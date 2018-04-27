Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 specs leaked, plus everything we know so far

Nvidia’s next generation of GeForce GTX graphics cards are very much on their way. Currently going under the codename of ‘Turing’ (although earlier sources also had them pegged as ‘Ampere’), this potential 11-series (or even 20-series) of GTX cards will replace Nvidia’s current crop of 10-series cards, such as the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 and many others that currently dominate our best graphics cards list, with a new family of GPUs that will presumably continue along similar naming convention lines with monikers like the GTX 1180 or GTX 2070.

However, other than the fact that they will definitely be released at some point in the future, there’s still a lot about them that’s shrouded in mystery, including their price, actual physical release date and their specs. To help separate rough fact from clearly obvious fiction, here’s a handy guide about everything we know so far about Nvidia’s Turing graphics cards. I’ll be updating this article with more info as and when it comes, but let’s start with some apparently leaked specs for what’s currently being dubbed the GTX 1180.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 specs

According to information obtained by completely unknown means by Wccftech, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 may well bear a closer resemblance to today’s GTX 1080Ti than the GTX 1080. Powered by a GPU currently known as the GT104, the GTX 1180 will allegedly have a whopping 3584 CUDA cores, a 256-bit GDDR6 memory interface and between 8-16GB of GDDR6 memory, clocked at 16Gbps.

If true, this would mean the GTX 1180’s memory is significantly faster than either the 8GB of GDDR5X memory currently in the GTX 1080 or any known form of HBM2 memory (2nd Gen high-bandwidth memory). This in turn would give the GTX 1180 a huge memory bandwidth of 512GB/s. For comparison’s sake, the GTX 1080 only offered 320GB/s, while the GTX 1080Ti provides 484GB/s.

The graphics card itself, on the other hand, would be clocked somewhere in the region of 1.6GHz, with a max boost clock of around 1.8GHz. The thermal design power (TDP), meanwhile, is expected to be somewhere between 170-200W.

That’s what Wccftech says, but until Nvidia confirm anything themselves, all this should be taken with a huge pinch of salt. Still, if these specs prove accurate, it would mean the GTX 1180 would offer around 1.5x the performance of the current GTX 1080, which seems like a sensible target to aim for considering it’s been two years since the GTX 1080 first came out.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 price

Those very same leaked specs also contain a potential price for the GTX 1180 as well: a rather eye-watering $699. That’s $100 more than the GTX 1080’s launch price, but given current graphics card prices (even if they are, in fact, starting to come down now), that may well actually be a good thing rather than bad.

The cost of having GDDR6 memory will no doubt be a large part of that purported price increase, especially if Nvidia end up stretching to the reported full 16GB, but it could just be Nvidia wanting a larger piece of their respective GPU pie given the current levels of price inflation.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 release date

This is where information about Nvidia’s new Turing cards starts to get a bit messy. Originally, TweakTown reported that we’d have them this April. Well, it’s the end of April now and we’re no closer to seeing anything even vaguely Turing related, so that’s out.

Then we heard from Tom’s Hardware that Turing’s release had been delayed until mid-June, before DigiTimes shot back about a week and a half later saying they’d been delayed again due to revised production schedules and that we now won’t see them until the autumn.

Considering it’s almost May and Nvidia have told us next to nothing about them yet, an autumn release would seem most likely at this point, with Nvidia perhaps using Gamescom in September to set the stage for its big reveal. We may well see them appear after Gamescom, however, as DigiTimes said the cards wouldn’t be entering mass production until sometime between July-September, so it may be a bit of a tight turnaround if production either gets delayed yet again or it starts toward the latter end of that particular time window.

For now, though, we’re sticking with a generally fuzzy autumn release period, because nailing down a specific month is just silly at this point.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 or GTX 2080, and what about Volta?

Hold on a second, I hear you cry. Wasn’t Volta meant to be Nvidia’s next GPU architecture? Yes, for a long time it looked as though Volta would indeed be the successor to Nvidia’s consumer line-up of 10-series Pascal cards. It’s already been deployed in high-end cards like the ludicrous Titan V, but that theory seems to have gone out of the window now in favour of the current codename, Turing.

For a while, it looked as though they might have been called Ampere as well, with Volta being reserved for Nvidia’s top-end cards alone. Now it looks like Turing will be the name of Nvidia’s new consumer cards, while Ampere will be confined to new business-orientated cards.

That still doesn’t help in trying to figure out what model names they’ll actually use, though. While the leaked specs above appear to suggest Nvidia’s Turing cards will be known as the 11-series, there have also been rumours flying around that Nvidia will jump straight to 20 instead. That’s according to TweakTown, which would suggest they’ll be known as the GTX 2070 and GTX 2080, to give just two examples, rather than the GTX 1170 or GTX 1180.

This rumour started with the so-called April release date speculation, as it was hotly tipped that Nvidia would reveal the so-called GTX 2070 and GTX 2080 at their GTC conference at the end of March. Well, no such announcement materialised at GTC, so it may well be the 20-series name is a load of bobbins as well.

If Nvidia did jump straight to 20, presumably then jumping to 30 afterwards and then 40 etc, then it wouldn’t leave them with nearly as many numbers for subsequent generations as it would going up in single digits. Of course, tech companies are renowned for changing their naming conventions as and when it suits them, so may Nvidia will adopt 20 after all. No one really knows at this point, but 11 probably/maybe is a bit more sensible right now.