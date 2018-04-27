Thank you and farewell, Adam Smith

I can’t believe it’s been a month already since we announced Adam’s impending departure, but the day has come. Today is Adam’s last day at RPS.
Or actually, yesterday was his official last day, but he’s still here today finishing off some features. It’s nice of him to provide such a neat anecdote which encapsulates his dedication and passion for the job over the past seven years.
Since 2011 Adam has done as much as anyone to define the site’s voice. To me, his writing has always been thoughtful and welcoming, drawing readers in like an older, smarter friend who wants to introduce you to something he knows you’ll love. Through this work he’s opened up genres which are so often obtuse, from historical grand strategy to truck simulators to ASCII roguelikes, turning them into experiences that you can appreciate even if you don’t play them.
I’m going to repeat myself slightly, but when I think about his work, I mainly think about Night Drive. Maybe it’s less striking now that we’ve written so much for so many years about the oddity that is Euro Truck Simulator 2, but I don’t think so. From the first paragraph after the jump, I’m transported, hanging on its every word, desperate to see where this road journey is headed and to experience it for myself. I worked somewhere else when the article was published and I remember people passing it around: look at this, they’d say. It wasn’t the unusual game they were excited by, it was the words.
Adam’s done that again and again. I think about Of Crime And The City, Breaking History (and part two), and the choose-your-own-adventure Perusing The Main Menu At The In-Game Cafe. I think about him writing our mammoth Best Strategy Games feature on his own, and all the reporting from events he’d do. (You can read all of his posts here.)
I think about reviews, which were Adam’s specialty. Pick one? Take Crusader Kings 2 (“…of course, some people won’t find anything to love at all. Those people are dead inside.”).
And I think about all the work Adam has done behind the scenes, as a consistently buoyant presence in work chats and as an editor who has had his fingers on pretty much every feature and review to go up on the site these past few years. You’ve been reading his words whether you knew it or not.
Adam started in games journalism at RPS and he’s leaving now to go into game development. That means two things: one, the field is losing one of its brightest voices, which I am growing sadder about the longer I spend writing this post; two, Adam is the Ryan Giggs of games journalism.
Thanks, Adam.
27/04/2018 at 10:10 JiminyJickers says:
Enjoyed Adam’s writing, will be missed.
27/04/2018 at 10:10 phuzz says:
You can tell that’s a real picture of him at the top because you can only see one of his hands.
And now I don’t get to make that joke any more :(
Bye Adam, I hope we still get to read your words from time to time :)
27/04/2018 at 10:12 Quickly says:
Best of luck Adam! Interested to see what the game dev brings.
Bit sad to see a few of the writers leave over the last year, as they were a great part of the ‘voice’ of RPS that I came to love and visit for, but I’m glad I got to read so much of RPS while they were around. Thanks :)
27/04/2018 at 10:12 leeder krenon says:
Thanks Adam, that’s a great body of work there and I have very much enjoyed your contributions on the reborn podcast. All the best.
Losing Adam and Pip is as big a deal as when Kieron and Jim left for me. Interested to see what happens next for RPS.
27/04/2018 at 10:13 distantlurker says:
Rather than gush, because I’m at work and I’ll get sad, is there somewhere I can donate a pint?
Honest question.
27/04/2018 at 10:18 Harlander says:
Try having a look here.
27/04/2018 at 10:29 Godwhacker says:
It’s been great man, try and pop in again occasionally yeah?
27/04/2018 at 10:29 Kefren says:
Onwards and upwards, Adam. Good luck with writing the most horrible book ever written. If if gets published this year let me know, in case it is something that’s a potential candidate for the Bram Stoker Awards – if it is as scary as you hope then I’d be happy to put it to one of the juries for consideration.
27/04/2018 at 10:36 celticdr says:
Fare thee well Adam!
I’ve been a reader of this site almost as long as you’ve been writing for it and I’ve always enjoyed your work, like Graham noted your calm passion for games has been infectious, and I’m pretty sure that night drive article was what got me into ETS2 (which has been a consistent Zen-like escape for me over the years).
Good luck with everything in the dev world, and I’m sure I’ll see your name again in the disclaimer at the bottom of the articles about your game on RPS ;)
27/04/2018 at 10:39 RimeOfTheMentalTraveller says:
So many of the team I started reading with back in 2011-2012 have left :'( Thank you for all the great articles and reviews and godspeed in all your future endeavours Adam!!! I wish you to help make a great game with a RPS Recommended badge.
27/04/2018 at 10:50 Grizzly says:
Which RPS then forgets to apply because they’re hopelessly inconsistent like that :P
27/04/2018 at 10:52 Kefren says:
A bit like the long-missed Staring Eyes tag.
27/04/2018 at 10:55 Spacewalk says:
I have a Misty Eyes tag going on here.
27/04/2018 at 10:53 dangermouse76 says:
Farewell and can’t wait to see what you have in store for us gamewise.
Also did I miss it in the article ? Where are you going ?
27/04/2018 at 11:04 Ninja Dodo says:
Farewell and good luck in gamedev! :)
27/04/2018 at 11:10 Ex Lion Tamer says:
I remember thinking Jim* was irreplaceable…and along came Adam. A testament to this site as the Ship of Theseus, no doubt (and confirmed since), but also to the power of one writer with that kind of wide-ranging focus and command of craft.
Tremendous work here for so long. Many thanks. I look forward to what’s next.
*ETA: Some might say I have my timeline mangled, but I certainly can’t recall any departures prior to that point.
27/04/2018 at 11:22 John Walker says:
Before Jim we lost Kieron, Quinns and Nathan!
27/04/2018 at 11:50 Ex Lion Tamer says:
Oh no, I actually feel bad for forgetting Nathan in the sequence. This is why no one should do anything for over a decade, including reading a website.
(Not that I want you getting any ideas)
27/04/2018 at 12:39 The Almighty Moo says:
You really should learn to be more careful. To lose one parent and all that…
27/04/2018 at 15:30 Sin Vega says:
It has been
01 days
since we assassinated
a Smith
27/04/2018 at 16:44 disconnect says:
Or as I like to think of it, Rock Paper Sugababes
27/04/2018 at 11:16 MiniMatt says:
He sure did words good. Best words. Many, many best words.
He is solely responsible for introducing me to Paradox strategy & truck simulator games and as such has cost me well over a thousand hours. Thanks Adam. They were great hours.
27/04/2018 at 11:30 Lyndon says:
I absolutely loved how, even though I’d never been heaps keen on the genres Adam specialised in, his obvious love and passion for those games shone through. Sometimes I’d even pick things up based on his recommendations and had a blast. Largely because his reviews opened up the door, and helped me understand how to like them.
That’s something I really value in a critic, be it music, games, books, whatever.
27/04/2018 at 11:32 latedave says:
Enjoyed your work Adam, you’ll be missed. Any chance of a Neptune’s pride or solinium infernum esque diary rematch before you go into the ether? Also how will RPS now review football games?
27/04/2018 at 11:35 JB says:
Bye Adam, thanks for all the great wordsmithing, and good luck in your future endeavours!
27/04/2018 at 11:36 AbyssUK says:
Thank you Adam for wasting so many of my work hours… you have hindered countless scientific achievements i haven’t gotten around to achieving yet .. I hope that makes you happy.
Best of luck hindering games development!
27/04/2018 at 11:40 zinzan says:
Gonna miss you Adam, always enjoyed your writing and I bought a lot of games & pleasure directly due to your writing.
Good Luck and maximum success to you.
27/04/2018 at 11:54 Crimsoneer says:
This needs a black and white montage
27/04/2018 at 12:17 richard says:
Sad you’re going Adam, but what a legacy of gaming thoughts to leave behind. Thanks.
slashtag /adam-smith/
27/04/2018 at 12:19 Zorgulon says:
Bye Adam!
Thanks for all your wonderful words.
27/04/2018 at 12:37 sonofsanta says:
Thanks, Adam. It’s been absolutely grand, and there’ll not be another quite like you.
27/04/2018 at 12:37 Lord Custard Smingleigh says:
Excellent legacy, Mr Smith.
27/04/2018 at 12:40 The Almighty Moo says:
Best of luck for the future Adam. We all look forward to you reappearing on the podcast being asked esoteric questions by Brendan.
27/04/2018 at 13:03 Jac says:
His fantastic words will be missed. Good luck Adam.
27/04/2018 at 13:09 shoptroll says:
Thank you for your contributions Adam, and wishing you the best of luck in your new endeavor!
27/04/2018 at 13:18 KingFunk says:
Personally I found ‘The Wealth of Nations’ a somewhat dry read, but each to their own, I guess…
Fare thee well Adam!
27/04/2018 at 13:26 teije says:
Best of luck. Been playing CK2 again these past couple weeks and immensely enjoying it. Now I realize it was in tribute to Adam!
27/04/2018 at 13:32 dahools says:
Good bye, good luck and come back and visit again soon.
Enjoyed much of your work and look forward to what your new career will bring. All the best.
27/04/2018 at 13:39 gwop_the_derailer says:
Adam leaving RPS, and the McElroy brothers leaving the Polygon video team… today’s not a good day for me.
At least now we can bring back the term foot-to-ball.
27/04/2018 at 13:53 alison says:
Bon voyage, thanks for the great reads 🙏🚀✨
27/04/2018 at 14:06 DirtyDivinity says:
Thanks, Adam.
You’re a damn good writer.
Pretty sure that you have to create.
Waiting for a great game from you.
27/04/2018 at 14:25 phlebas says:
Thanks, Adam. I still need to get around to playing CK2, you made it sound amazing.
27/04/2018 at 14:35 kingcharlesxii says:
Thanks Adam! I don’t think I would have gotten into a bunch of games that I ended up loving if you hadn’t written such great articles about them. I will definitely check out your game once it’s ready!
27/04/2018 at 14:55 Talahar says:
Good bye and good luck!
You’re dead to us now. Erm, what I meant to write: your words will be missed! :p
27/04/2018 at 14:57 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Bye Adam. Thanks for all the writing, and best of luck in the future!
27/04/2018 at 15:03 fenriz says:
Ah so sorry to hear it.
Rock Into Paper, Adam Smith.
27/04/2018 at 15:28 caff says:
Farewell Agent Smith, and thanks for all the words.
27/04/2018 at 15:31 Sin Vega says:
It’s fine, Adam was my least favourite anyway. It’s fine. It’s FINE OKAY SHUT UP I’M FINE.
27/04/2018 at 15:46 MrEvilGuy says:
Thanks Adam, you’ve provided me with many unique game experiences as a result of your writings over the years.
27/04/2018 at 16:09 Mahaku says:
Goodbye, have fun outside RPSland! You’ll be missed!