Frostpunk ventures out into the cold

Despite society/city builder Frostpunk being on my radar for months, I somehow only just clocked that the name’s a play on steampunk. The revelations continue: steam is something that can conceivably turn into frost! The This War Of Mine devs sure can name a good game.
Anyway, Chillypunk is now out and standing about in the cold with a launch trailer, waiting for you to come along and buy it. Xalavier Nelson’s review calls it “one of the most tense, exciting city building survival games on PC”, so you might want to take pity on the poor thing and show it the warmth of your wallet.
If you’re after specifics, Xalavier also called the game:
“A steampunk city builder where you control the placement of buildings, the distribution of labor, and the laws guiding the evolution of the city of New London, against the backdrop of a world dominated by cold. Menus and direct ethical decisions burst on-screen with the uneven crackle of frost (the miners want to go home and be with their families before a major disaster—will you let them?), and lights caught at the edge of view refract through a pane of glazed ice. While it can be difficult to identify specific buildings you’re looking for amongst the tangle of ramshackle, snow-dusted structures and stacks of smoke, the eerily cozy aesthetic of the game is breathtaking in motion.”
There’s a lot to praise, though beware that it’s not all sunshine – “Unfortunately, the moral portion of Frostpunk’s systemic balance, though heavily emphasized, is one of the few areas where it falls flat.”
How can that be, when everything you’ve heard about Nippypunk has revolved around the hard-hitting impact of those tough moral choices? You’ll have to read Xalavier’s review to find out. These things get written for a reason, you know.
Frostpunk is out now on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store for £24.99/$29.99/€29.99.
24/04/2018 at 15:46 Phantom_Renegade says:
I bought it… and it doesn’t work. It starts in some weird resolution my monitor can’t handle and gives me an input signal out of range error. Alt-enter doesn’t work for some weird reason and setting Full Screen to False in the .ini does absolutely nothing.
I’m waiting on support otherwise I’m hitting that refund button.
24/04/2018 at 17:11 DeepFried says:
Thats very odd, does your monitor have an unusual aspect ratio or something like that? otherwise it seems unlikely that the default resolution the game is starting with is the problem.
24/04/2018 at 17:29 Phantom_Renegade says:
I’m running at 1680 x 1050, I’ve had this issue once before, with The Old Republic MMO, but there I could press alt + enter, go into windowed mode and change in in-game resolution.
24/04/2018 at 17:43 Phantom_Renegade says:
Too late for edit… but I just realized the difference between aspect ratio and resolution, my aspect ratio is 16:10 which I think is pretty normal? It’s usually either that or 16:9.
So it has to be launching at a higher resolution than 1680 x 1050, which is the max my monitor can handle. Which to me seems bizarre unless they assume you’ve got a 4k set-up or something.
24/04/2018 at 17:00 kud13 says:
I picked it up along with “This War of Mine” (the soundtrack edition) which was still on sale yesterday on GOG.
Not really feeling like playing anything bleak right now, but the just-under-$40 CAD I paid for the bunch is roughly equivalent to a bottle of okay liquor + a few pint bottles, so I might as well support the devs making something interesting and non-cookie cutter.
24/04/2018 at 17:03 tiltaghe says:
this article brings nothing to the table and exhorts a bit too much to the act of buying for my taste.
EDIT: ah ok, it just says a day after the review that the thing is on the store…