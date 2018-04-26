Belgian Gaming Commission rules some loot boxes are illegal gambling

Loot boxes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and FIFA 18 are games of chance and do violate Belgian gambling regulations, the country’s Gaming Commission has declared. Their loot boxes will need to be removed, the Commission says, or the operators could face hefty fines and potentially prison time. This is a big development as governments view loot boxes and their ilk with an increasingly critical eye. The Commission started investigating loot boxes in four big games last year following Star Wars Battlefront II’s fiasco, though ironically Battlefront II is the only game whose loot boxes they deemed not gambling – after its recent changes, anyway.
The loot boxes must go from these three games, the Commission yesterday’s announcement (as I understand it through my rusty French, basically non-existent Dutch, and Google translation), and from any other games whose system qualifies as a game of chance. The Commission uses four parameters to identify a game of chance: having a game element, a bet that can lead to profit or loss and there’s an element of chance.
The games’ operators might also face prison sentences of up to five years and fines of up to €800,000 (£574k) – or double that amount if minors are involved. FIFA 18 has a PEGI age rating of 3 and Overwatch’s is 12, making them double-naughty, though CS:GO’s is 18.
The Gaming Commission don’t seem to be actually taking action yet, simply raising the possibility. I’m sure Valve, Activision, and EA will fight this tooth and nail.
Battlefront II is what kicked off this investigation but EA have reworked its loot boxes since then. While CS, Overwatch, and FIFA all sell loot boxes for money, in BF2 they’re now earned in-game by playing. The Commission are appeased by that change.
“Mixing games and gaming, especially at a young age, is dangerous for mental health,” Belgian minister of justice Koen Geens said in the announcement. “We have already taken numerous measures to protect both minors and adults against the influence of, among other things, gambling advertising. That is why we must also ensure that children and adults are not confronted with games of chance when they are looking for fun in a video game.”
Seems he wants to open a dialogue with developers, game operators, and the Commission to advance the discussion.
The Gaming Authority in the Netherlands also recently declared that some loot boxes in four out of ten (unnamed) games they examined were games of chance, and should be removed.
They didn’t object to all forms of loot boxes, only those whose items could be transferred, which they say gives items a market value. They reject the defence advanced by some that such loot boxes aren’t games of chance because they always give some item, never nothing.
“This argument is not valid,” they said. “The in-game goods differ and have different market values if they can be traded. It is beyond doubt that the real winner is the person who wins the major, valuable prize with a high market value.”
Which, yeah, is a particular nuance that I’d not fully thought through myself. That is particularly a problem with PC gaming, where items from many games can be sold through the Steam Community Market (or sold for real cash, not store credit, through unofficial channels).
I still don’t expect widespread changes unless US authorities object. The Entertainment Software Rating Board, the North American industry’s self-policing ratings body, has rejected criticisms of loot boxes, though it has introduced vague labelling for game boxes to indicate in-game purchases. Some US senators are sniffing around loot boxes, prodding the ESRB for answers, but no firm action is underway yet.
26/04/2018 at 21:08 napoleonic says:
I think that view is naive, honestly. If the EU as a whole rules that loot boxes have to change, there will be widespread changes. Just look at the huge effects of EU investigations into anti-competitive behaviour and data privacy in the last few decades – and that’s only considering our own techie sphere, there are other examples too. The big hitters won’t just abandon selling games in the EU, and it’s the big hitters where loot boxes are the most serious problem.
26/04/2018 at 23:52 Mezelf says:
What effects? Amazon has taken over virtually all internet purchases, local companies are getting absorbed left and right into multinational giants and privacy has ceased to exist thanks to Google and the US intelligence agencies.
27/04/2018 at 00:14 TillEulenspiegel says:
I suspect loot boxes will continue in the US, and anywhere they’re not banned. WoW has always had a completely different subscription system in China, right? Change the business model depending on the region.
You might even be able to get around gambling laws without changing much. There are ways you could reveal the contents of a loot box before purchase without really altering the incentives for players to buy a lot of them.
26/04/2018 at 21:18 Fry says:
Let’s hope this doesn’t expand much beyond Europe. As much as I dislike loot boxes, I reeaaaally don’t want the US Congress getting involved in regulating video game content.
26/04/2018 at 23:05 TechnicalBen says:
It is not the content they want to regulate, but the money/funding/gambling.
They make no mention of changing the content.
26/04/2018 at 21:18 Jahandar says:
CS:GO is an adult game rated for adults only, so why is the Belgian government treating adult citizens like children?
The fact that they treat adult games and children games the same means this is not about protecting the children.
26/04/2018 at 21:34 Aerothorn says:
This would be a good argument if children were prohibited from playing CS:GO, but they aren’t, and counterstrike is (and always has been) full of adolescents.
The equivalent would be hanging a sign above a casino saying “WE RECOMMEND THIS CASINO FOR ADULTS” but not actually restricting children from going in and gambling.
26/04/2018 at 21:39 Lord Byte says:
Because it’s not AO in the EU (in fact that doesn’t even exist).
Because you can buy it on steam and the only check is that you pinky-swear that you’re 124 years of age.
Because everyone knows no shop-keeper ever asked the 5 year old for their ID selling them an AO game, unless it has boobs on it.
Because lootboxes are a cancer and it’s not just about protecting kids but everyone who has an addictive personality (or a moment of weakness).
26/04/2018 at 21:51 kud13 says:
They aren’t.
They are treating all CS:GO players as exposed to unlicensed (and unregulated) gambling.
In this particular case the publishers are basically acting similar to criminals running unlicensed casinos.
If they explicitly advertise to kids (anything rated under 18), they are more culpable, but even those offering unlicensed gambling only to adults (Valve in this case) are still guilty.
The simplest way to rework the system for those companies that work with cosmetic loot only would be to make sure all loot rewards are equally likely (i.e, eliminate “rares” ). But at that point they might as well just implement cosmetic microtransactions with no randomness involved.
26/04/2018 at 22:11 SaintAn says:
Because loot boxes and microtransactions are designed to not just take advantage of children, but also take advantage of adults with the minds of children. It’s wrong to allow weak people to be taken advantage of no matter how much you worship a corporation.
26/04/2018 at 22:55 Kohlrabi says:
It’s also a worthwhile endeavour to grow up and take responsibility for your actions, or help people grow up and take responsibility of themselves. Banning “harmful” things will not help members of society grow up into responsible adults.
26/04/2018 at 23:03 mitrovarr says:
Is that your blanket excuse for allowing people to prey on each other with no intervention?
26/04/2018 at 23:23 LexW1 says:
Actually, it will and this is extremely well-demonstrated. People who aren’t protected from things to at least some degree are much more likely to become victims and addicts, and to end up in a life situation that they cannot break out of – often a cycle of addiction. This is extremely easy to demonstrate by comparing countries which protect people to those that don’t, and even within countries that protect people, the places where the protect people adequately and smartly, and where they do essentially nothing.
26/04/2018 at 22:30 FuriKuri says:
It’s not rated adults only. Very few games are. Even if it was, that’s a US rating system and wouldn’t apply in Europe.
I looked but couldn’t find a PEGI rating for it, the only thing I could find is that CS on XBOX has a PEGI-16 rating.