Save the last dance – GTA IV axes 50+ soundtrack songs

As much fun as we have with our virtual bank-heists, car-chases and random muggings, music licensing seems like a far more lucrative racket. Due to expensive, time-limited music licenses expiring, Grand Theft Auto IV developers Rockstar were recently faced with either pulling the game from sale, paying for a license renewal, or removing a good chunk of its famed soundtrack. Today, a small patch rolled out across multiple platforms, removing the now-unlicensed music tracks and it looks like the damage done may be greater than expected.
Right now, players are rallying to assess exactly what’s missing, but reports that the cuts would largely be focused on the Russian-themed Vladivostok FM radio station have proved true, thought perhaps at the expense of a broader truth. Vladivostok has taken the biggest individual hit, but almost every station in the game, including several which picked up extra tracks for the expansions, has seen some losses.
So far the most comprehensive list on what’s been axed comes from a helpful Steam forum user going by the handle Aaron. While he says that he’s still compiling information and the list may grow yet, what he’s assembled already makes for a grim read, and amounts to a rather significant percentage of the total musical content of the game. Over fifty tracks at present count, and it was only 46 a few minutes prior.
Probably worst hit outside of the Russian music picks is Liberty Rock Radio, which is now missing The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1979, Electric Light Orchestra’s Evil Woman, David Bowie’s Fascination and Black Sabbath’s Heaven and Hell, plus a few more. Anyone with an ear for the classics is going to be bent out of shape over at least one of those.
It’s not all bad news. Rockstar have made good on their promise to replace some of the missing tracks. Vladivostok saw the worst damage done at a whole 15 tracks removed between the main game and its expansions (effectively the entire station), but it has received 11 new songs in replacement. It remains yet to be seen if any other stations have been given the same treatment.
Fortunately, Grand Theft Auto IV does have built-in support for custom soundtracks via a special independent in-game radio station, so it shouldn’t be too hard to reinstate the missing music if you miss any of it, once it’s all tallied up. Still, it’s a sad state of affairs and one that is probably going to get worse over the coming years before it has any hope of getting better – this is the kind of problem that requires forward-thinking legislation to prevent, and that’s hard to come by these days.
26/04/2018 at 18:25 woodsey says:
It’s one thing to remove licensed stuff from new sales (i.e. Mafia’s music), but ripping it out of copies that people have already bought seems ludicrous.
26/04/2018 at 20:39 tomimt says:
This is, indeed, a terrible practice. Despite you can always argue that games are only licensed these days, the music industry is hardly losing money if people who bought the game years back still have the same music content the game originally had. I understand Rockstars reluctance to keep the same content intact for new customers, but that shouldn’t affect those who have bought it years ago.
26/04/2018 at 18:26 dontnormally says:
It’s disgusting to remove the songs from already-installed copies of the game.
26/04/2018 at 20:18 Ergates_Antius says:
If Rockstar have a legal obligation to do so, then they have a legal obligation to do so.
26/04/2018 at 20:28 Ribonizer says:
They do not have a legal obligation to remove the soundtrack for purchased games. Licensing fees impact their ability to sell the game. However, it would require them to make a new version of the game and put it up for sales on Steam and now would end up having two different versions to update. While this was fully possible, they opted to be lazy and go with the easier solution to destroy the original product.
26/04/2018 at 18:28 EthZee says:
Aw man, Liberty Rock Radio is my favourite station as well. Nothing goes so well with amoral vehicular carnage in my mind than melodic dadrock. If I recall, Alan Wake got hit with something similar too; these retrospective removals seem more sinister than just a change to new copies of the game.
26/04/2018 at 19:39 Mokinokaro says:
They simply stopped selling Alan Wake to get around thus issue.
26/04/2018 at 18:45 Syrion says:
News like this make owning nearly every game only through Steam or some other client nowadays scary. If you absolutely must download any game you want to play from official servers, you are entirely at the mercy of whoever takes care of that.
Considering how moddable all the GTA games are I’d suspect that a mod putting all songs back into their original places is only a matter of time. Also, gaming communities in general have shown to be great at preserving anything and everything worthwile.
Still, scary.
26/04/2018 at 18:52 brucethemoose says:
Music mods are iffy. Unless they’re fan-composed, they usually fall into the “most definitely illegal, but hopefully obscure enough to get away with” category.
Some do OK, like all the Stellaris music and advisor mods. Others have run into trouble, like mods that add Oblivion/Morrowind music to Skyrim. I have a feeling a GTA IV mod that re-adds removed songs would fall into the later category, unless it requires you to drop the music files in yourself.
26/04/2018 at 18:47 brucethemoose says:
Paying devs to patch an old game and replace music isn’t cheap. It must cost a fortune to actually license the music for the game.
While alot of angry internet dwellers (not so much on RPS, but other places) are pounching on RockStar over this, seems like they should be pouncing on the music licensers instead.
26/04/2018 at 19:07 satan says:
I’d pounce on whatever consumer protection agency isn’t doing their job to stop this nonsense.
26/04/2018 at 19:39 mmandthetat says:
When I was trying to get into the filmmaking biz, music licensing proved to be the most ridiculously tricky and impossibly expensive aspect of the whole thing. Which is saying a lot, because everything about filmmaking could be described that way.
26/04/2018 at 19:42 frymaster says:
Rockstar went into the deal with open eyes. Assuming Dominic’s explanation is correct, it’s absolutely right and proper that future sales of the game not feature content that Rockstar no longer has a legal right to sell.
That being said, again assuming Dominic’s explanation is correct, Rockstar seemed to be under no obligation to cause the music to disappear from existing player’s games. It strikes me that, instead of figuring out the proper way to handle digital sales pre- and post- licensing expiry, they’ve taken the lazy way out and removed from pre-existing purchasers too, in order to save themselves the hassle. That’s borderline illegal, I would think – I never licensed GTA, I flat-out bought it.
Possibly Rockstar could have created another title on Steam – “GTA 4 2018 edition”, with different content, and left the original title alone. But that would have been effort, would have annoyed people, would have doubled the release process when updating the game etc. etc., so they didn’t.
26/04/2018 at 18:52 Det. Bullock says:
And yet they never had that awful Games for Windows Live patched out.
26/04/2018 at 19:23 Waltorious says:
I do not understand why music licensing works this way for games. Films often license music for their soundtracks, but they don’t have to pull the music out again after a few years. And they definitely don’t go and take everyone’s blu-ray copy and replace it with a new blu-ray that doesn’t have a specific music track.
Why does it work differently for games? For that matter, I’ve even heard of television shows having to change their title music during rebroadcasts (or when added to streaming services) due to expired licenses. This is ridiculous to me.
The licensed music is a key part of the final work, be it a film, a show, or a game. Clearly there should be a solution that allows the music to remain, so the works can be experienced as they originally appeared.
26/04/2018 at 19:43 Mokinokaro says:
Film licensing does sometimes work this way unfortunately.
A few movies have had soundtracks change from theater to home release or in reissues.
Probably the most obvious being the first home print of The Thing that had a new soundtrack due to arguments with the composer. The theatrical original was released later.
There’s also the infamous “no Stairway” scene in Wayne’s World where even a few chords were denied after the theater release.
26/04/2018 at 19:48 something says:
I know that classic ’90s TV shows, Northern Exposure and The Larry Sanders Show took forever to be released on DVD due to music licenses that were either expired or simply didn’t cover DVD release.
It seems crazy that music licensing works this way. Surely the cost of dealing with this sort of nonsense must outway the occasional relicensing payments. Not to mention that they’re giving people reason to explore the possibilities afforded by piracy.
26/04/2018 at 20:05 Danda says:
There are many reasons to be annoyed:
-GTA Online is basically printing money, so they could afford to renegotiate a substantial part of the licenses if they wanted to. I guess it’s not “Rockstar Games” anymore, but “Middle-aged bean counters Games” now.
-They could have left the songs alone for old users.
-They obviously knew about this for years, but they only told us TWO WEEKS before the removal. That’s not enough to play through the game in full, even if you didn’t have anything else to do.
But no, they took the laziest way possible. They completely messed up.
26/04/2018 at 20:39 tomimt says:
I would rather they’d remove the cousin. Oh well.
26/04/2018 at 20:53 EgoMaster says:
I get removing songs from newly sold copies. I will never understand removing songs from already sold copies. I will never understand why only Rockstar does this. I will never understand why they didn’t do it with Vice City, but did it with San Andreas and GTA IV. This should be treated as a crime if it isn’t already is one. Just in case I downloaded both GTA IV and EFLC, cracked, modded and backed them up. So I’m beyond this anti-consumer practice’s reach. But there needs to be a reaction against Rockstar, music industry, Steam and/or whoever else is responsible for this before it’s too late so that this doesn’t become common practice.