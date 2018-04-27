Learning to love BattleTech: an evolving opinion

A couple of days ago, I started BattleTech‘s campaign over from the start. For uninteresting technical reasons I’d had to use a different Steam account when playing it for our BattleTech review, but the savegames wouldn’t then load on my usual account. I’d been fairly frustrated by the turn-based mech combat game’s treacly pace and janky interface, and so didn’t intend on this do-over lasting long. As it happened, I played until I reached where I’d left off in my previous campaign.
It took half the time it had done before, and my blood rarely reached the tempestuous boil that had characterised my broadly unimpressed pre-release experience. And then I kept on playing. I have no current intention of stopping. I am enjoying myself immensely, mostly. BattleTech’s failings very much remain failings, but they’re not the obstacle to happy bot-blasting that they once were. So what changed?
Well, as I say, it took half the time. More progress, more quickly. The reason for that is that I am now exactly twelve times better at playing BattleTech than I was before. Maybe even thirteen.
I’ve mentioned previously that BattleTech’s interface isn’t a terribly helpful one. To clarify that: despite an abundance of tooltips, establishing what’s probably going to happen to both your target and your own mech when you fire involves flitting your eyes between quite a few different parts of the screen and doing some manual maths.
It’s the nature of the BattleTech beast to some extent, in that an underpinning of random dice-rolls means you can’t usually stipulate exactly where on the enemy’s vast iron frame your shots will land. Because different areas of it have different amounts of armour, a projected damage counter would thus be about as accurate as a 1970s BBC weatherman. Even so, the bitty and scattered interface approach chosen doesn’t do a smart job of pushing the info you most need front and centre, but far more catastrophic is a tutorial that gives up almost before it’s begun.
This is a game with a great many concepts – and pleasingly giant robot-specific concepts, as I wrote earlier this week – that fall far from the familiar turn-based tree. This is stuff that’s second-nature to the BattleTech boardgame hardcore, which has meant a split between people who hit the ground running and people either spending a few terms in the school of hard knocks, or needing the help of lengthy, community-made guides on Steam and YouTube. Some 15 hours into playing BattleTech for review, I’d figured out most of the unspoken rules of efficient engagement for myself, but still had the psychological legacy of hours spent waiting for all those unnecessarily slow missile animations to deal uselessly small amounts of damage. Now, those unhappy hours are melting away as I become more and more accustomed to a bright new world of brutal tactical efficiency, at least within the confines of of the game’s overall sluggishness.
Even once I had gotten fully to grips with it, the ongoing excess of dead time drove me – drives me – spare. I can practically hear the game’s gears turning, the confused pause as it receives its instruction to pointlessly drag its shuddering camera there and back again or to load one of its tiny handful of squad audio barks, the wasted seconds between a swarm of missiles demolishing something’s leg and it toppling to the ground, the lovingly-made but unnecessarily glacial speed of projectile firing animations themselves. (This is with all the action camera options deactivated, just to reiterate). Each handful of dead seconds would not matter alone, but added together it can be agony. Even now, I always alt-tab out during any enemy turn that involves more than one or two units. Crucially though, this no longer keeps me from wanting to play more.
There’s a mid-campaign story mission, which I’ve played three times now, requiring you to destroy a building at the far end of the map within a certain number of turns. You’ve got to get close to it before you can shoot it, but there’s a large squad of fairly tough enemy mechs en route to it, and to help you out, there’s a half-dozen AI-controlled friendly turrets that take potshots at the baddies. I didn’t make an exact headcount, but it adds up to around a dozen computer-driven units compared to four player-controlled ones.
On paper, it’s neat little remix of BattleTech’s usually rinse’n’repeat scenarios; in practice, it feels like trying to hastily complete your weekly shop before you miss the bus home, only to bump into a different slightly boring acquaintance and have to have a stop’n’chat every time you move into a new aisle. So much interruption between progress; so much zimmer frame-slow interruption. I wouldn’t be surprised if I had nightmares about playing that mission again.
However. However, however, however. When I alt-tab out during an enemy turn now, I do so invariably knowing more or less what’s going to happen already: I know the game’s untold rules very well by now, about how to deftly juggle evasion and rotation and initiative and stability and different weapon ranges so that I already known exactly who’s shooting next and in what order, who they’re most likely to hit and where, what they can and can’t hit it with and how damaging it is ultimately likely to be. There’s a certain kind of power trip that comes with knowing all this at a glance – of being presented with complex, potentially deadly situation and being able to solve it in your head in a matter of seconds. A well-executed plan makes me cackle with glee now.
It’s never a slam dunk – random numbers means I might well return to find a mech with a missing limb or an injured pilot – but it’s the difference between waiting to find out what happens and waiting to continue with my plan. It’s the difference between waiting for the washing machine to finish so you can go hang your pants out to dry, and waiting to see if the washing machine even managed to get your disgusting pants clean or not.
Equally, I now often know far in advance on which turn and with which of my mechs I will land a killing blow. The animations, status updates and camera shudders are no less glacial, but – and this really is a profound change in my feelings about the game – I can now derive massive satisfaction from seeing my careful plan resolved in a hail of unhurried lasers and missiles.
I’ve got a Hunchback mech on my squad right now, which sacrifices all explosives for a vast array of (mostly) medium lasers. Boring to behold, with BattleTech’s sadly characteristic minimal sense of impact, if all you’re doing is carving away a few blobs of armour, but a glorious, celebratory lightshow when you’ve softened the enemy up enough already to know that this attack will be fatal. Man, I love that Hunchback. I’ve stuck a couple of ++ lasers on it, and I guard them jealously. I don’t know where Hunchbacks stand in the BattleTech hierarchy of approval, but it feels like mine – the lack of that point of connection with my oft-interchangeable mechs was something else that kept me at such distance from this game until a couple of days ago.
I haven’t spent decades imagining BattleTech’s world of plastic and cardboard come to life like this, but I’m increasingly understanding that the heavy metal ponderousness is there to amplify the sense of pay-off. Taking out or knocking down a robo-tank the size of a house is a big, big deal. And now I can do it relatively reliably, it feels damn good. I do now see a BT mission not as simply a slow-motion war of attrition, but as a set of tactical puzzles to solve as efficiently as possible. I don’t play simply to win – I play to win with minimal, and ideally no, damage to any of my mechs. A glorious victory – and a massive speed-up to the strategy/base layer of the game too, given that less time and money sunk into repairs means I can do more missions more quickly, and buy more upgrades.
I wouldn’t say BattleTech is exactly flying by now, but the delays feel simply irritating, rather than excruciating. I can take them on the chin because I’m getting so much out of the tactical heart of the game now. I know what’s truly meaningful to my enjoyment of a smart and distinctive turn-based strategy game and what can be shrugged off as merely unfortunate frippery. It’s a bit like watching a film in the wrong aspect ratio – it feels unbearable to start with, but if the movie’s compelling enough, you eventually stop noticing. If only it hadn’t taken the best part of twenty hours of badly-explained and treacly grind to reach this point.
Which brings me to the matter of why I returned to this well despite the frustration I expressed in the review. I’m old enough and ugly enough and of the internet generation enough to pay little heed to over-protective fanbases snarling like jilted lovers when their brand of choice is ill-treated, so it wasn’t driven by the negative community response to the piece. I’m also old enough and ugly enough to know that, if I’m being an outlier when a bunch of people I know and respect and have broadly similar tastes to have positive things to say about a game I didn’t dig, it bears further investigation. It’s happened a few times in the past – sometimes it’s because peers’ pre-existing enthusiasm for something blinds them to its failings, sometimes it’s simply an insurmountable difference of opinion, but sometimes it’s a dense cat’s cradle of factors that meant we each had very different experiences.
I could take a few guesses about what those were, but they’re functionally irrelevant here. What matters is that, in this case, returning to the game looking for why people I admire were full of praise for it, coupled with the fact that my hours of playing it and learning its opaque ways meant I hit the ground running in this fresh start, meant I was able to find it. Which in turn meant that I am now playing BattleTech in every stolen moment, although a lot of those moments are spent alt-tabbed and staring at Twitter while a half-dozen lumbering enemies slowly dash themselves against my carefully-arranged rocks. And some of those moments are spent refreshing various BattleTech webpages in the hope that they’ve just announced a patch with more speed-up options.
I stand by what I wrote in the review, with the possible exception of wishing I’d opened with a different tone – dropping the b-word is dropping the b-word, no matter how quickly one follows it up with lamentation about dropping the b-word. It’s an honest document of how I, as someone not-versed in BattleTech ways, including not having played or watched streams of the beta, felt about the game after pushing twenty hours of play. It’s an honest document of how BattleTech fails to welcome in the non-hardcore, and of an abundance of rough edges and hollow time-wasting that shouldn’t have been in a high-profile game from a major publisher.
The same sentiment abides now, but with the positives amplified: this is an excellent tactical mech combat game that is distinctly its own entity and none-more mechy, compromised by numerous unfortunate presentation fudges. The difference between then and now is that I am more-or-less contentedly playing it despite those problems, as opposed to waiting for them to be solved. Spending more time with something can make feelings harden, or it can cause them to evolve. In this case, I’m happy to say it’s been the latter. I wish BattleTech wasn’t as janky as it is or as sterile as it often looks, but becoming lethally efficient at it brings new joys I simply didn’t experience in my first lengthy amble around its block. What a deeply satisfying game of turn-based robo-demolition this can be. I can’t wait for that patch, but in the meantime, I’m having a great time. So it goes.
27/04/2018 at 19:16 DeepFried says:
I can’t disagree, I’m not a rabid battletech universe fanboy, i’ve never played the board game, but i’ve read a few novels and enjoyed some of the previous games (mech2, mech4, mech commander), and I find the unnecessary delays and pauses in combat frustrating.
Its not as if its the turn-based nature of the thing that’s the problem, its just everything you do and everything that happens, there is the 1-2 second pause that ends up making the combat feel much slower than it needs to be.
That said, i’m in love with the game, the tutorial is non-existent and the UI doesn’t explain itself well, but the core game is wonderful and the battletech lore/story is spot on.
Now I just wait with baited breath for the clan invasion.
27/04/2018 at 21:00 Syhria says:
Doesn’t solve everything, and I hope they put in a patch to speed things up (like many games have before them), but from the reddit:
“PSA: How to REALLY speed movement up (Not from options menu):”
link to reddit.com
27/04/2018 at 19:23 colw00t says:
I’m glad that you were able to find the brilliance in it, even if it took a while. The game would undoubtedly benefit from some sliders that sped matters up, even if I understand the default setting – the ‘Mechs simply feel huge and weighty and like driving armed tower blocks around, and that’s an excellent thing.
For all of its flaws, though, HBS has crafted a real gem of a tactical game, and one that is now occupying my every spare thought.
27/04/2018 at 19:39 Walsh says:
Also lack of 21:9 support is hot garbage. I realize it’s not super popular but I haven’t run into a modern game that can’t scale its UI elements to support it until this one and the devs are acting like assholes about it. “Maybe if it sells well, we’ll support it” kind of assholes.
27/04/2018 at 19:56 causticnl says:
well the main game you can play in 21:9, its only when you come to the character stats and mech bay screen you have to switch to 16:9.
27/04/2018 at 19:41 cniinc says:
I have to respect you being willing to make this article – I’m even more surprised because, in a certain light, this validates the ‘git gud’ trolls that claim ‘bias’ or whatever the new “I don’t want to think about criticism so you must just be a bad critic” is.
Looking at Battletech, I’m glad someone is looking at the negatives. I value “does this game respect my time?” more than almost anything, which is why I’m maybe 10 hours into the Witcher 3 and like 200 into each of the XCOMs. Both are well-lauded, but one of them makes each moment an exciting experience to me. In the next few months, whether or not patches or mods improve the “fun to time-waste” ratio will be my biggest factor in my decision to buy.
27/04/2018 at 20:02 DeepFried says:
There are already config file hacks on reddit to address the “time-waste” factor, so I think its a safe bet there will be mods in fairly short order.
27/04/2018 at 19:53 kud13 says:
I can only really Lament the timing: this game comes out just as sun and warmth FINALLY graces the frigid streets of the True North.
And outdoor soccer season starts in a few weeks, meaning I’ll be cutting my indoor, gaming time significantly for the next (hopefully) 5 months, at least.
This sounds like a lovely game, and I loved the BattleTech novels by Michael Stackpole.
But I won’t be picking it up until winter. Summer time is too precious for timesinks like this.
27/04/2018 at 19:59 Mostquito says:
Well, that escalated quickly. :)
I am tipping my hat towartd the general direction of the reviewer’s mech.
27/04/2018 at 20:00 KillahMate says:
They don’t even have to change ‘mech animations to vastly improve the move times – just do what movies do and use cuts! Have an ‘action camera’ show the ‘mech beginning to move, and then cut immediately to the ‘mech arriving to its destination. Have them launch a barrage of missiles, then cut immediately to the missiles arriving to their destination.
27/04/2018 at 20:02 Zenicetus says:
“I can’t wait for that patch,”
I wonder is this is false optimism. The devs have had a while now in early access to optimize the code. The pauses are happening right where you’d expect the numbers to be crunched the hardest, and maybe this is the best they can manage?
It’s not like XCOM where the delays were intentional for dramatic effect (if I remember right), and therefore easily modded or patched out. I’m hoping for better, but won’t be too surprised if the pacing remains the same.
27/04/2018 at 21:37 Shake Appeal says:
People have already successfully taken a stab at modding out some of the pauses. Some of the delays are transparently in the game files as “AttackPreFireDuration”, “AttackAfterFireDelay”, etc.
The game definitely needs some performance patching and QoL love.
27/04/2018 at 22:34 Shadow says:
I doubt the damage calculations are remotely complex, especially for 2010s hardware. It’s not like it has to calculate ballistics, the precise point of impact, armour slope, material vs. ammunition type, etc.
27/04/2018 at 20:32 Donkeyfumbler says:
It’s strange because I was listening to Chris Thursten extolling it’s virtues on the Crate and Crowbar podcast while I was driving home, whilst at the same time thinking “But Alec didn’t like it” and wondering who to trust. I’m generally a fan of re-assessments at a later date, especially as many games change greatly over time these days, but this is a bit of a record. I absolutely think its the right thing to do though and wonder if the rush to get a review out often leads to regrets not soon after that judgement was overly rushed to meet deadlines.
27/04/2018 at 20:50 Keshimayu says:
That’s it. That piece and your first review together, that’s the whole review for the game. I literally went through the same thing for this game, so I can’t but agree. And huge respect for being open enough to change opinion like that, and even more for admitting it. I think that’s called humility and honesty right ?
27/04/2018 at 21:02 bacon seeker says:
Hmm… I have mixed feelings. I feel like a fair number of other diamonds in the rough (Underrail! Hollow Knight!) could have benefitted from such “200 fanboys shat on my original review so I am now obliged to publish multiple follow-up pieces” reassessments.
27/04/2018 at 21:21 automatic says:
Admit you just submitted yourself to commentary section rage. Your first review was fair. Problem is BT is a niche game with a passionate audience. The digital game really does not seem to be all that good. It lacks a lot of polishment. The good part of it is just because it’s Battletech. But throwing that reality at fans that have been waiting for this game for ages has it’s consequences.
27/04/2018 at 21:38 Cerulean Shaman says:
He had fair comments in the first post, but crazy fanbase aside, all the review proved was that the game is really meant for a specific audience. Battletech isn’t a bad game at all, but no, it’s not a AAA high budget game as you pointed out. It’s rough in some spots, but I’ve had no crashes or game-blocking/distorting bugs. Most of the “issues” are subjective annoyances, like the pauses, animation lengths, and the appearance of the UI.
The UI doesn’t bug me, and while I hope they add speed-up like they did to their previous Shadowrun games and fix the pauses, it hasn’t really affected me that much.
It’s a pretty darn good game, reminds me of Front Mission, and a good chunk of people are having fun. It think you’re being unfair to the game, but again as I said (and you said) this is a niche low-budget game, but I’ve no complaints at the $40 (I actually got it for around $30) I spent.
27/04/2018 at 22:24 automatic says:
The good parts of it come from the original Battletech. BT was good, so ofc unless it’s a real bad studio producing it, the digital game will be good too. I’m not being unfair. For a 2018 title the game seems to be lacking a lot. I’m judging from reviews, player comments and gameplays I watched myself.
Imo $40 is expensive for a game with such a poor polishment. Last night I was watching a gameplay from the final version and eventually a mech fell. It fell right through the earth and only the feet was visible. That is so bad for a game that is so much focused on animation. When you spend hours in a single match those little things means a lot.
But it’s not only that. I really wouldn’t mind paying even more than $40 if they had for example a solid multiplayer platform, with competitions and rankings. That’s the kind of thing that is kind of mandatory on strategy game nowadays. I know it was a tight budged and all that but they chose to spend it the wrong way IMO.
I have a lot of respect for the developers and I’d love to buy it just to help them but I doubt they are in a position to need charity. Besides this seems like a game I’d buy on an impulse but would eventually just collect dust on my HD.
27/04/2018 at 21:38 Shake Appeal says:
I have played one game of tabletop Battletech in my life. I have played 20 hours of BATTLETECH the videogame since Tuesday.
It’s a good videogame.
27/04/2018 at 22:28 automatic says:
BT is good indeed, I’m won’t change my judgment on that. But who can tell you didn’t played more digitally than on a tabletop just because of convenience. Not everyone is up to filling charts throwing dices and moving pieces on a board for hours even though they like the strategy aspect of war games.
27/04/2018 at 21:22 NickAragua says:
Big props for the follow-up.
All other things aside, having played this game for about twelve hours total, it could definitely use an X-Com style “stop wasting my time” mod. Two things particularly stand out. One, the major delay between weapon impacts and a mech falling over. Reminds me of Duke Nukem 3D, when you’d barge in on an alien sitting on the toilet, blast it in the face with a shotgun, then it’d get up off the toilet before playing the death animation. Two, if you move a light mech really far, the last couple of seconds of that move animation are unnecessary as it basically shuffles in place.
27/04/2018 at 21:23 Kolbex says:
The animations and pauses are bad, yes, but the thing I find MOST irritating is the bits in missions (like the first real story mission) where you have to move from one place to another with nothing happening in between. What a tedious waste of time. Just put me where I should be, already. “Move your mechs into the ship” to end the mission? Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuugh.
27/04/2018 at 21:35 Cerulean Shaman says:
Most of the time you can end the mission immediately if there are no other enemies. You’re still right, but I guess they wanted the game field to be more than just a gameboard, though it wasn’t done well in some places.
27/04/2018 at 22:57 DeepFried says:
You’re right, I was a little surprised they didn’t go with real-time band-boxed movement that freezes into turn-based once a sensor contact is detected.
27/04/2018 at 21:30 Cerulean Shaman says:
The back-tracking on opinion here is a bit cringey, but at least you made the effort to reevaluate the game which is most than other journalists would have done. It’s really not at all a bad game, but it IS a niche strategy game. Complaints (like the one RPS made earlier) about the game being slow are in fact valid, but are mostly minor annoyances for anyone actually used to the strategy RPG genre. I’m also a big Front Mission fan, loved those games, played fan translated ones, and Battletech doesn’t do any sins that series did. /shrug
Anyone who also plays Paradox’s other games is probably used to slow burn games too.
What I’m saying is… Battletech isn’t some casual big-budget game like FFXV meant to appeal to a wide audience, it’s fairly deep and niche little game, and pretty much only a certain kind of person will enjoy it.
The lack of an ability to skip animations CAN be annoying, I fully admit that, and in 2018 modernized quality of life stuff like that should be standard (they even added this feature to their Shadowrun games later), but it’s not the crime against god that people seem to make it out to be.
I’ve been having surprisingly more fun than I had expected, enough so that Frostpunk has fallen on the wayside for the moment. And here comes Pillars 2 in a week…
27/04/2018 at 22:58 DeepFried says:
Frankly its not even the animations, I like the animations, its the unnecessary delays and pauses before and after them that is the problem. And its not even a performance thing, you can see delay variables in the config files, so this is something they put in on purpose.
27/04/2018 at 21:37 Horg says:
The fun in Battletech scales quite closely with how much you understand the rule set, combined with your ability to put the advanced tactics into practice. The tutorial is crap; it only covers vary basic things like moving, targeting, evasion and heat management. It needs to cover a lot more, like angling your attack to increase the odds of hitting certain body parts, how to cleanly kill mechs by destroying legs or through pilot injuries, knockdowns with stability damage, sensor locking, indirect fire, etc. It’s a long list. The campaign itself doesn’t give you a lot to play with early on, you are limited to stock mechs for quite a while, so the fun of customising new chassis and load out tinkering is time gated.
It is worth your time, though. Even quite early on you can get some fun hardware to work with that changes the game. For example, i’ve been lucky enough to salvage a couple of complete Commando light mechs before the first story mission, and these things can put out 100+ damage a turn at medium range with stability damaging SRM’s, which is absurd for a light mech. Thanks to their ability to score reliable knockdowns and hit legs on much larger targets while running rings around the initiative bar, i’ve been able to clean kill and fully salvage some heavy chassis the first time i’ve encountered them on a mission. Pull that off a couple of times on 60+ ton chassis and you can create a fairly rewarding power spike.
27/04/2018 at 21:58 Dogahn says:
The other night I was playing an assassination mission. I had chewed through the escorts and set up mostly on a ridge across from my target (a rather nice model that I coveted more of), sending a lone medium mech to maneuver around it.
My main force content to laser and lrm grind away suddenly found themselves hopelessly out of position when the target began a contract failing retreat. It desperately sprinted over the hill, ducking behind a ridge to avoid most of my shots.
As the enemy stood upon the edge of it’s escape zone; all I had was my undergunned centurion. Not enough morale to precise strike any vulnerability, not enough movement to physically knock it down with melee.
Jumpjets engaged… I found the 2 parts I needed to complete mine amongst the salvage.
27/04/2018 at 22:02 Zealuu says:
The fix to movement speed takes more effort as you have to modify the data for each mech individually, and it of course messes up some animations. However, the pointless delays between things was put in on purpose by the developers (god knows why), but it’s a 30 second fix to remove. It both speeds up the game massively and makes for a smoother experience:
– Go to:
Steam folder\steamapps\common\BATTLETECH\BattleTech_Data\StreamingAssets\
data\constants
(had to insert some line breaks here because the line continued outside of the comment field)
– Change the following lines in “audioconstants.json” so that they look like this:
“AttackPreFireDuration” : 0,
“AttackAfterFireDelay” : 0,
“AttackAfterFireDuration” : 0,
“AttackAfterCompletionDuration” : 0
“audioFadeDuration” : 0,
And you’re done.
27/04/2018 at 22:46 NickAragua says:
I love how they literally have an “after fire delay” setting. Like, what, somebody’s going to need time to emotionally process the impact of a PPC hitting a mech?
27/04/2018 at 22:17 ukpanik says:
The joy and importance of being fickle.
27/04/2018 at 23:26 icarussc says:
Good on you to write Wot You Thought and then Wot You Now Think A Bit Later despite both rounds subjecting you to brutal criticism. Keep up the good work, gentlemen.