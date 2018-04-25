Halo Online mod ElDewrito is in trouble with Microsoft

The future of ElDewrito, a Halo Online mod expanding and improving that cancelled spin-off into what Dominic Tarason called “the best PvP Halo experience you can find on PC today”, looks grim after Microsoft’s lawyers got involved. The problem, the Halo overlords say, is that ElDewrito violates Microsoft’s rights by using Halo Online content. The ElDewrito team are uncertain about what this means, and while it seems Microsoft at minimum don’t want them to distribute the mod any more, it is still playable.
ElDewrito, see, is built upon–and includes–bits from Halo Online. That was a multiplayer-only free-to-play version of Bungie’s FPS being made by 343 Industries and Saber Interactive for the Russian market, which ended up cancelled before even leaving closed beta testing. But Halo Online leaked, got passed around, and became the foundation for ElDewrito. The mod may be open-source, but it’s still sharing MS’s stuff.
“While we are humbled and inspired to see the amount of passion poured into this project, the fact remains that it’s built upon Microsoft-owned assets that were never lawfully released or authorized for this purpose,” 343 Industries said in last night’s announcement.
“As this project reverberated across the community, our team took a step back to assess the materials and explore possible avenues, while Microsoft, like any company, has a responsibility to protect its IP, code and trademarks. It’s not optional in other words.”
They stress that the Halo Online assets aren’t free to use.
“With Halo Online, there’s a common misconception that once it was canceled, the assets were either turned over as ‘open source’ or left for the community’s whims as ‘abandonware’ – neither of which is actually true. Not only did Microsoft issue takedown notices at the time of the original leaks, but many elements of that underlying code and content are still actively being used today and will continue to be in the future.”
The ElDewrito team are unclear on what all this means for the future of their mod.
“All we know is that have been told to temporarily halt development until more information is available, and we must honor this request,” the modders said in response last night. “There was no Cease and Desist, no DMCA, just an brief conversation about what they suggest we do.”
They say it’s likely that Microsoft will try to have downloads containing their assets taken offline, such as the ElDewrito client. That’ll be an endless game of cat and mouse, I’d imagine, with fans slapping downloads back up around the place as others go down. But ElDewrito servers are still going, and people who have it can still play it. For now, at least.
“What does this mean for the future of ElDewrito?” the mod team ask themselves. “To be completely honest, we do not know the answer to this question yet. Our conversation with 343 was very brief.”
343 Industries hinted yesterday that they were “very excited about the prospects of an official classic Halo experience making its way to PC” and hoped to talk to the ElDewrito team and other community creators “to help inform the types of experiences and features our fans desire.” But those are only warm words at this point, without anything announced to back them up. The last Halo FPS round our way was Halo 5 Forge, a standalone version of the game’s multiplayer editor mode, but we’ve not seen a full game in a decade.
25/04/2018 at 14:34 Dominic Tarason says:
What makes this situation even more interesting is what while the original Halo Online client download (which was free-to-play and freely distributed for a time by Microsoft) is Microsoft property, the ElDewrito mod itself is a a purely open-source project that I don’t believe contains any infringing materials by itself.
The most likely outcome of this, as far as I can see, is that the ElDewrito mod downloads remain, but the pre-patched clients disappear, forcing people to find a torrent for a raw copy of Halo Online.
I’d start to worry if matchmaking servers started getting knocked over, though.
25/04/2018 at 15:12 PseudoKnight says:
I’m not sure if shutting down matchmaking servers will stop this. Remember XBConnect and also how Halo 2 players kept their game running well after the servers were taken down? People are stubborn.
It’ll probably be “the best PvP Halo experience you can find on PC” ever, given Microsoft’s track record.
25/04/2018 at 16:15 Dominic Tarason says:
True, but these are *fan-run* master servers, and if Microsoft start playing whack-a-mole with those, that’ll at the very least greatly reduce the number of players.
That’s the real canary in the mineshaft for ElDewrito. If the servers get taken down, worry. Otherwise? I think this one may just be quietly chugging along for years to come.
25/04/2018 at 14:52 tranchera says:
Is someone able to explain why all the Halo 3 assets being used in this program aren’t infringing? It seems obvious to me that this was going to get 86’d as soon as it became anything more than unheard of.
Hopefully it gives Microsoft a boot up its ass to get a proper Halo game out on PC, given the reception to this mod.
25/04/2018 at 15:48 Sandepande says:
Halo 6 could well be appearing for Windows 10.
25/04/2018 at 16:38 automatic says:
Because it’s a modification of the original content. People can only play it if they own the base game. The problem here is the base game has been canceled and Microsoft apparently don’t want people to own it.
25/04/2018 at 17:55 BoboDaHobo says:
In this case the ElDewrito crew is actively distributing the defunct original game. I was able to follow an official link from the ElDewrito site to download all the base Halo Online content and assets, as well as the mod, in one fell swoop. I’m guessing that MS will only clamp down on the unauthorized distribution of the original Halo Online assets and leave the original ElDewrito mod alone, which means that anyone with a copy of Halo Online should still be able to play.
Hopefully.
25/04/2018 at 15:00 ChucklesNuts says:
As a businessman myself I see an untapped market being filled by everything from Vanquish to Toxikk. The people want a halo game on pc. And not some half assed FTP like halo online.
The most successful games that had consistent growth ensured releases of content regularly every 4 to 6 weeks. With constant bug patches and incremental gameplay improvements.
I consistently see the so called AAA and even many AA developers release broken games that I really can’t foresee how the investors approve of. Taking months to fix even small problems that I seen mods fix a time or two.
the faith in Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Ubisoft, EA is waning and they wonder why their sales are tanking. The trust is almost gone and the joy of gaming in a big game is gone.
Something that has almost entirely disappeared is beta testing teams that are actually listened to and the developers follow through.
Another thing is developers being so restricted by their publishing overlords that they are unable to make games how they should be made.
TLDR: the gaming golden era is full of fools gold.
25/04/2018 at 17:06 dontnormally says:
The gold is still alive in the thriving indie scene.
My expectation is that some of those studios will (or have) make it big, start making bigger and more expensive games. Some of those bigger and more expensive games will hit it big, and we’ll have a mini-class of AA studios. Some of those big expensive games will fail, and those studios will die, or EA/Activision/Sony/Microsoft will buy them up.
Rinse repeat.
25/04/2018 at 15:49 ZenArcade says:
I grew up tinkering and fiddling away with the Half-Life engine in the early 2000’s – in retrospect, it’s spoiled me, because everytime I see stories like this it sort of breaks my heart that more devs aren’t open minded to fan modding. At most, it’s free market research as you can see what your “consumers” (I hate that word) are really hungry for. At worst, it’s just mean spirited and anti-fun.
It’s interesting that the spokesperson said they were “flattered” – what a lie. They don’t give a damn, and that’s very, very sad.
25/04/2018 at 16:08 poliovaccine says:
Im not understanding the name. I assume it’s an El Dorado reference, but where does that connect with Halo? Is a Halo Online game like the coveted lost city of gold for that fanbase? Or is it referencing something else altogether?
25/04/2018 at 16:30 djojmj says:
The actual client name is called Eldorado so you may be on to something
25/04/2018 at 17:03 Complex_Milk says:
I think it’s a play on the whole “Mountain Dew and Doritos double xp gamer marketing” thing.
25/04/2018 at 16:49 automatic says:
My guess is that there was no Cease and Desist and no DMCA because there is no clear legal base for it. As far as I understood this Halo Online was supposed to be distributed for free and was available to download for a short period. ElDewrito is a user modification for it that’s not profiting from IP from the original content. Like any mod, people must have access to the original game to use it. So, unless Microsoft sues every single user from the mod (if there’s even a case there) they can’t do anything against the mod developers other than sinister phone calls in the middle of the night, trash their cars and kill their pets.
25/04/2018 at 17:07 waltC says:
Another example of how lawyers have crippled the software business–the IP in question was simply sitting on the shelf unused, unwanted, officially cancelled by Microsoft–in fact–which means at that point it has zero value to Microsoft–if indeed it ever had any value at all, as it was released as an ftp game and then cancelled entirely–meaning its value to Microsoft was reduced to absolute zero. Indeed, the mod itself apparently infringes nothing at all, and requires that people who play it own a copy of the software it mods! Sounds like Microsoft will need to start suing everyone who downloaded a legitimate copy of their ftp game…;) [I just saw Automatic’s post–I guess we agree…;)]
25/04/2018 at 17:12 automatic says:
Imagine Volkswagen back in the day released a limited version 4 wheel drive Beetle that sold only a few hundred units. After they stop production a creative car shop decides to paint all of the 4 wheel drive Beatles it puts its hand on with the color pink. Surprisingly, people love the idea and eventually there are more 4 wheel drive Beetles colored pink than regular ones. Volkswagen for some reason hates it. They didn’t even wanted 4 wheel drive Beatles to exist in the first place. Nein! Nein! VW directors go to the car shop owners and say that they can’t paint any of their 4 wheel drive Beatles pink anymore, because it contains parts from the original Beetle that they still use in different models. Makes any sense?
25/04/2018 at 17:44 Sandepande says:
Do the people actually own the Beetles?
25/04/2018 at 18:08 BoboDaHobo says:
I’m pretty sure the difference here is that the ElDewrito crew is actively distributing the original Halo Online assets and content. AFAIK the base mod has been chugging away for some time and only drew the ire of MS when they decided to bundle the original assets into the mod installer. I’m hoping that MS will be happy so long as ElDewrito revert to distributing only the mod and none of the original Halo Online content.