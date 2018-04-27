Free Total Annihilation-like RTS Zero-K lands on Steam

Total Annihilation was an influential real-time strategy game where resources flowed like water, where armies blotted out the sun with their artillery-fire and where conflicts could play out on a scale where true strategy became more important than second-to-second micromanagement. Freeware RTS Zero-K is one of its best fan-made imitators, built on the Spring RTS Engine (an open-source foundation built to replicate Total Annihilation), it has been around for a while, but today it made its big debut on Steam.
While it might look a little raw compared to the current crop of hyper-polished real-time strategy games, Zero-K brings a lot to the table. The competitive/esports stuff is to be expected, but those wanting a more solitary experience are well served here. On top of skirmish and AI horde survival modes (all of which can be played cooperatively, and the horde mode features an entirely new alien race to fight), there is an enormous branching 70+ mission campaign.
The campaign mode opens with a gentle tutorial, explaining the interface and the basic flow of gameplay, so it’s a perfect place for less experienced players to hop in. Playing out over a galactic map, each planet holds a mission, and every mission completed unlocks new units on the enormous tech-tree, or provides you with some persistent upgrade to your Commander unit. Plus, multiple difficulty settings and optional objectives add replay value on top of all that.
Zero-K shares a core design with Total Annihilation. You start each battle with a lone Commander mech. If it explodes: Game over. You use it to build your first few resource-extractors (mines for metal, solar or wind power for energy), a robot factory or two, and from there your options balloon. While Zero-K does a lot of little things to define itself, its biggest feature is the ability to alter the terrain itself, opening up a whole world of weird new strategies.
Terrain has always been important to Total Annihilation and its successors. Many weapons fire in arcs, meaning a cleverly placed unit can hide behind cover while still attacking. Zero-K’s terraforming also allows you to seal off base entrances and exit ramps, or even cut your way inland to allow a naval invasion of a land-locked enemy base. All this combined with the quite frankly silly number of options you’ve got in terms of unit choice makes this one of the most freeform real-time strategy games around.
While you can figure out the basics just by diving into the tutorial missions, the official site contains a full wiki & video-guides section. Once you’re feeling confident and have cut your teeth on a few matches (up to 32 players) online, you’ll also unlock the PlanetWars mode. A multiplayer campaign of sorts, where three factions of players fight for control of a galactic map, with each planet representing an individual battlefield.
Zero-K is absolutely free, although the Steam page for the game does provide several options if you want to donate to the developers. Linux-favouring folks (or those who just don’t use Steam in general) can also get hold of the game via Itch.io here.
27/04/2018 at 17:50 Konservenknilch says:
Looks great, will definitely check it out. The TA model is basically the only RTS I can stand. Oh, how I wish for a proper SupCom successor.
27/04/2018 at 18:32 QSpec says:
If you are into multiplayer, have you looked at Forged Alliance Forever? It provides a lobby to find games, balance updates, a ranking system, and more (I believe they even added a 4th race that can be played in casual games).
Supcom is alive and well.
27/04/2018 at 17:56 EvilMonkeyPL says:
Sweet tip, thanks.
My pointer-clicker’s been hovering over TA in Steam for quite a few days in a row now, so I just might give this a go instead.
To my mind nothing ever came close to just how good TA was. SupCom never really did anything for me while PA I felt just wasn’t very good, even if the idea of hopping between planets is kinda neat. The stupidly overpriced Titans expansion didn’t really help either.
27/04/2018 at 17:59 Dominic Tarason says:
I’m not sure if it was that way at launch, but I know the Titans expansion for Planetary Annihilation was something like 80% discounted for players with the original game at some point.
The choice to do a re-launch under the expansion’s banner was a bit awkward though.
27/04/2018 at 18:09 EvilMonkeyPL says:
Oh, you are right, I can upgrade for a fraction of base cost. Great tip again, cheers. Will have to check it out at some point.
27/04/2018 at 19:01 Darloth says:
I still didn’t like it all that much.
Zero-K feels like TA tuned for competitive balance and optimized user interface, if that helps… but in exchange, you lose a little of the slower buildup TA had, and certainly lose the modded upper end of ridiculously huge megaunits. Zero-K has a few of those, but they’re rarely seen in online play and the dozen or so they have are all you get.
27/04/2018 at 19:47 zagibu says:
SupCom is better than TA, simply because it has continuous strategic zoom. Once you get used to that, you can never go back. It also has lots of other convenience features that are nice, but not essential, such as automatic ferries or coordinated attacks.
TA has more style and more difference in the factions, but functionally, SupCom is a much better game.
27/04/2018 at 20:03 Cederic says:
Strategic zoom was nice and all, but Supcom never replicated the missions in TA that left your ground units unable to move due to the wrecked remains of their predecessors which you couldn’t reclaim because there was constant fire that would destroy your construction units.
TA managed to implement attritional warfare in a way I haven’t seen before or since, and I will forever love it just for that.
27/04/2018 at 21:48 EvilMonkeyPL says:
Exactly. One of the strongest points of the game for me was that turtling to obscene levels was also a possibility, what with long range artillery and ballistic options, and as fun and viable a strategy as playing aggressively.
27/04/2018 at 20:22 fuggles says:
Is this good? Looks good. I need to know for when I have a pc that runs it.