Podcast: Who’s your favourite robot?

Perhaps ~~you’re~~ the robot? Did you ever think of that, huh? No, it’s fine, you’re a human, a human who likes the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. This week, we’re chatting about our favourite mechanoids, cyberfolk and rust-buckets. Alec likes the robo-ostrich from World of Warcraft, a bird capable of great speed (and good for showing off). Brendan is fond of the abandoned bots of Hackmud, and their tragicomic existence on a humanless earth. Meanwhile, John loves little BUD of Grow Home and his wobbly walking animations.
Speaking of large, bi-pedal machines, we’ve also been playing strategy mech-em-up Battletech. Well, Alec has. He’s been stomping around, slowly firing missiles. But is it any good?
And the #content doesn’t end there. John has been fighting the same witch for multiple centuries in The Swords of Ditto. And Brendan has been putting gamblers in charge of his kingdom’s finances in Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. Foolish.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Human-centric tunes are by musical meatbag Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
Links:
The robot ostrich (or “mechanostrider”) from World of Warcraft
The hospital bot from Quadrilateral Cowboy
BUD is the wobbly robot from Grow Home
Brendan is thinking of TerRover. “Terrarium” doesn’t exist
The Planescape Torment robot’s full name is Nordom Whistleklik
Hackmud was our best MMO of 2016
Have you played… Project Eden?
Bot Colony’s voice recognition make its robots infuriating
Have you played… Transformers: Fall of Cybertron?
James Pond 2
Robocarp ugh, Robocod
Ni No Kuni has the nicest Facebook comments (Supporter only)
Please comment on this Fallout: New Vegas review because Quinns reads them every day
26/04/2018 at 19:12 brucethemoose says:
I love Stellaris’s caretaker AI bots. They always end up being my federation buddies because they’re ethos-neutral (even when I’m spiritualist), and I DO enjoy mandatory pampering.
For adorableness, I have to hand it to Ratchet and Clank 3’s mini bots of doom. They have jetpacks, and rocket launchers, and nukes strapped to their back, and they’re so eager and cute! And it’s definitely PC since you can emulate it.
Simultaneous award of best and worse is a tossup between HK-47 and Claptrap.
26/04/2018 at 19:32 Freud says:
HK-47 in KotOR was pretty good. Why wouldn’t a murder robot have no time for bio-organisms?
26/04/2018 at 20:25 Slander says:
No love for BT-7274?