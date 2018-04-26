Best SSDs 2018: Top solid state drives for gaming

Buying an SSD can be a bit of a headache when you’re constantly being bombarded with all manner of various different letter combinations such as mSATA and NVMe this, and M.2 and PCIe that, which is why we’re here to help you pick the best SSD for you and your budget. Below, you’ll find all our current top picks (which have now been updated to reflect new releases) as well as in-depth buying advice on how to pick your next SSD.

Now couldn’t be a better time to buy an SSD either, as prices have fallen dramatically over the last couple of months. For instance, you can pick up a 480GB Crucial BX300 SSD for just $99 in the US right now, but you’ll need to hurry, as this particular deal is only available until the end of today (April 26). UK prices have also fallen on Crucial’s BX300 range, and the Samsung 850 Evo is now cheaper than ever as well. Whether it’s for general performance or the fastest speeds money can buy, we’ve got you covered.

Simply put, you need an SSD. Mechanical hard disks (HDD) are fine for storing lots of games and photos, but let’s face it, they’re pretty slow. With an SSD, however, the jump in speed over an HDD will make Windows load in seconds, programs open in a snap and cut game loading times to ribbons. An SSD will, without exaggeration, transform your PC. This guide is here to help. I’ll take you through the tangle of form factors, sizes and technologies to help you find the right super-fast storage for you.

Below is a list of every SSD we’ve reviewed so far (just so you’ve got everything in one place), but the three we’ve listed just a bit further down are the real cream of the crop, both in terms of value and outright performance. We’ll be updating and adding more to this list as we get them in for testing, but for now, the following three SSDs are a great place to start.

2.5in SSDs:

Samsung 850 Evo

Samsung 850 Pro

Samsung 860 Evo

Samsung 860 Pro

Crucial BX300

Crucial MX500

WD Blue 3D NAND

NVMe SSDs:

Samsung 960 Evo

Samsung 960 Pro

Samsung 970 Evo

Samsung 970 Pro (coming soon)

WD Black 3D NVMe SSD (coming soon)

External SSDs:

Samsung T5

WD My Passport SSD

Best budget SSD: Crucial BX300

Crucial’s budget BX300 drives will be plenty quick enough for most, and are excellent value. It’s only available as a 2.5in SSD in 120GB, 240GB and 480GB capacities, but it’s perfect for those after a cheap SSD to give Windows a bit of a boost.

Prices (2.5in): (120GB) £43 from Crucial / $50 from Amazon, (240GB) £75 from Crucial / $88 from Amazon, (480GB) £124 from Crucial / $145 from Amazon (just $99 TODAY ONLY – April 26)

Best SSD for mainstream performance: Samsung 850 Evo / Samsung 860 Evo

The Samsung 860 Evo is a fantastic SSD, but its predecessor, the 850 Evo, is still an excellent buy while stocks last. It’s just as fast as the 860 Evo according to our benchmark results, and still outpaces much of the competition, too. Sadly, it’s not available in the US anymore (which is why we’ve included both in this category), but those in the UK should still snap it up while you can.

850 Evo prices (2.5in): (250GB) £77 from Amazon, (500GB) £109 from Amazon, (1TB) £253 from Amazon, (2TB) £569 from Amazon, (4TB) £1000 from Amazon

860 Evo prices (2.5in): (250GB) $85 from Newegg, (500GB) $145 from Newegg, (1TB) $280 from Newegg, (2TB) $649 from Newegg, (4TB) $1398 from Newegg

Best extreme speed SSD: Samsung 970 Evo

The reigns of Samsung’s 960 series has finally come to an end, and our new best extreme speed SSD is its shiny new successor, the 970 Evo. Admittedly, its upmarket sibling, the 970 Pro, has better sequential read and write speeds by Samsung’s measure, but you’ll hate yourself a lot less by opting for the cheaper and more wallet-friendly Evo. This M.2 PCIe SSD is properly bonkers. You’ll still pay a fair bit more for the performance over a traditional SATA 3 SSD, but with 250GB sticks starting from around £100 / $120, this is by far the most affordable way to get a taste of what NVMe has to offer. Just be warned, though, that WD’s Black 3D NVMe SSD is also on the horizon, offering better write speeds and equal endurance.

Prices: (250GB) £100 from Amazon / $120 from Samsung, (500GB) £194 from Amazon / $230 from Samsung, (1TB) £376 from Amazon / $450 from Samsung, (2TB) £710 from Amazon / $850 from Samsung

SSD buying guide: Form factors explained

2.5in SSDs

The easiest drop-in replacement for a standard hard disk is a 2.5in SATA model. These are the same size and shape as a standard 2.5in hard disk, and plug into a normal SATA port on your motherboard. Most modern PC cases have mounting points for 2.5in hard disks, often on the back of the motherboard tray. If yours doesn’t, you can use a £5 adaptor (really just a 3.5in-wide metal plate with screw holes) to fit the SSD in a normal 3.5in hard disk bay.

To avoid crippling the SSD’s performance, make sure you plug the SSD into a SATA 3 port on your motherboard, rather than use SATA 2. SATA 3 SSDs will work in SATA 2 ports, but you’ll likely lose around half the SSD’s performance.

The chief disadvantage of 2.5in SSDs, compared to the mSATA, M.2 and PCI Express cards discussed below, is that they use SATA 3: an interface that’s been around since 2009, and one that isn’t quick enough to cope with the fastest modern SSDs. However, for most users, a SATA 3 SSD will be fine, and still several times faster than a mechanical hard disk.

M.2 and PCIe SSDs

If you’re in the market for a super-fast SSD that won’t be encumbered by its interface, you need to move beyond SATA to PCI Express, or PCIe (also called PCIe NVMe or just NVMe). Most PCIe SSDs are mounted directly to the motherboard in an M.2 slot. If your motherboard doesn’t have such a slot, there’s only one way to unleash the speed: a PCIe add-in card, or AIC. These add-in cards will fit in a spare PCIe x4 or x16 slot, and are monstrously quick, as well as monstrously expensive: while a 240GB SATA3 SSD will cost you about £80, an equivalent size PCIe card will be over £150. This is the price you pay for almost four times the performance in certain situations.

If you have a newer motherboard with an M.2 slot, an M.2 SSD is a neater way to add super-fast PCIe storage. Most M.2 SSDs are just 22mm wide and 80mm long (so about a third shorter than a stick of RAM) and screw straight into the motherboard – no more having to route SATA and power cables around your case.

However, the M.2 standard is a little complicated, chiefly due to its versatility. For starters, there are several sizes of M.2 card, such as 2280 and 22110: the first two digits denote the card’s width in mm, and the remaining numbers are the card’s length. Fortunately, the majority of consumer M.2 SSDs are the 2280 size. What’s more, as well as PCIe storage, the M.2 slot can also support SATA SSDs. These don’t have the performance advantage of PCIe M.2 drives, but score for neatness, and are about the same price as 2.5in SSDs. Check what standards your motherboard supports, as PCIe SSDs will not work in SATA-only slots and vice versa.

The good news is that many motherboards support both PCIe and SATA M.2 SSDs, giving you the versatility to choose between fast-but-expensive PCIe and slower (but still fast) and cheaper SATA. Bear in mind that the claimed speeds are for sequential transfers, rather than random reads and writes, so should be considered a best-case scenario. It’s also worth looking at a drive’s IOPS, or input/output operations per second, rating. This isn’t always listed in an SSD’s specifications, but it can make a big difference to an SSD’s real-world performance. A drive with a high IOPS rating can perform many more data reads and writes per second than a lower-rated model, which can make a huge difference in the complex data transfer tasks required by a modern operating system.

mSATA SSDs

You’ll also see a few mSATA SSDs for sale. The mSATA interface is an older interface that M.2 was designed to replace. MSATA drives are tiny (51x30mm), have essentially the same performance as 2.5in and M.2 SATA 3 drives, and are about the same price. If you have a motherboard (or laptop) with an mSATA connector, an mSATA drive is definitely worth a look.

SSD Capacity

One of the first things you’ll notice when shopping for an SSD is that they’re an awful lot more expensive than mechanical hard disks. Spinning disks are astounding value, with 1TB models available for £40; if you want a terabyte SSD, you’ll have to find over £250. For this reason, if you’re on any kind of budget, you’ll need to think about how much capacity you need. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend is 240GB, as this will give you room for Windows, your productivity applications and a few games.

If you have a large photo and music collection, it’s worth bumping it up to the 480GB mark (from £130 for a 2.5in SSD). I have 13,000 photos and 7,000 music tracks on my PC, which take up about 100GB. With Windows (around 20GB), Office (around 3GB), five or so AAA games and my pictures and tunes, I’ll still have about 80GB left on such an SSD. Games are only going to get bigger, of course. If you like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once, consider finding the cash for a terabyte SSD. Also, some high-performance SSDs are quicker at larger capacities, due to having more flash chips for the SSD controller to access in parallel.

If you need more space, it may be worth using your SSD alongside a normal hard disk, or even the hard disk you currently own. You can use the SSD for Windows, applications and games, and put your space-hungry files on the hard disk. By default the Windows Users folders, so Documents, Pictures, Videos and so on, will be on the system (C) drive, but you can redirect them to another disk by right-clicking each folder, selecting Properties, then Location. However, redirecting your Users folders away from their default locations can sometimes cause problems; if I was going to use the SSD/hard disk combo, I’d just create standard folders for the big files I wanted to keep on the hard disk, and avoid the corresponding Users folders entirely.