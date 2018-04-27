Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is fighting the apocalypse

Lara Croft will be sticking her toffee nose into the Mayans’ business to prevent their apocalypse in Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, Square Enix confirmed today as they started showing more of the game. Typical colonial invaders: thinking they know best, that they can and should solve everything. Hey, pal, that’s not your apocalypse. Butt out. And don’t think I didn’t notice you slip that crypt jewellery into your little backpack.

Ahhh to heck with it. Here, watch Lara fighting dirty in the fancy new cinematic trailer:

Square Enix blurb the story’s setup:

“Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

So expect to raid at least one tomb.

Squeenix also talk about exploring underwater environments (ah, that soothing drowning), camouflaging Lara with mud, striking “like a jaguar” i.e. dropping down from trees to sink her teeth into enemies’ jugular veins, discovering a hidden city, and poking around “the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.”

We sent a roving reporter to the preview event Squeenix held last night, so we should have more to tell you soon right now.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is coming to Windows via Steam on September 14th. It’s being made by Eidos Montreal with Crystal Dynamics. See the game’s site for more information.