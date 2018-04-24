StarCraft 2’s first paid mods include a turn-based RPG

Almost nine years after first announcing plans to sell some player-made custom maps in StarCraft II, Blizzard are finally following through. SC2’s first two paid player-made maps will launch in the StarCraft Arcade with the next big update, with a share of sales going to the creators. Ark Star is a new turn-based tactical RPG in the world of StarCraft, while popular free mod Direct Strike will start offering an optional premium upgrade with cosmetics and extra modes. They’ll be priced at $5 apiece, though Blizzard don’t detail quite how big a share will go to the modders.
Blizzard say they’ve been working with the creators of these maps “over the last year”. The scheme sounds similar to Bethesda’s Creation club, where Bethesda have control over what’s sold in the marketplace and work with creators, than Steam’s abandoned paid mods free-for-all.
Ark Star is made by Daniel “Pirate” Altman, who won Blizzard’s Rock The Cabinet modding contest in 2015 with Dwarven Combat. The mod will see see a squad of Protoss searching for a fancy weapon, engaging in turn-based combat, levelling up, looting, chatting to folks, and all that. It’s a tactical RPG, yeah? Looks a little like this:
Direct Strike by “Tya” isn’t a new map, already having fans on Battle.net for its arena battles where players build waves of units to shove each other. Observe:
The old version of Direct Strike will be pulled when this launches, but the new one will still be playable for free. If players want, they’ll have the option to pay $5 for the premium version. That includes new four modes plus cosmetic bits to customise your area and workers. If someone with the premium version hosts a lobby, all players who join it will get to play the premium modes.
These maps will launch with patch 4.3.0. Blizzard haven’t yet said when that’s due. The SC2 Arcade will still be crammed to the gills with many other free mods, of course.
24/04/2018 at 15:43 PseudoKnight says:
Sigh, so I just uninstalled. I was trying to like this as a product, because I love Starcraft the game, but this isn’t for me. I tried to look past this type of stuff, but this reminds me of why it’s not worth investing my time into it. I understand that people like the idea of giving something to content creators, which is great, but that already happens and this isn’t a good way to do that. This is just a company profiting on third party content, and with a potential to poison the community as I’ve seen happen in other games.
24/04/2018 at 15:56 Dominic Tarason says:
That makes no sense to me. The person who spent god-knows how many hours creating a full strategy-RPG within the Starcraft 2 engine is the one likely to benefit most from being able to sell their work.
Apparently many Team Fortress 2’s guest mappers still make a steady living income from the built-in ‘tip the mapper’ stamp system. That’s a hell of an inroads into doing that stuff for a living.
24/04/2018 at 17:02 guy15s says:
Why does one example of a good paid mod suddenly invalidate skepticism over a paid mod system? It’s not that hard to make sure your flagship products don’t suck, and I think the previously failed paid mod marketplaces hold more weight than one or two flagship mod offerings.
24/04/2018 at 17:56 anHorse says:
A lot the new RPS writers seem to be these vaguely right wing corporate apologists.
It’s not a great look for a site that at least still pretends to be independent
24/04/2018 at 17:58 Horg says:
If by benefit from you mean ”give up all rights to” then you are right on the money. The only reason this system exists is so that should the next DotA-like success be created in SC2, Blizzard will have complete control over the IP. The drip feed of income Blizzard are offering is bait in a trap. Do please read the ToS for SC2 mod makers, it’s something that’s received a huge amount of criticism since its implementation.
24/04/2018 at 18:58 Elric666 says:
I frequently forget Blizzard and StarCraft are a thing, since they don’t appear on Steam.
24/04/2018 at 19:24 Ham Solo says:
Paid mods… Hahaha, no thanks. I still remember Skyrim’s non-existant quality control, all of the stolen assets and 0 customer support by the modders regarding bugs and other issues.