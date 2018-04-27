Hearthstone launches singleplayer Monster Hunts

The recent craze for hunting beasties may peak with Monster Hunter: World, but I do worry that once hunters have scoured the land of wurms, wights, barghests, boggarts, and boobries, they’ll turn on our beloved Horace, the Endless Bear. Should we be encouraging this? Hmm. The latest game to join in the hunt is Hearthstone, which last night launched its new Monster Hunt mode. It brings singleplayer missions sending four different hunters against a run of bosses, powering up their deck as they go. And yup, these are free to play.
Monster Hunter mode sends players to murder big nasties in the spooky Witchwood. It’s a bit like Dungeon Run from the Kobolds & Catacombs expansion, featuring a series of boss battles, having players build up their deck across the run, and making you start all over again if you lose. Four characters are playable–a warrior, hunter, mage, and rogue–each with their own unique hero power. Each hunter has a particular nemesis monster only they’ll face too.
Once you’ve completed hunts with all four characters, you’ll get to go after the dastardly Hagatha herself. Beat her and you get the Monster Hunter card back for keepsies. But really it’s about the journey not the destination, yeah?
Hearthstone’s definition of ‘monster’ seems a little hazy. Sure, you’ll scrap with a vast vulture and a killer crocodile, but one ‘monster’ is simply a lord with a shotgun. Not that I disagree with that classification, mind.
Monster Hunter will run until July 26.
27/04/2018 at 11:52 Spuzzell says:
It seems slightly harder than the previous dungeon run, though that might be just unfamiliarity.
7 attempts so far for me with one completed run, and one shameful loss to the very first character.
27/04/2018 at 14:45 AngoraFish says:
As far as I can see it’s dramatically harder than Hearthstone’s typical curve, and there’s far more randomness.
Further, bosses more or less exclusively go face unless they have absolutely no other option, which I guess makes sense since bosses inevitably have a wide variety of OP removal spells at their disposal.
The best run I’ve done so far was to boss eight. For the bulk of this game I had complete board control, but was hit two turns in a row with a card that combined every single mob on both sides of the board into one big unit that ended up having attack and defense of nearly 50.
Pretty much no counter can overturn that, and certainly none that were offered to me over the course of the previous seven rounds.
Overall, from my perspective, the whole mode feels like a pretty big failure.
27/04/2018 at 14:01 malkav11 says:
So….rather than building up an array of fun singleplayer modes, they’re just going to run them for a couple months and then dispose of them forever? This seems like a bad plan, but pretty typical of how Hearthstone’s been run so far. -sigh-