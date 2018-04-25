A tactical pearl lies beneath BattleTech’s sea of treacle

In my BattleTech review yesterday, I focused on the ways in which Harebrained Schemes’ long-awaited boardgame adaptation sadly wasn’t the big ‘bots at war experience I’d hoped for, but I want to go into more detail about why, as I put it, “I don’t think that redemption is impossible.” The tactical core of BattleTech’s fights is fascinating, compelling and uniquely mech-y, even if the glacial pacing and drab presentation drove me spare.
My experience of tabletop wargaming begins and ends with childhood Warhammer 40,000, so I didn’t come to BattleTech with either expectations or forgiveness about the slow speed of its battles or the lifelessness of its worlds. I wanted a game in which I made thoughtful decisions about how to take down big enemy robotanks with brutal efficiency, and ideally a bit of good old-fashioned limb-ripping into the bargain.
That game does exist in BattleTech, but for me the enjoyment thereof was massively compromised by having to dive through several cubic metres of treacle in order to get to it. Life’s too short for that much watching and waiting and weirdly intangible strikes, and the dour environments and visually too-similar mechs mean the passive time isn’t justified by sensory thrills. I’ll be back in a heartbeat if an update adds a “make everything happen instantly” checkbox (the existing battle animation toggles sadly fail to make BT anything like as zippy as I need it to be).
The reason for that is that BT does not take the XCOM tried-and-tested cover/hit chance/overwatch approach, but instead expands it out into something far more appropriate to titanic walking machines that each carry more armour than the entirety of a Game of Thrones cosplay convention, and which are not greatly bothered if huge chunks of themselves are blown away. It’s a world of nuance away from the not-dead/dead relative simplicity of many of its genre-mates.
A Mech might not bleed out, but it does have to worry about overheating, stability and the essential fact of being a target the size of small local supermarket. Juggling these factors is, I think, the singular appeal of BattleTech.
Take too many hits from certain weapons and/or in certain places, and your mech will topple to the ground, at which point the enemy is free to take shots at whichever part of it they so please – often a death sentence. Make a larger mech run, jump or shoot too often without pause, and it’ll overheat – causing damage at best, locking it up for a turn at worst. (I do love that the most immediate solution for overheating is to run your enormous robo-suit into the nearest river.) Making tough decisions about what you’re going to risk and when, and what your backup plan is should it not work out, is when a game of this type sings.
Then there’s the matter of locational damage, which the tutorial and interface do a lousy job of explaining, but you’ll eventually figure out yourself in the school of hard knocks. In most situations, you can’t specify which part of an enemy you want your mech to aim for, but the angle you fire from significantly increases the RNG chances of your lasers, bullets and missiles landing where you want ’em. Again, I’m not a fan of how the interface conveys this information and likely outcomes, but underneath the hood it works.
Pummel away as much as you can at the side or rear of an enemy, and you’ll eventually shear off a limb or torso chunk, or knock it to the ground, a whole lot sooner than you will if you shoot it from all angles. Bar an occasional lucky headshot, it’s invariably a war of attrition, especially with the heavier mechs who become more and more prevalent as the campaign wears on, but done right it’s less time-consuming, at least.
You also get Called Shots, a special ability available only if your squad has sufficient morale (gained from in-mission successes and out-of-mission management choices) that allows you to select a target location. This can be beautifully effective, and even lethal, if you’ve already chipped away all the armour in the spot you’re aiming for. And there’s using melee hits to stagger (or to re-stabilise your own wobbly mech), or rocket-jump attacks to both deal massive two-footed damage and up your mech’s evasion, at the risk of damage and lowered stability.
There’s weapon type and range to consider too, and the effects of movement upon evasion, and terrain-based defence and using lighter mechs as spotters for the absolute units. Lots of balls to juggle, and all those balls are oh-so-giant-robot.
I’m so here for all that stuff. Even reading it back here makes me rub my hands with anticipation, before I remember how frustrated the actual experience of playing it felt to me. Even through the stodginess, the ruleset makes BattleTech thoughtful and distinctive, and most all ensures that it’s definitely about giant machines rather than simply standard TBS units with robot skins.
It’s just… well, I want to almost immediately find out what happens when I make those shots, or when those shots are made at me, rather than sit through all those unhurried firing, staggering and stomping sequences, and all those giant laserbeams that just remove an armour blob or two with about as much sense of impact as throwing a frozen pea at a window.
Seeing BattleTech mechs precisely-recreated in high definition isn’t a long-held fantasy of mine, so as source material-accurate as it may be, I feel nothing much of anything when I watch these rather indistinct walkers and their various weapons go about their achingly slow business in a lifeless landscape they leave little mark upon. I want to know what happens, and get immediately on with doing something about it. Maybe I’d find it easier to stomach if the battles didn’t look quite so sterile.
The most infuriating times I’ve had with BT are when I’ve made a boo-boo that results in as many as half a dozen enemies taking turns to focus fire on one poorly-placed unit of mine. It all looks the same, there’s precious little sense of impact to anything that doesn’t actually take out a limb, and it takes so long: seconds rather than minutes, sure, but it’s all those groups of seconds added together that bite. I can see I’ve messed up: I just need to know if it’s fatally so or not and then get on with responding to it.
On the other hand, a combination of judgement and luck that results in brutally demolishing an enemy mech in the space of one turn is a beautiful, beautiful thing. The RNG nature of the game is such that you can’t often make a kill happen at speed deliberately, but there are massively satisfying moments where a whole stack of missiles slam directly and fatally into a foe’s head, or you take out a chunk of torso containing an ammo tank, which summarily explodes, taking the nearest arm and associated weapons with it. That stuff’s thrilling, or terrifying, depending on whether it’s happening to them or to you. Miserably chewing away armour points turn after turn is not.
Maybe it’s because I’m the parent of a young child, desperate to spend my precious few free hours playing rather than watching. Maybe I’ve been spoilt by the animation-light immediacy of 2018’s other smash-hit turn-based mech game, Into The Breach. Maybe I just don’t enjoy watching the same thing happen slowly time and again.
In any case, it’s the dour presentation, not the steel trap-tight tactical heart of BattleTech that keeps me at a distance from it. You can bet your bottom dollar I’ll be back if and when an update adds more speed-up options or, less likely, the overall sense of spectacle and impact spikes.
25/04/2018 at 21:11 Drib says:
This is why there are so many mods for other such games (XCOM 2 for instance) that remove the weird pauses after every action.
It’s also why I alt-tab away from, say, For the King when it’s not my turn. I don’t want to sit there and watch the AI beat on me, I already know I goofed, get on with it.
Some games have a “move at 10x speed” option or whatever for when it’s not your turn, I think something like that wouldn’t go amiss here.
25/04/2018 at 21:32 napoleonic says:
All turn-based strategy games need super-speed options for the AI turns imo. Those are the boring bits.
25/04/2018 at 21:47 backwardsdog says:
Couldn’t agree more with you!
This game SERIOUSLY needs a version of this XCOM mod link to steamcommunity.com
Seems like there is no mod support though? Which is really unfortunate.
I’ve been playing Battletch since yesterday and i have a few hours in it already. It’s a really fun game when it works the way its supposed to but all the complaints here are super valid. Everything takes forever, the animations are super janky and the base management aspect and UI design is like from 2005.
Example of Terribad UI: If you want to equip your mech with new weapons, you go into the vehicle bay, select the mech you want and now can put weapons in it. Lets say you want to use 2 LRM’s but only have 1; it would make sense to be able to open the purchase screen and just buy another LRM, right? Yeah, that is what makes sense but what happens in-game is that you have to abandon your current changes, go to another screen, purchase what you want and then go back to the hanger, select your mech and now you can use your 2 LRM’s.
25/04/2018 at 23:00 Sophistry says:
To be fair, quite often the system you’re in 1) Doesn’t have the item you’re after at all, or 2) Sells it at a much higher markup than you should really be paying.
This is 3025. Resource scarcity is a thing – if anything, I wish the game tightened your belt just a bit more.
Their position is “We’ll try and make things easy for modders, as long as it doesn’t take resources away from the game” and so there’s no mod tools, but the game is pretty easy to mod. Hell, there were a bunch of mods in the game even before the Backer Beta finished.
25/04/2018 at 21:36 Fourvel says:
Perhaps if the animations actually communicated where the damage was being done I wouldn’t mind. But instead you have about 4 seconds of meaningless animation followed by one second of important text that flashes, telling you what you actually want to know, that you have to quickly read before it goes away.
Unless an arm blows off, but that’s been covered already.
25/04/2018 at 23:19 automatic says:
That should be a design rule for all games. Flashy animations are cool but they have to mean something. Specially if you have to see them over and over during all the gameplay.
25/04/2018 at 21:45 Kolbex says:
I’m enjoying myself, but it doesn’t help that the story (woo, help an ousted noble regain a throne) is hot garbage that I couldn’t give two shits about. I like that they tell you right up front exactly where it’s going to go, too. Real tension-builder, that.
25/04/2018 at 21:49 causticnl says:
4 whole seconds of animations! the agony!
25/04/2018 at 21:56 Moraven says:
It really adds up throughout a mission.
25/04/2018 at 21:58 Moraven says:
Non existent Tutorial does not help.
I agree on the no feedback when you do an attack. You have to select the unit again to see what parts are hurting.
I think a damage vision would be nice, where all mechs components are colorfied on the field and not a single mech armor UI.
25/04/2018 at 22:09 Capt. Eduardo del Mango says:
Yeah – what tutorial there is stops about 20% of the way into the stuff you need to know in combat, let alone when you get presented with a spaceship full of stuff to click on. The UI – in combat or in the various management menus – is piss poor and does no favours.
I’m having a great time with it and am nowhere near as put off by these factors as Alec, but the UI/tutorial/pace issues are wholly valid criticisms.
25/04/2018 at 21:59 Templar says:
I love Civ 5. Civ 5 with combat animations for those marathon games will make you destroy your face, espically the long janky aircraft animations. Fifty or sixty of these animations on your turn, followed by the seven ai turns (woe to you if you turned on watch enemy moves) and one of my favorite games becomes the most terrible masochistic experience in the world. Turning off comat animations for instant result, or even a handful of great mods that speed up animations and remove animations on the ai’s turn save the experience.
This game sounds great. Hopefully all it needs is these little touches to make it a sane reasonable experience.
25/04/2018 at 22:00 khamul says:
I suspect that the problem is not just the animations, but a whole bunch of systems coming together, and that just speeding it up would leave it still feeling hollow.
Alec’s absolutely right that a Mech game can’t be the one-shot means-death dancing-on-a-knife-edge tension of XCOM, but it needs a different setup so that each shot feels important, like it matters. That’s what gives a game impact… that, and the challenge needs to keep on changing.
Here’s how I would have done it: first, give enemy mechs more character. Radio chatter, history – let the player know who they’re fighting, and give them a personal reason to hate them (or not!) and take pride (or pain!) in each sliver of health you knock off: mechs should be meaningful enemies, not cannon fodder.
Second, I suspect part of the problem is lack of visibility of impact. A game like this, you need to be reading the battle three moves ahead. You need to be thinking ‘Yes! If my missiles hit, just there, then I… and then I … hah! and then he can’t shoot back! … and then I have him!”. Each move becomes part of a greater plan, as you balance the risk of the whole, and setbacks on a single step of it feel disastrous, as the enemy pulls a clever you hadn’t allowed for.
Finally, keeping the combat fresh is critical. Variety of environments? Arctic battlefields? Or deserts? An oasis in a baking desert battle could be a big thing. Having the different suits too close in function is probably a mistake – you need to be constantly dribbling in new mechs as the player learns, each fundamentally changing the battlefield and adding another order of magnitude more complexity.
As I’ve said before, building this kind of interlocked system, with so many flex points, is incredibly hard.
That said: they really were pushing the marketing – particularly pre-order marketing – very hard, and I always take that as a warning sign. I think they knew it hadn’t gelled quite they way they hoped it would.
25/04/2018 at 22:57 NickAragua says:
I’m pretty sure that speeding up or skipping the animations *would* address the “combat is too slow” issues.
Variety of environments? So far, I’ve fought in a mining town in the badlands, on a moon, in a swamp, in a river and at night. There’s also a martian biome that I haven’t seen yet.
Thinking ahead several moves? You better think ahead several moves. If you just move your mech for an optimal firing position without considering enemy responses, you’re going to get clobbered and get your mechwarrior killed (and, more importantly, get your mech shot up).
As for personal stories for the bad guys, no thanks. In this game, I’m a mercenary. I get paid to (in the words of Schlock Mercenary) “hurt people and break things”. “The only just I do is ‘just pay us on time'”. I really could care less about the motivations of the drivers in those stupid little tanks I’m stomping, although I do care about preserving the mechs and mechwarriors of my company.
25/04/2018 at 22:20 magogjack says:
I think things could be marginally faster, but for me, a long time fan of the series, it would be ruined by being too fast.
Battletech is a game meant to be measured by hours of play not minutes. Obviously that isn’t what you wanted, which can be frustrating when an experience is soooo close to what you want and yet flubs it in a way that ruins it for you.
People need to lay off the review though….I disagree with it, but everything he hated about the game was a positive to me. The review did its job.
25/04/2018 at 22:50 Optimaximal says:
All this makes me sad – I know they’re different beasts but the genius of ye-old Mech Commander was pulling the rug from under your opponent with a clever move/lucky shot.
If everything is just so lumbering, where’s the skill & fun?
25/04/2018 at 22:56 Montavious says:
Should have just made it live action like Mech Commander 2.
25/04/2018 at 23:08 ellneko says:
So
I sank a few hours into this last night (Kickstarter backer)
And I agree with the pacing. It’s slow. Feedback is limited. The swoopycam is very, very, very irritating and I wish I could turn it off even further than you can right now. No swoopycam! Birds-eye-cam!
But
It doesn’t feel ponderous about being slow, to me, and I’ve been finding that everything happening in sequence gives me a lovely tension of “oh no will it survive oh no oh no OH NO omg yesssss”.
There’s some quality of life things that I want changed, definitely. Why can’t I buy equipment on the Mech Lab screen? Why can’t I turn off swoopycam? What advantages does this terrain offer me? Do I have to buy more ammo or not? How do I tell whether or not I can fit given things onto a chassis? Why can’t I see what happened to my mech last turn? Etcetera.
What it comes down to is, is waiting to see what’s about to happen going to make you feel tense and excited, or irritated at having to wait?
If the former (like me) then damn I am loving this to bits and the QoL will make it better and you have giant robots stomping around shooting blue lances of death at each other.
If the latter (like Alec) then wow this is going to be super irritating and all the criticisms are 100% legit and relevant and everything takes so damn long.
Also, and this wasn’t touched on in either review, the music is so good. I didn’t back at that level but I’m buying the digital collectors to get the music. Such good.
25/04/2018 at 23:24 fuzziest says:
I think this is one of the reasons I tend to favor older turn based games over newer ones. I appreciate slick FX in every other genre, but in a TB game where the pace is already slow a long section without any interaction is pretty dire. This isn’t like an action game where you need to pace the high energy sections with low energy rests, everything here is already at a stately pace and unlike a board game there’s no socializing. Give me an awesome animation for a big event on occasion (critical hit, enemy capital razed, whatever) but everything else should zip along especially enemy turns. Get me back to making those interesting decisions and not watching an animation I’ve long gotten bored with.