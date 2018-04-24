Pillars Of Eternity 2 details three planned DLC packs

A doomsday cult, a treasure island, and wizards will be the centre of Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire‘s three DLC add-ons. Yup, though Obsidian’s fantasy RPG isn’t out until next month, details on DLC plans arrived today. Arriving across July to November, the three DLCs will explore new areas, quest new quests, fight new fights, and loot new loot.
Deadfire’s DLC will be less unified than in the first Pillars Of Eternity, which got a two-part expansion named The White March. Deadfire’s three sound unconnected, three lumps of newstuff rather than one big story.
I’ll hand you over to the marketing blurb to summarise:
“The first downloadable-content pack (DLC), ‘Beast Of Winter’ will be available in July 2018, and will take your party to an island populated by a mysterious doomsday cult, that hides an ancient secret. Players will get to experience adventuring in ‘The Beyond,’ a mysterious dimension populated by ancient souls and filled with devilish challenges.
“The second DLC ‘Seeker, Slayer, Survivor’ available in September 2018, is a combat-focused expansion taking place on a previously undiscovered island that will challenge the martial prowess of your party, and your tactical skills as a commander, as you embark on a mission to rediscover ancient relics, and pit your party against Eora’s most skilled and savage.
“The third DLC, ‘The Forgotten Sanctum’ available in November 2018, will test your party’s allegiance and morality in a quest to help (or obstruct) the great wizards of Eora. Will you befriend, betray or befuddle these venerable mystics as you uncover secrets lost to the generations? The consequences of your actions will be felt across the Deadfire Archipelago whatever you decide.”
Those will cost $10 each or $25 for a season pass offering all three as and when they launch.
Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire is due to hit Windows, Mac, and Linux on May 8th. It’ll cost £33/€46/$50 on Steam and GOG.
24/04/2018 at 16:16 MrEvilGuy says:
There need to be more treasure isles in games. This is a good move by Obsidian.
24/04/2018 at 16:19 Dominic Tarason says:
The fact that Deadfire has full (optional) level-scaling means that I am far more interested in DLC like this immediately, because it just becomes More Adventures (as a piratical adventure should be) instead of More Stuff To Try To Fit Into My Progression Itinerary.
24/04/2018 at 16:19 Halk says:
I would much rather have them sell an addon that enables playing the main campaign in co-op mode like in the Infinity Engine days.
Games of this genre are MADE for co-op (since there already is a party that can be split between players). Without it, I don’t see the their appeal.
24/04/2018 at 16:37 skyturnedred says:
Games with this much written dialogue are the worst for co-op.
24/04/2018 at 16:41 RedPanda87 says:
I couldn’t imagine playing this in co-op. An Icewind Dale-like, sure, but the first Pillars is way too slow, with way too much downtime and text to read. I’d think combat would become less tactical and interesting if you’re not controlling all the characters too.
24/04/2018 at 16:47 HiroTheProtagonist says:
As much as I normally LOATHE season pass planned DLC crap, I’m cautiously optimistic about this. Fallout New Vegas’s DLC expansions were pretty great (even Honest Hearts, despite being somewhat short), and assuming these carry as much flesh as those modules $25 seems like a decent deal.
Guess I’ll do another run of PoE before Deadfire hits.
24/04/2018 at 16:55 kud13 says:
Hmm, guess I’ll slot this on the “buy a complete edition later” list.
I totally get the rationales behind the “rolling expansions” , I do.
But I still haven’t gotten around to going back to play “The White March”. My backlog is huge and there’s very few cases when a game attracts me enough to go back to it for extra content. So complete editions just make the most sense.
24/04/2018 at 17:00 Drib says:
When will we start seeing DLCs announced during the kickstarter campaign?
24/04/2018 at 17:54 Werthead says:
They mentioned DLC would be coming in the Fig campaign, so about a year and a half ago.
24/04/2018 at 18:12 Foosnark says:
I’m just waiting for DLC announcements for games that haven’t been announced yet.
24/04/2018 at 18:17 Janichsan says:
You’re a bit late: Shadowrun Returns had DLC as stretchgoal in its KS campaign, and both PoE 1 and Elite Dangerous had already fixed plans for DLC and offered these as additional backer rewards on higher tiers. That was 2013 and 2014, respectively.
24/04/2018 at 18:39 kud13 says:
In the case of Shadowrun Returns, the “second city DLC” (which city it’d be was chosen by a poll among the backers) grew into its own standalone game (DragonFall). Which was arguably the best installment out all of the Shadowruns.