Shadow of the Tomb Raider appears to be beautiful but a little vacuous

In the course of 45 minutes with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft gatecrashes a fiesta, scales a cliff, wrestles an eel, levels a temple, steals a magic dagger, murders a bunch of dudes in Mariachi skullpaint and drowns a city after triggering the apocalypse. That’s quite the evening’s work, especially if you factor in all the times I accidentally impaled her on rebars, but I’m already struggling to remember the details. The first Tomb Raider game with Eidos Montreal at the helm, Shadow is so far exactly the blend of handholdy exploration, uneven combat, wilderness stealth, gauntlet runs and grisly snuff footage we’ve come to expect from the series under Square Enix. Two games on from the 2013 reboot, that could be a problem. I realise it’s old hat to moan about major franchise sequels lacking originality, but even by blockbuster standards this game is surprisingly unsurprising.
The story sees Lara travelling to Central America with cuddly big brother figure Jonah to recover yet another relic and stick it to Trinity, the Illuminati-style evil organisation from 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider. Said relic is capable of rebuilding the world from the bedrock up, the catch being that it comes in two parts, a dagger and a box. In obtaining the former without the latter, Lara inadvertently sets a number of supernatural disasters in motion, and a race for the prize ensues which carries you deep into the Amazon jungle. Lara’s complicity in the carnage she seeks to prevent is a major plot theme – you’ll see random bystanders, including children, die as a result of your actions. It doesn’t sound worlds away from the first game’s tale of realising one’s capacity for violence, and it’s hard to imagine the script wringing much nuance from the premise, given the B-movie overkill of the cataclysms in question.
The level I saw took the form of a semi-interactive walk-and-talk through a gloriously candlelit fiesta, followed by a scramble down some cliffs, a few platform puzzles (think movable weights), a couple of shoot-outs (think red barrels) and one of the series’ beloved hair-raising escape sequences. It’s a slickly laid-out affair, the script propelling you seamlessly through combat zones, puzzles and platforming sections, and the sets are as mesmerising as you’d expect from the architects of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. I particularly enjoyed how the palette evolved over the course of the level, from the glaring reds of the fiesta through the sickly undersea light of the temple. I also quite enjoyed swimming through the wreckage of a grocery after a flood engulfed the level. No amount of set-dressing can make up for a worn-out toolkit, however, and Lara doesn’t seem to have learned many new tricks, or even submitted many of her existing moves for a tune-up.
You’ll use a climbing axe to descend textured surfaces, tapping X when prompted to stop Lara losing her grip, and deploy a rappelling line to swing across gaps or wall-run. There’s a bow which doubles as a grapple launcher, and a somewhat unpredictable, context-sensitive cover system that just about cuts the mustard when sneaking up on people, but makes firefights something of a chore. Lara is still a bit unwieldy, for all the character model’s lustre, her animations lagging a noticeable fraction of a second behind your inputs – I fell to my death a couple of times because I was overcompensating for her sluggishness. On the plus side, the game’s hunter vision mode now tags enemies yellow when they’re not being observed by allies, making it easier to off them without raising the alarm.
To dig a little deeper into the returning faults, modern-day Tomb Raider continues to have a slightly strained relationship with player curiosity. I wasn’t able to investigate this aspect of Shadow, but as in the previous two games, there are more open sections woven around campfires where you’ll gather upgrade resources, murder wild creatures and delve into the odd optional dungeon for treasure. Some of the latter rewards are gear-gated – I passed a wooden barrier which sternly enjoined me to reinforce my dagger. Elsewhere, though, Shadow is almost laughably paranoid about you losing your bearings, a mark of continuing irresolution between Tomb Raider’s more contemplative heritage and the Uncharted-style rollercoaster it has become.
At one point, Lara discovers a cryptic scrawl atop a cliff-face, “the key lies beyond her gaze”. The camera immediately pivots right, and lo and behold, there’s a giant face carved into the rock below, its eye sockets fixed on an alcove. “I need to climb down this cliff,” Lara prompts, as if there was any other option. It’s hardly a damning degree of inconsistency, but at the risk of flogging a dead T-Rex, I did find myself yearning, once again, for the more obscure architecture of the 90s games.
For a series that is about running your fingers through the secrets of dead civilisations, Tomb Raider today is oddly lacking in mystery. What was once a collection of silent, enigmatic spaces waiting to be unpicked has become a game about gunfights and plot, about dancing along to the level script. I’m looking forward to discovering what arcane mechanisms and horrors await deep in Shadow’s rainforest – some of the concept artworks evoke Predator and Apocalypse Now. But I get the sense that I’ll feel my way through a lot of the game absent-mindedly, allowing my thumbs to go through the motions while I belatedly take in the scenery.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is due to be released on September 14, 2018.
27/04/2018 at 14:49 Neurotic says:
I will be buying this on PC, and I’m sure I’m going to enjoy playing it too (loved the first two reboots). However, I maintain that it was a mistake not to have Rhi Pratchett at the writer’s helm.
27/04/2018 at 14:52 grimdanfango says:
Yep, think I’m done with the series, at least on this current reboot era. I just tried out Rise as it was on offer, and ended up refunding. They just can’t bear to let you explore on your own for longer than 30 seconds without something “exciting” happening. It’s like having a hyperactive, attention-starved child dancing around a shouting every time you attempt to engage in two sentences of conversation with another person.
Just… give me a goddamn minute to enjoy the wonder and mysterious beauty of this ancient lost temple before you tell me which button to press to catch the next crumbling ledge!!
Until they redress the balance and make this series about the slow-burn wonder of genuine, non-hand-held exploration again, and actually let me swim along my own flooded passageway, I’m done.
27/04/2018 at 15:06 Janichsan says:
That mirrors my feelings exactly.
As flawed and dated the previous Tomb Raider games (Legend, Anniversary, and Underworld), I enjoyed them much more than the dumbed down action shooters of the Reboot era, which seem to keep screaming in the players face: “Look at me! Look how cinematic I am!!”
The top-down “Lara Croft and the…” spin-off titles are much better successors to the original series than the reboots. It’s just a pity that Temple of Osiris was technically such a mess.
27/04/2018 at 15:11 Det. Bullock says:
You are overstating it a bit, the start is indeed linear but I’ve been mucking around the open areas for an inordinate amount of time after that.
27/04/2018 at 15:35 grimdanfango says:
Well, admittedly I only had two hours to make my choice whether to refund or not.
At best then, if it happens to change tone completely after a few hours, maybe it’d be a good idea not to start out like that? I’m really not willing to sink 10+ hours into a game just to find out whether it becomes a different game eventually. I’ve tried that before, and invariably it never turns out to be the case.
What I’d guess at is that they loosen the reins a little later on, give you a bit of freedom, and fill it with collectibles and crafting? (Other game mechanics designed to keep you hooked every 30 seconds lest you lose interest)
If so… I’d rather just have exploration.
27/04/2018 at 16:17 Zenicetus says:
I managed to finish Rise, mainly on the strength of the environment design. Where the game allows at least a LITTLE exploration, it was fun.
My two major complaints were 1) yet again, not enough focus on actual tomb raiding, with every one being basically just a single puzzle to solve. And 2) one of the worst final boss fights I’ve ever encountered, where you have to follow a linear script instead of using any of Lara’s skills.
Lara’s constant whining at campfires, at how oh so sorry she is to have to kill people also got old. From the trailer above, it looks like she’s still whining about it.
27/04/2018 at 16:38 Det. Bullock says:
I don’t remember any whining about killing people and I played it recently. Really, sometimes I think people have played another game titled “tomb raider” or Rise thereof than the one I played.
I wonder how the marketing influences these impressions, the PTSD trailer for Rise for example has basically no bearing for what happens in the game but people always say Lara whines for some reason. Hell, if anything while she’s still a bit naive in the game she never doubts what she has to do to stop the bad guys from aquiring the artifact of DOOM (TM).
27/04/2018 at 15:10 woodsey says:
> and the sets are as mesmerising as you’d expect from the architects of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.
This is almost certainly made by the Thief side of Eidos Montreal, is it not?
In any case, these previews are all rather brutal. I do think this is probably the most conceptually misconceived franchise (beginning with the 2013 reboot) in all of modern videogamedom.
I can see how survivalist gameplay (not that these games really have any) and tomb raiding might seem like natural fits on paper, but in practice they pull in completely opposite directions.
The focus on combat too is just bizarre. Is it not obvious that the combat in the old games sucked not because it was a clunky system in and of itself (although yes, that too) but because combat never had any real place in the concept of being a tomb raider to begin with?
27/04/2018 at 15:44 grimdanfango says:
I wouldn’t say they were misconceived from a financial point of view – they’ve been pretty successful from that point of view after all.
It seems a majority of people love them too.
I just have trouble understanding why, just the same as I can’t understand why anyone would bother to go watch the 100th damned Marvel movie (which will invariably just be a 3-hour advert for the 101st). And yet, go they shall, in the millions.
I don’t think combat is necessarily an issue either. I liked the combat from the old games – I felt like it fit in well. It was mostly about the running around and acrobatics, while you just held down a shoot button and Lara auto-aimed at whatever was near. Fits far better than just being another over-the-shoulder shooter with manual aiming – sure as hell works better on console/pc-gamepad, where aiming is a pain in the ass.
27/04/2018 at 15:45 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
“you’ll see random bystanders, including children, die as a result of your actions.”
Good grief.
I liked the reboot a lot, but after Rise failed to be anything other than a less-good retread, I can’t say I have a ton of optimism about this franchise. It repeatedly falls into the trap of wanting so desperately to be taken seriously (“Video games aren’t just for kids anymore!!!!”) that it just piles on the grit and gore and suffering without realizing that those things are just not interesting in and of themselves. Suffering only matters if you care about the characters, otherwise it’s all just kind of noise.
27/04/2018 at 16:22 Zenicetus says:
Also, what’s this bit about “Lara traveling to South America” when all the iconography in the trailer — the masks, the temples etc. — are from Central America?
27/04/2018 at 17:15 Graham Smith says:
You head to Peru later in the game but you’re right and we’ve changed that in the article to reflect the demo.
27/04/2018 at 16:27 kud13 says:
If Lara is trying to prevent a MAYAN Apocalypse, then why is she wasting time in the Amazon jungle?