Fortnite Battle Royale v3.6 slaps on sticky grenades

Sticky grenades have arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale with today’s update, latching onto people and giving them 2.5 seconds to panic before exploding. The ‘Clinger’, as the weapon’s officially named, is an interesting contrast to Fortnite’s guided missiles, which removed last week because they felt irritating and unfair to fight against. But if someone is close enough to stick you with a grenade, you’re close enough to shoot them in the face.

Comically styled as bombs wrapped around toilet plungers, Clingers stick to any player or surface they hit. 2.5 seconds after sticking, they’ll explode, dealing 100 damage to players and 200 to structures. That’s enough time to feel foolish about your impending death, and maybe just enough to strike back.

Clingers are found as Uncommon-rarity drops in pretty much all places loot can spawn.

Today’s update buffs miniguns too, giving them 10% more accuracy, 10% less recoil, and an extra 2 damage. The numbers aren’t mega-huge but they’re big enough to be noticeable.

Epic have also fixed the bug which stopped players from building through short fences. And the “first shot accuracy” introduced at the start of April now resets, Epic explain, “when you crouch, uncrouch, or switch weapons.” Something to feel out and master, there.

Check the version 3.6 patch notes for more details on everything in today’s update.

Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play through Epic’s own client.