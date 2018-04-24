Strange Brigade breaking out of sarcophagus in August

Why didn’t the Mummy go to the party? Because she had no body to oh no I’ve fudged it. Forever getting my skellingtons and mummies mixed up, me. But here are four Egyptologists less likely to misclassify their cadavers. Strange Brigade was announced last summer – a pulpy 4-player shoot ‘n’ loot set in a 1930s of unapologetic empire maintenance. You play a group of artefact stealers fighting against lots of dusty proto-zombos. Today, Rebellion (developers of Sniper Elite and the Nazi Zombie Army spin-offs) have announced a release date of August 28, and blown the tomb dust off a story trailer, which lurks below.
Wacky Queen Seteki, what is she like. While this trailer leans less heavily on the “lol empire” angle of previous videos, it also doesn’t tell us anything particularly new, nor show much of what the running and gunning looks like. For that, you might want to look at earlier demo footage picked up by Pip. It involves third-person shotgunning, door unlocking, grenade-chucking, weapon upgrading, ability triggering, and “high priest mummy chaps” with the ability to raise other minions. All occurring in shootout environments with traps and explosives that can hurt both you and your toilet-paper-covered foes. The purpose? To get stuff.
It’s not resurrecting my inner Imhotep, I must admit, even if it does look shiny and cartoony. The best thing about Ancient Egyptian tombs are usually the curses that follow those who plunder, all the way back to their tea rooms and lawn parties. But of course, if you’re looking for more zombies to idly shoot with pals, I can see why this could fall within that comfort zone.
24/04/2018 at 15:43 sosolidshoe says:
Humph. Well, I for one cannot possibly enjoy any depiction of the period prior to 1980 that isn’t a full-on postmodernist deconstruction of the concept of Empire and its inherent interconnectedness with the patriarchy and the racist mindset of western colonialism. I mean, by depicting any part of human history prior to the birth of my generation as anything other than an endless horror show that can’t even be enjoyed through fiction, even ironically or sarcastically, the creators of this game/film/book delete as applicable are basically inhuman monsters.
I’d keep going, but my eyes might roll so hard they’ll end up stuck looking backwards into my own head.
24/04/2018 at 16:07 Erinduck says:
Shut up, nerd.
24/04/2018 at 16:16 cpt_freakout says:
Nigel, the guy just asked if we knew any good places for Lebanese food
24/04/2018 at 16:16 Neutrino says:
Said better than I ever could (be bothered to).
24/04/2018 at 16:18 Evan_ says:
While I don’t mind criticism of past or present societies appearing in contemporary gaming, I still mainly use games for fun. Can’t judge a game by any other value.
24/04/2018 at 16:21 gwop_the_derailer says:
My eyes roll hard too when half the British public think the colonies should be thankful for having been part of the Empire.
24/04/2018 at 16:44 MrEvilGuy says:
Disgusting
24/04/2018 at 16:24 Big Dunc says:
C’mon Rebellion, when are you going to make some games featuring 2000AD characters??
24/04/2018 at 16:52 HiroTheProtagonist says:
There was that one Rogue Trooper game from back on the 6th gen.
More importantly, why would there be hype for yet another zombie shooter? Hell, even if we narrow it down to co-op zombie shooters there’s still more than you can shake a stick at. The subgenre peaked a decade ago, and the closest we’ve seen to that peak since Dying Light, which is going on 3 years old but was already a hackneyed concept then. And of course, if you still need silly British voice acting, Killing Floor 1 still has players and mods.
24/04/2018 at 16:24 Ross Angus says:
Good to see Steven Toast getting voice-over work.