of warfare ever (except early 20th century naval combat, perhaps and only perhaps). This is harder to rectify, but I would appreciate it if the devs could push the gameplay towards higher lethality and a greater emphasis on mobility and positioning.
I had prepurchased the game, so I’ll be evaluating these issues before long. Animation length tolerance is very much a subjective thing, and hopefully it won’t be as bad for me. Fingers crossed.
24/04/2018 at 11:13 Kefren says:
It’s funny – I’m currently replaying FTL _again_, completing the game with every single ship and layout, and unlocking everything. It is taking me months. In that time I have played uncountable battles. And yet, I have never once felt boredom. Maybe it is some of the stuff you speak of – the speed at which it can play (but with paused commands for when it gets frantic). Or the fact that every game is like a little story, especially if you imagine personalities for the crew which affect the choices made. Or, more likely, it is hard to pinpoint what works so well in one game and less so in another. Too many details. FTL isn’t perfect, but it is one of my top ten games ever, and part of it is because I am never bored playing it, and even after losing badly I just want to start a new game. But yes, maybe some of it is to do with being able to control the pace without it turning into Benny Hill.
24/04/2018 at 11:17 Lo says:
Being able to write so entertainingly about something boring is a an amazing skill :D
24/04/2018 at 11:18 eljueta says:
It’s a ridiculous condition of being an adult with little time that I am almost glad it wasn’t that good, because I am now going through NieR:Automata and I was almost pulling the trigger on Battletech, but seeing the reviews I might hold on this a bit. Or really really really hope that Mechwarrior 5 is any good. Because that’s the Battletech I really want.
24/04/2018 at 11:24 wcq says:
I’m kind of glad I didn’t preorder it now.
If there’s something I hate, it’s turn-based games that waste your time. Waiting is somehow more bearable in real-time games, because actions taking time makes sense and you need to use that waiting time to think about your next move / manage some other units. In turn-based games, waiting is just waiting. There’s a reason why everyone always turns off battle animations after the first hour, if that’s an option.
Edit: Why do turn-based games need to wrest away camera control for those fancy-pants animations anyhow? Just let me look around and do some planning while you show off the particle effects.
24/04/2018 at 11:31 Bigamo says:
So the main point of complaint of the “writer” could be solved in seconds if he oppened the options menu? Who cares, lets bad mouth the best game of 2018 based on ignorance alone. Does someone actually get paid to write this?
24/04/2018 at 11:33 Alec Meer says:
You’ve come here with an agenda, so my replying is mostly futile, but for others reading: the options this happy chap speaks of do not exist. You *can* turn off XCOM-style glamcam stuff like over-the-shoulder shots, which saves a bit of time at the expense of the game’s most visually-exciting scenes, but this does not meaningfully reduce the excess of waiting and watching turn-to-turn.
24/04/2018 at 11:36 RIDEBIRD says:
Sounds like Xcom 2, which got better with patches and had similar options (that did not do enough), but you still had to use mods to reduce the waiting time where the engine frequently just hung out for ten seconds for seemingly no reason at all.
24/04/2018 at 11:40 Bigamo says:
I have “come with an agenda”? Sure, to read about the game i have been waiting 30 years to play, then i come excited to read the “what i think” and got disapointed by your shallow text. Nothing really super special, or do anyone come here without “an agenda”?
24/04/2018 at 11:48 wcq says:
You opened with putting scare quotes around “writer”. From that alone, it’s reasonably safe to assume you’re not here to offer constructive criticism.
24/04/2018 at 11:53 Bigamo says:
“Oh god, it’s so boring” is what you call “constructive criticism”? Oh, that just is valid about RPS, right?
24/04/2018 at 12:03 wcq says:
I don’t, because it’s not. And no. Since there was more to the WIT than that one sentence.
24/04/2018 at 11:50 Flavour Beans says:
“i have been waiting 30 years to play”
And my arms are very tired!
24/04/2018 at 11:57 John Walker says:
You called a game you haven’t played the “best game of 2018”, and criticised the review for failing to mention something imaginary.
I think “agenda” would be a very appropriate term. Perhaps take a breath.
24/04/2018 at 12:07 Sophistry says:
I’m not undercutting your point – I thought the same thing when I read his post – but he could perhaps have played the Beta. Likely, if he’s an Old Guard tabletop player.
And yet the Beta is different to the final game, and can also be arguably called a different game. Bit of a Ship of Theseus paradox, almost.
24/04/2018 at 12:26 Vylinius says:
Not to defend Bigamo’s disrespectful stance, but another review which recently came out mentioned options and on another forum where this review was discussed people talked about such options to handle some of the issues brought up in this piece. So, it’s possible, that a misunderstanding occurred which has lead to hyperbole on Bigamo’s part.
This isn’t to say that I totally agree with the review as it is presented, but I can understand the viewpoint. Personally, I’m the kind of nut who enjoys watching the animations of every single unit in Civ 4, which in the late game in the middle of the war can turn a single turn processing into a long multi-minute affair. And having at least watched if not played the game, the animations and waiting to see what the AI does or the shooting of the player’s mechs hasn’t bothered me too much. That said, I haven’t played the game, so I guess my opinion may change in some hours when I finally get the chance.
Beyond that one thing I haven’t spent as much time on is really studying the UI Which is why I found your opinions on it to be very interesting, but also frustrating. I didn’t feel like much depth was provided to your comments on the UI and wanted to know more detail about what was the trouble with it.
Besides that, I’ll admit to having contributed to the negativity at first that came with the release of this review on another website, but I wanted to post here in part to give a fair shake, and try and show that even a critic can be reasonable.
24/04/2018 at 11:38 RIDEBIRD says:
Appreciate this review a lot. Well written as well, and you narrate your experience in a cohesive manner. This type of waiting and processing is my gripe with this genre – I do like fancy animations, but they do not need to be overly complicated or take forever to execute. The weapon firing sounds really boring to watch over and over again, especially if the impact is not there.
I was going to buy this, but I’ll wait a bit for patches and mods to make it a bit snappier.
24/04/2018 at 12:31 Vylinius says:
Personally, I’ve thought the game is presently worth buying and made my own purchase, but I can agree about the weapon sounds in conjunction with the impact being a bit lacking. Sometimes the weapons hit, sounds go off, and a tank explodes. Other times it takes a few seconds for the tank to explode as the game processes all the damage, which I can see as being very jarring, and even more so with how weapons may feel lacking utterly in terms of impact when there’s isn’t something as exciting as a tank exploding happening at the end.
24/04/2018 at 11:43 pookie191 says:
I guess I’m the only one who read the article, saw the issues that were being complained about and went AWESOME!
24/04/2018 at 11:49 Flavour Beans says:
I wouldn’t say you’re the only one. While the overall vibe of the review did put a bit of a damper on my excitement for the game, everything stated here was justified well, and I was easily able to go “Oh, well, I don’t think that’s so bad, so this will probably still work for me!”
24/04/2018 at 11:59 Alec Meer says:
I’m always happy when people enjoy something I didn’t; I try to spell out why I didn’t so people can make their own decisions about whether it’s their kind of thing or not. One thing I can’t do is try to represent those people by pretending I had feelings I didn’t.
24/04/2018 at 12:23 Flavour Beans says:
Which I respect, and no one should expect you to. And yet… well, I’m sure you get hear far more on the matter than I could imagine.
24/04/2018 at 12:48 Laurentius says:
Yeah but it would quite honest to maybe admit it upfront that apart from XCOM and XCOM2 you actually didn’t enjoyed any other turn based game in recent years.
24/04/2018 at 11:47 Flavour Beans says:
It feels weird that such a thing should be exceptional enough to feel worthy of praise, but this review highlights one of the reasons I swing by RPS on a daily basis: the reviews are honest, and accept the fact that games are a subjective experience. Both this and yesterday’s Frostpunk seem to be relatively (though not necessarily outright) negative compared to most other reviews, but this is just due to how the game struck the person doing the write-up. If all I ever wanted to see was reviews that agree with every other review out there, all I would need is a MetaCritic average.
The added fun of RPS comes from how often someone besides the WIT’s writer will enjoy a game more, and bring that energy to further discussion and coverage. RPS is internally honest, too.
24/04/2018 at 11:49 Sophistry says:
For someone who was mildly annoyed at most by the whole XCOM2-pausing business, this does seem heavily skewed towards a similar issue here. I’d hope that RPS would commit to putting an edit in at the top of the page should patches or a mod be created to solve the issue for those who are bothered by it.
Full disclosure – I am a backer, so some people will assign bias here, but I really didn’t come away from the beta thinking “Oh boy, I was kept waiting a lot!” and I haven’t thought the same while watching people play it in the run-up to release. There have been some rather long loading screens between scenes, but that’s all that’s stuck in my mind on the subject.
Each to their own, but I can understand why some people are going to feel like a restaurant review that feels like it mostly complains about the fact there was no hand soap in the bathroom.
IIRC from the podcast, he had to replay the tutorial mission chain several times, and that I think is contributing to the malaise with the game.
24/04/2018 at 11:56 Alec Meer says:
That was Adam, not me, on the podcast.
24/04/2018 at 12:00 Sophistry says:
Well you’re often all referred to as a “Hive Mind” so I think I can slide on that one :P
(Also it was the first one I listened to. Keeping track of whose voice was whose while doing the washing up was a bit much for me. :) )
24/04/2018 at 12:01 Mungrul says:
Thanks for the review Alec. I’ll consign this to the inevitable Humble Monthly giveaway.
I was dubious about the high price to start with, but was willing to give it a shot if it reviewed well. But the cost combined with middling reviews have settled things.
24/04/2018 at 12:04 Bigamo says:
i wish Brendan Caldwell have reviewed BattleTech, i think he is more the kind of gamer for who battletech is aimed.
24/04/2018 at 12:31 Megatron says:
…Rather than the guy who’s renowned for his love and experience of the X-Com series, old and new?
I’m struggling to see what you think you’re missing.
24/04/2018 at 12:05 Mostquito says:
As most people, I do not have any experience with retail version of Battletech, but beta skirmish was not boring to me at this level of magnitude, and it lacked any kind of context, so I have still got hopes for it.
But the criticism on Civilization-series is spot on.
24/04/2018 at 12:07 Shirsh says:
Sounds like speed of Shadowrun Returns, no surprises.
24/04/2018 at 12:19 Indigo says:
I got that exact same feeling from Shadowrun. While playing, I kept telling myself that I should really enjoy this game. But I just couldn’t. And I just couldn’t be bothered by the story either. It felt really shallow. I still don’t know why…
24/04/2018 at 12:43 Vylinius says:
I think this is a problem of personal biases. Not say that your feelings towards Shadowrun were wrong, just that it’s a matter of taste to some extent. For instance, I find the gameplay of other games in genres I don’t particularly enjoy to be “shallow” or I did. Talking with people who enjoy those games and can get into all the nitty gritty parts of playing them at a high level showed me how I was wrong to think them shallow. Shadowrun Returns and its various expansions do have depth to them both in terms of tactical play and how one equips and builds a character. Not necessarily the most depth I’ve ever seen, but they do have depth.
Now the story in Shadowrun can feel a little shallow, but it’s essentially aping the storytelling style that is often found in tabletop RPG’s which makes it more a stylistic choice in my mind than necessarily a “lacking” element. And for that stylistic choice it’s a very good example of it. But, it’s a choice that isn’t to everyone’s tastes.
Point of my comment being sometimes I feel it’s very important that we as consumers or reviewers understand when something’s more about our tastes or personal preferences rather than it being an “objective” problem with something.
24/04/2018 at 12:12 Palindrome says:
This is the worst review of battletech so far, meta critic is currently sitting at 84%. This is a ‘wot I think’ which is fair enough but when the end product is so out of sync with other reviews it looks very much like the final review is more to do with the reviewer rather than the game.
As ever it is good practice to look at multiple reviews to get a clearer idea of the quality of anything.
24/04/2018 at 12:26 Flavour Beans says:
Games are a subjective experience, like any other medium. No matter the review, it will always have something to do with the reviewer. If nine out of ten people think Battletech’s wonderful, then someone has to be that tenth person.
24/04/2018 at 12:33 Palindrome says:
Which is why there should be 2 reviewers for each game, even if the second review is only a single paragraph based on a smaller portion of the game. Personal opinions and biases would be a significantly reduced factor then. Personally I always look at a diverse range of reviews as standard practice anyway.
24/04/2018 at 12:44 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
Aggregated scores are certainly a useful tool to avoid “my tastes not that of reviewer”; but, unless one has specific reason to think that a reviewer has highly atypical tastes not applicable to you, aren’t more-negative-than-average reviews a pretty valuable component of aggregated review values?
Doesn’t mean you have to be as pessimistic as the least happy reviewer; but one assumes that positive reviews could also be “more about the reviewer than the game”; which would skew your averages without the atypically unhappy included.
24/04/2018 at 12:14 Moni says:
I watched a “Let’s Play” video of this. The bits where the mechs hilariously overkill things with ALL of their guns suggests there’s at least minutes of fun to be found in this game. 84%, Recommended.
24/04/2018 at 12:16 Someoldguy says:
It’s curious. I can recognise everything Alec says as being a valid criticism of the game, and yet having watched 20+ hours of people streaming Battletech over the past fortnight, I don’t share the same sense of disappointment and I’m itching to get going. Some streamers have absolutely been too slow for my patience level, taking a minute or more prevaricating over each movement decision and then making a poor one. Others have moved confidently and reasonably swiftly, articulating what decisions they are taking and why they matter. And they do matter.
Like a football team, not every play is going to be a shot at the goal, but every play you make should be putting your team in position to make that scoring shot, destroy that mech, win that mission. If all you’re doing is chipping away at the enemies until they blow up then you’re doing the equivalent of just playing chess by advancing your pawns up the board until they can make tit for tat exchanges.
It feels like Alec is wanting it to be the sort of visceral fun of a first person Mechwarrior game when it’s closer to a deliberate planning game like Combat Mission. But that can’t be right, because he’s enthusiastic about XCOM. I guess I won’t know for sure until us mortals get our hands on the controls this evening instead of just watching other people play.
24/04/2018 at 12:23 Balaks says:
I pre-ordered this weeks ago and do not regret it. Bit disappointing to read this review but I’m still confident I’ll love the game as I played the board game back in the day and it’s full of happy memories. Can’t wait to play it!
24/04/2018 at 12:31 AwfulCitizen says:
Being pretty excited for this upcoming game that I have (other than played different development stages) kept away from reading reviews, I have to say from all the reviews I have come along, this one takes the crown. Not because it was terribly exciting, but because “Oh god, it’s so boring” to read the moans and complaints of the reviewer every few lines is terribly conductive to tears of joy. I mean your partner had to wear earplugs…
Every reviewer is different and some are really good at what they do and others are excruciatingly terrible. RPS has had a record of being both good an terrible depending on the game.
Nevertheless I always take reviewers with a pinch of salt, as they are after all opinions. If I led myself to play games by how reviewers usually comment on some “bad” games I would live in a cave with no internet.
Reviewing games is a pain, I stopped doing it because I could never find myself being objective to the game I was reviewing, which I think is the case here. The reviewer thinks the game has the same woes as other mechanics used in XCOM2 with the camera and cutscenes, and I can agree with you there, because sometimes those cutscenes get repetitive, but that doesnt make the whole game boring and dull. There are other aspects this game brings in that are actually pretty fun and entertaining.
I thought also HBS did an amazing job with the goodies they threw in with the Deluxe version of the game. I only kickstarted for $50 and the artbook alone blew my mind to kingdom come, the artbook alone is worth the Deluxe Upgrade. The soundtrack is pretty upbeat and really good, how come these aspects of the game as a whole are not mentioned on your review?
So I understand your review, but I think tarnishing a game because you found the animations and cutscenes repetitive and boring a terrible game people should stay away from. It’s like saying this review is terrible and boring and people shouldn’t come back to RPS to read reviews ever again don’t you think?
24/04/2018 at 12:38 Vylinius says:
I think you’re being a little facetious here with your reply, as with my other comments I can see where you’re coming from, but to mention an artbook like it should matter to a game review isn’t an honest critique. The reviewer played a game, found it to be a slog and didn’t enjoy the experience to a great degree. That’s fine and it doesn’t tarnish a game for such an opinion to be written about it. It’s not as if RPS is the only review site, nor is the writer here their only writer as others have pointed out by saying this game may have appealed to another reviewer more. Though, it’s perfectly fine for you to want to spend your time reading elsewhere just as well.
Hell, I don’t read this website regularly and entirely joined now in order to contribute to the discussion in this article and I’m unlikely to return for future reviews, since I don’t really read reviews very often. Point being, if we want to have a constructive discussion about what we find to be good and bad about this game or this article, we should be civil and straight forward.
24/04/2018 at 12:32 Gothnak says:
KS’d this, only my fourth after Hex, Gloomhaven a ‘The Which Sleeps’ (Which won’t be coming out!).
Looked as though it’d be awesome, and tbh, the complaints seem justified but eminently fixable. Fingers crossed they do the same as XCom and just made the whole thing snappier. The good thing about this review, is they’ll read it and probably do something, so thanks!
24/04/2018 at 12:35 Palindrome says:
That which sleeps isn’t quite dead yet so it may see the light of day eventually, maybe.
24/04/2018 at 12:37 padlina says:
I’ve watched the streams of the game and so far the tempo is not much different than XCom.
Arrow and status galore – that’s battltech system. If you take it out it’s not battltech anymore, just a dumbed down game with robots.
Do you play a lot of TBS ? It sounds like it’s not really your genre and you approached the game with expectations based just on the setting as indicated by the 3rd paragraph.
24/04/2018 at 12:38 GuillaumeJ says:
I’m a backer, and I have not played this game (yet), but watching a friend playing the beta, I’ve got the same feeling that it could be boring. Will have to play by myself, of course, and I expect a lot of the strategy layer.
Comparison to Xcom are not fair, since there’s a lot of personality in Xcom which seems to be missing here.
But I am only the only remembering (very fondly) Mechforce on Amiga ?
24/04/2018 at 12:44 RayEllis says:
I haven’t played the game myself, though I have watched countless hours of beta footage. I have to say I haven’t found it boring at all.
I have been moved to frustration, however, though that is not down to the game, but the sometimes glacial pace of the person(s) playing the game. The game animations, camera movements and so on all seem fine to me.
I am, however, a child of the original turn-based computer game age, before the Dark Days ™ of RTS arrived to supplant what I see as a more enjoyable form of strategy gaming, so I am biased.
To be honest, the more turn-based games that get produced, the happier I’ll be.
24/04/2018 at 12:45 Laurentius says:
Have Alec even enjoyed any other of TBS game of recent years revival apart from XCOM and XCOM2? Not to my memory. The Banner Saga was also “slog” to his own words. He disliked ShadowrunReturns games. He is completly burned out on turn based games and it has been for years. It does not mean that Battletech is good but I would take Alec review with big reservations. If I would listen to that guy I would pass on The Banner Saga andmiss one of my favourite games in recent years.