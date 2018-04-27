Best PC gaming deals of the week

As the final Friday of April rolls around (somehow) and we edge ever closer into what might actually have the gall to call itself Summertime, the larger video game releases are beginning to space out. Frostpunk and Battletech both saw releases this past week, but if neither of those suited you, maybe something in this week’s best PC gaming deals will fill the void.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Did you know that Alien day was this week? Me neither. Nevertheless, Humble is celebrating the occasion with a sale on a whole batch of games based on the Alien franchise. Most notably, of course, is Alien Isolation, which is a truly excellent game in my opinion. But hey, Colonial Marines is also there, if you like.

Alien Day Sale from Humble Store

Green Man Gaming’s Spring Sale is live now, featuring a whole batch of PC discounts on all sorts of titles, both indie and triple A. Using the code GMG22 on most of these titles will get you an extra 22% off your purchase of choice, too.

Spring Sale from Green Man Gaming

A new month means a new set of Humble Monthly offerings. This time around, dropping $12 / £10 to sign up for a subscription will get you copies of Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and Ruiner, along with a bunch of other games when the month finishes.

Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and RUINER for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

One of the rarer sightings of graphics cards not only being in stock but also not vastly above their own RRPs, this Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 is available to order for £509.99 while stock lasts.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card for £509.99 from Amazon UK

If you do happen to go down the ‘building a new PC route’ like I am currently trying to talk myself out of doing, this super powerful EVGA 1000W power supply is down to £88.64 right now, rather than its usual £123.

EVGA 1000W 80+ Gold, semi-modular PSU for £88.64 from Amazon UK

Those on the lookout for a decent gaming laptop at a price that won’t necessarily render you unable to pay rent for the foreseeable few months can take a look at this ASUS 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It’s loaded with an i5-7300HQ CPU, 8GB and a GTX GeForce 1060, all for £799.99. You’ll also get a batch of Intel’s own gaming downloads emailed to you after you buy, which is a nice bonus.

ASUS 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GeForce 1060 for £799.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Over at GameStop currently, you’ll find a big range of board games, card games and trading card games, all with up to 20% off. Among the range, you’ll be able to find various editions of Monopoly, Clue and even the Dark Souls board game for a little less than usual. Worth noting there is also a Dragon Ball Z Edition of Monopoly which is mondo cool, to say the least.

20% off Board and Card games from GameStop

Arguably one of the best things about Nier Automata (and there were many great things about it) was the soundtrack. That has proved popular enough of a sentiment that you can now get yourself a digital download of the piano arrangements of that very soundtrack, all for $23 at Amazon.

Nier: Automata Piano Collections for $22.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.