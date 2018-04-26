What became Edith Finch

Family saga-based, super-darkly comic wander ’em up What Remains Of Edith Finch was one of the most memorable games I played last year, and a treasure trove of artistry and short-form storytelling. Obviously, now that it’s won a BAFTA and all that, I entirely reject it as despicable mainstream trash, and if you ever hear me saying otherwise it’s fake news, yeah?
Yesterday just so happened to be Edith’s first birthday, and devs Giant Sparrow marked the date by sharing a whole bunch of insights into the making of their lovely game.
Sadly, it transpires that this did not involve the developers living together in an impossibly tall house and then arranging bizarre deaths for each other. However, they did originally a pursue more spooksome look and feel (the initial title was ‘The Nightmares Of Edith Finch’) as well as prototype wonderful concepts such a walking house with giant duck legs. As seen in the below ‘greenlight’ video – by which they don’t mean Steam Greenlight, but rather one made for their publisher to show where their heads were at with this game:
Sadly that, along with almost everything else in that video and the concept design doc here, didn’t make it into the finished game. However, Giant Sparrow reckon that the “tone is pretty close” to what became What Remains.
Also on the anniversary page is a mood board, showing the image references they used when building this world in their heads and on their screens.
They also note that “Now that we’re in the very early stages of our next game, it’s comforting to look back at the last game and see how wrong we were about so many things, but also how eventually the bits of good ideas coalesced in unexpected ways that ended up looking eerily like what we set out to make in the first place”, and WAIT WHAT, NEXT GAME?
Giant Sparrow let slip a few cluettes about the Finch follow-up last month, as it happens, but we bleary-eyed RPS bloodhounds only just caught its scent. There’s no name, imagery or release date, but the big reveal so far is that “we’re focusing on the enchanting beauty of animal locomotion. Our goal is to create an experience based around movement as a way of revealing character, conveying mood, and supporting player expression.”
Whether it’s another wander ’em up (or fly, or swim, or crawl, or hop ’em up) remains to be seen. There was a little bit of animal-based locomotion in Edith Finch, in the early cat and shark sequences, so they’ve some form here already. They also note that We’re drawing inspiration from works like “Ico, Windosill, Spirited Away, The Life of Birds, and the spirit of Winsor McCay and early Disney films like Bambi and Fantasia that used (for the time) cutting edge technology to build something that didn’t feel technical at all, but instead felt strangely and joyfully alive.” Can’t wait to see/hear more.
26/04/2018 at 17:50 Kefren says:
I really disliked that game! I could see why other people liked it, but I struggled to load it up, and I found it more irritating than anything. It’s a bit weird, because I loved Gone Home and Tacoma.
26/04/2018 at 18:01 Kefren says:
I do usually enjoy RPS recommendations though (since I realise I sounded grumpy, and it is too late to edit my comment).
26/04/2018 at 18:51 Person of Interest says:
I would like to hear why you disliked this game so much. I also liked Gone Home and Tacoma, and I’m really curious what you see as the difference-maker with Edith Finch.
26/04/2018 at 19:39 Kefren says:
Person of Interest: probably easiest if I share my GOG review (I gave it 2/5).
—
This is a game where you go along the only route and move the mouse when it lets you. As you do so it tells a fragmentary, incomplete and silly tale about a bunch of unlikable people and idiots whose misfortunes seem well-deserved.
That’s an awful description, but I felt like the game was being antagonistic whenever I loaded it, and struggling to the end was a chore.
It started badly. I always check the game controls before playing – but they aren’t listed. And you can’t change them, so are stuck with what they set. And even those aren’t made clear. So I had to hit random keys to find things like the zoom button, and – ridiculously – what I was unable to do. How do you run? How do you climb? How do you step into the edge of the pond? So right from the start I was struggling to even connect with basic things because the devs didn’t put them in. The controls were also inconsistent. Sometimes you click on something, it opens – other times nothing happens until you move the mouse, or hold a button and move the mouse, and try and guess whether you move it by pushing up, down, left, right, rotating, clicking, whatever. It’s kind of half-hearted and pointless physicality, aimed at making you think you are interacting. It’s a system that works much better in older games like Penumbra.
The story is melodramatic and silly. Someone was killed by monsters? Someone else lives in a room in a cellar for 30 years? An old woman builds rooms on top of the house? It was frustrating and confusing.
Saves – you can’t save when you want. Sometimes I quit the game in boredom, came back another day, and had to sit through the same cutscenes and voiceovers.
NB: I liked Gone Home and Tacoma, but EF felt overblown and even more linear, with even less freedom.
Another sin – you play a character, but the game purposefully hides what you’re supposed to know. So left wondering WTF about stuff because you’re left in the dark. That’s not good storytelling, it is just frustrating.
26/04/2018 at 19:27 Spider Jerusalem says:
There are dozens of us! Narrative heavy games are usually my jam. I loved Gone Home, Tacoma, Heavy Rain, Her Story, Orwell, etc, but I found Edith Finch utterly contemptible. It felt vaguely like trauma-porn, a series of exploitative tales of woe that I found entirely devoid of heart or care regarding their subjects.
26/04/2018 at 19:41 Kefren says:
I liked Her Story too. I think my problem with Edith Finch it was because it felt overly manipulative; had characters I disliked; was linear and frustrating and never felt like I had any choices to make or was in any danger; and many things I mentioned in my review.
26/04/2018 at 19:37 Matt Cox says:
Speaking as ‘that one guy at RPS who didn’t like Edith Finch’: I’m with you! Loved Gone Home and Tacoma too, but EF didn’t move me – even though I can see why it moved others.
26/04/2018 at 19:43 Kefren says:
I’ve often bought games because RPS went on about them, but some have been ones I regret or really really disliked – To The Moon, Edith Finch, and a few others. But overall I discover more games that I do like, so that’s fine, but I should still be more selective and only buy games that I feel an interest in anyway. I could see why people might like Edith Finch too, and am glad it got made and provided other people with gaming happiness and/or emotional feelings, but it just left me frustrated.
26/04/2018 at 18:53 Ben King says:
if they can gamify the animal locomotion involved with my cat falling off the couch after getting lost underneath the blanket on my lap that would be super cool. But I would also relish the chance to be a super hungry tentacle again.
26/04/2018 at 19:47 caff says:
I really think this should have been RPS GOTY 2017. Very interested in where they go next.