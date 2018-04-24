Dark Souls: Remastered is half-price for original owners

Folks who have the original Dark Souls on Steam will be offered a 50% discount on the upcoming Dark Souls: Remastered, Bandai Namco confirmed today. The revisions and additions in the Remastered edition aren’t huge but if you fancy returning to a fancier Lordran, that beats paying full price.
Remastered will be the only way to buy Dark Souls on PC, as Bamco also announced that they’ll remove ye olde Prepare To Die Edition from sale on Steam in a few weeks.
The console editions of Dark Souls: Remastered cost £30 and I wouldn’t expect it to be much, if any, cheaper on PC. So maybe £15 if you own the original? Some remastered games have been cheaper to upgrade to, some have cost more.
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition will be removed from sale on Steam on May 9th. If you already own it, it’ll still be in your Steam library and you’ll be able to download and play that edition – it simply won’t be available for other people to buy.
Are there reasons you might want to buy the original edition rather than Remastered? Historical interest, perhaps. And we don’t yet know the full extent of changes, so perhaps some might not be to everyone’s tastes. I’m not mega-into the sharpened textures myself. But hey, if you want the original, buy it now.
Dark Souls: Remastered is due May 25th on Steam.
Here, have a new trailer showing some familiar nasties:
That certainly is Dark Souls, remastered.
24/04/2018 at 17:51 Horg says:
”Are there reasons you might want to buy the original edition rather than Remastered?”
Mods.
24/04/2018 at 17:55 mitrovarr says:
System requirements also seem like an obvious one.
Also, some remasters are hack jobs that only marginally look better but introduce tons of bugs not present in the original.
24/04/2018 at 17:56 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Was going to say this. Some helpful anonymous person posted a video showing the remastered version alongside the existing PC version with DSFix, and it sadly shows some visual downgrades in the Remastering.
Seems pretty par for the course these days.
24/04/2018 at 18:05 Halk says:
Could you share the YT video please?
24/04/2018 at 18:08 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I don’t remember the exact source video, but the first link on Youtube seems to be sufficient: link to youtube.com
24/04/2018 at 19:01 Addie says:
Is that comparing the original + DsFix version against the Switch version? Hopefully the Switch version is not representative of the version they’ve prepared for the PC and more powerful consoles, because it looks pretty lousy in comparison. Mind you, getting the right DsFix settings really lets the original shine.
24/04/2018 at 17:56 Drib says:
Kind of weird to remove the original edition. I mean, people would still occasionally buy it, I’m not sure that it really costs them anything to run other than server costs, and I’m not even sure the multiplayer for DS1 still works.
But neat. I’ll probably end up getting the remaster myself, even if I’ve never finished the first game due to being incapable of getting good.
24/04/2018 at 18:06 svge says:
Obviously it’s so that people who want to buy Dark Souls have to buy the new expensive version. I’m not even criticizing From Software, I’m just pointing out how glaringly obvious the reason for removing PTD edition is.
24/04/2018 at 18:28 Drib says:
I’m a little surprised they didn’t just set the price of the old one equal to the new one and go that way.
But yeah, I suppose I see what you mean.
24/04/2018 at 18:48 mitrovarr says:
They should make the new one include a copy of the old one, in case someone wants to play an old mod, or in case the remaster is just the worse game (distressingly common among game remasters).
24/04/2018 at 18:11 RobinOttens says:
DS1 multiplayer still works and is surprisingly active. I didn’t have much trouble finding players to help me with the occasional bossfight when I was playing a month ago.
I imagine another reason to remove the old version besides the money thing svge mentioned. Is to not split the player base. Any new player from now on is gonna be playing the new version. Similar to how DS2 multiplayer is pretty much dead now that Scholar of the First Sin is a thing.
Also, looking at the footage this new dark souls 1 is 90% the same game. They already said they’re not changing things like enemy placement or game systems. So it’s only the (in my opinion worse looking) new lighting, and some extra details like plants moving in the wind and stuff.
24/04/2018 at 18:58 modzero says:
Because people would buy the old version by mistake, and get upset.
24/04/2018 at 18:04 Scobie says:
As someone who owns and loves the original, I’m gratified to hear that upgrading won’t be full price, but I’m still uncertain what actual improvement I’d be getting for my ~£15.
24/04/2018 at 18:44 kud13 says:
I still haven’t gotten around to playing the original.
Will the remastered edition implement better M+K support, or will it still be advisable to use third party fixes?
24/04/2018 at 19:03 b00p says:
the m+k support for dark souls 2 and 3 are just fine (how i played them) so i imagine that would be a primary feature they’d add in this case.
24/04/2018 at 19:21 Ham Solo says:
As the DS games have a history of being some of the worst (major) PC ports in the history of modern gaming, I’ll wait until it is released and the port reviews are out.